About the Editor

List of Contributors

PART I: The Physiology of Gap Junctions in the Brain

Chapter 1. Gap Junctions in the Brain

Introduction

Structural Aspects of Gap Junctions

Types of Gap Junction

Cellular and Brain Regional Expression Patterns of Specific Connexins

Gap Junction Pharmacology

Synchronization and Rhythmic Oscillation of Neural Activity

Gap Junction-Related Human Diseases

Conclusion

Acknowledgments

REFERENCES

Chapter 2. Physiology and Function of Glial Gap Junctions in the Hippocampus

The Connexin Gene Family

Intercellular Communication Mediated By Connexins

Hemichannel Functions of Connexins

Non-Channel Functions of Connexins

Expression Pattern of Glial Connexins in the Hippocampus: Molecular, Subcellular and Cellular Heterogeneity

Heterocellular Coupling and Panglial Coupling Compartments

Functions of Glial Gap Junctions: Controlling Neurogenesis and Neuronal Activity

Acknowledgments

REFERENCES

PART II: Gap Junctions Between Astrocytes, Neurons, and Glia–Neuron Interactions

Chapter 3. Pathophysiology of Gap Junctions in the Brain

Introduction

Gap Junctions: Nomenclature and General Properties

Gap Junction Coupling in the Brain

Cell-Specific Expression of Connexins in Brain Tissues

Modulation and Regulation of Electrical Synapses

Neurotransmitter Modulation and Connexin Phosphorylation

Gap Junction-Related Neurological Diseases

Gap Junctions and Behavior

Pharmacology of Gap Junctions

Conclusion

REFERENCES

Chapter 4. Astroglial Calcium Signaling and Calcium Waves

Introduction

Glial Calcium Excitability

Astroglia: Homeostatic Cells of the Brain

Calcium Signaling in Astrocytes

Astroglial Calcium Waves

Conclusion

Acknowledgments

REFERENCES

Chapter 5. Distribution and Function of Gap Junction Coupling in Cortical GABAergic Neurons

Neuronal Gap Junctions and Connexins

A Premise on Inferior Olive Excitatory Neurons: a Privileged Site in the Study of Neuronal Gap Junctions in Mammals

Connexin36, Gap Junctions and Electrical Coupling in Neocortical Gabaergic Neurons

Connexin36, Gap Junctions and Electrical Coupling in Hippocampal Gabaergic Interneurons

Functional Properties of Connexin36 and Connexin36-Based Gap Junctions and their Role in Gabaergic Interneuronal Networks

REFERENCES

PART III: The Role of Gap Junctions in Brain Development

Chapter 6. Functions of Gap Junctions in the Developing Neocortex

Introduction

Gap Junctions, Connexons, Connexins and their Distribution in Neocortical Neural Cell Types

Role of Gap Junctions in the Ventricular Zone and during Migration of Neurons

Role of Gap Junctions in the Subplate

Gap Junctions between Neocortical Gabaergic Inhibitory Interneurons

Gap Junctions between Immature Neocortical Pyramidal Cells

Gap Junctions between Neocortical Glial Cells

Conclusion

REFERENCES

PART IV: Gap Junctions and Neuronal Synchronization

Chapter 7. Involvement of Gap Junctions in the Generation of the Hippocampal Formation Theta Rhythm in Rats

Introduction

Gap Junctions, Oscillations and Synchrony

Oscillations and Synchrony in the Limbic Cortex In Vivo

Oscillations and Synchrony in the Limbic Cortex In Vitro

Gap Junctions and Theta Oscillations in Rat In Vitro Hippocampal Formation Slices

Gap Junctions and Theta Oscillations in Rat Ex Vivo Hippocampal Formation Slices

Gap Junctions and Hippocampal Theta Oscillations in Rat In Vivo Preparation

Conclusion

REFERENCES

Chapter 8. Gap Junctions and Neuronal Synchronization in the Olivocerebellar System

Introduction

Gap Junctions Between Olivary Cells

Gap Junctions Between Molecular Interneurons

Gap Junctions Between Golgi Cells

Gap Junctions and Purkinje Cells

Gap Junctions in Cerebellar and Vestibular Nuclei

Conclusion

REFERENCES

PART V: Gap Junctions and Neurological and Neuropsychiatric Diseases

Chapter 9. Gap Junctions in the Basal Ganglia

Introduction

Distribution of Gap Junctions in Basal Ganglia Nuclei

Putative Roles of Gap Junctions in Basal Ganglia Neuronal Networks

Gap Junctional Communication in Basal Ganglia Pathologies

Conclusion

REFERENCES

Chapter 10. Connexin Mutations in Pelizaeus–Merzbacher-Like Disease, Oculodentodigital Dysplasia and Related Diseases

Introduction

Disease Manifestations of GJC2 Mutations

Disease Manifestations of GJA1 Mutations

Connexins Expressed by Astrocytes and Oligodendrocytes

Roles of Glial Connexins in Central Nervous System Glia

Pathogenesis of Connexin47-Associated Diseases

Pathogenesis of Connexin43-Associated Diseases

Conclusion

Acknowledgments

REFERENCES

Chapter 11. Gap Junctions in Cerebellar Development and Pathology

Introduction

A Brief Primer on Anatomical and Developmental Aspects of the Cerebellum

Gap Junctions in the Cerebellum

Connexin-Linked Cerebellar Pathologies

Conclusion

REFERENCES

Chapter 12. Charcot–Marie–Tooth Disease

Introduction

Clinical and Pathological Features of X-Linked Charcot–Marie–Tooth Disease

Genetics and Neurobiology of X-Linked Charcot–Marie–Tooth Disease

Therapeutic Challenges and Perspectives in X-Linked Charcot–Marie–Tooth Disease

Acknowledgments

REFERENCES

Chapter 13. Gap Junctions Regulate Seizure Activity – But in Unexpected Ways

Introduction

Gap Junction Structure and Distribution of Connexin Subtypes

Experimental Studies Investigating Gap Junction Regulation of Seizure Activity

Mathematical Models of Gap Junction Effects

Conclusion

Acknowledgments

REFERENCES

Chapter 14. Gap Junction-Mediated Neuroprotection

Introduction

Are Gap Junctions Protective or Destructive?

Channel Mechanisms of Neuroprotection or Neuronal Injury

Non-Channel Mechanisms

Cellular Mechanisms

Conclusion

Acknowledgments

REFERENCES

PART VI: Gap Junctions and Behavior

Chapter 15. Possible Actions of Gap Junctional Coupling in Reward-Seeking Behaviors

Introduction

Changes in Gap Junctional Communication Associated with Changes in Nervous System Activity

Changes in Gap Junctional Communication Associated with Changes in Behavior

Changes in Gap Junctional Communication Associated with Changes in Reward-Seeking and Addictive Behaviors

From Correlations to Mechanisms

Conclusion

REFERENCES

Chapter 16. Behavioral Pharmacology of Gap Junctions

Properties of Gap Junction Blockers

Physiological Effects of Gap Junction Blockers Relevant to Behavior

Behavioral Effects of Gap Junction Blockers

Conclusion

Acknowledgments

REFERENCES

Chapter 17. Behavioral Genetics of Gap Junctions

Introduction

Learning and Memory

Motor Function

Emotional Behavior

Addictive Behavior

Conclusion

Acknowledgment

REFERENCES

Color Plates

Index