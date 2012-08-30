Gap Junctions in the Brain
1st Edition
Physiological and Pathological Roles
Description
Gap junctions between glial cells or neurons are ubiquitously expressed in the mammalian brain and play a role in brain development including cell differentiation, cell migration and survival, and tissue homeostasis, as well as in human diseases including hearing loss, neuropathies, epilepsy, brain trauma, and cardiovascular disease. This volume provides neuroscience researchers and students with a single source for information covering the physiological, behavioral and pathophysiological roles of gap junctions in the brain. In addition, the book also discusses human disease conditions associated with mutations in single gap junction connexion genes, making it applicable to clinicians doing translational research. Finally, it includes reviews of pharmacological studies with gap junction blockers and openers, summarizing information obtained from phenotyping gap junctions mouse mutants.
Key Features
- Serves as the most current and comprehensive reference available covering the physiological, behavioral and pathophysiological roles of gap junctions in the brain
- Chapters summarize knowledge of the basic physiology of gap junctions in the brain, as well as of human disease conditions associated with mutations in single gap junction connexin genes
- Includes reviews of pharmacological studies with gap junction blockers and openers, summarizing information obtained from phenotyping gap junctions mouse mutants
Readership
Researchers in neuroscience, neuropsychology, psychiatry and biology
Table of Contents
About the Editor
List of Contributors
PART I: The Physiology of Gap Junctions in the Brain
Chapter 1. Gap Junctions in the Brain
Introduction
Structural Aspects of Gap Junctions
Types of Gap Junction
Cellular and Brain Regional Expression Patterns of Specific Connexins
Gap Junction Pharmacology
Synchronization and Rhythmic Oscillation of Neural Activity
Gap Junction-Related Human Diseases
Conclusion
Acknowledgments
REFERENCES
Chapter 2. Physiology and Function of Glial Gap Junctions in the Hippocampus
The Connexin Gene Family
Intercellular Communication Mediated By Connexins
Hemichannel Functions of Connexins
Non-Channel Functions of Connexins
Expression Pattern of Glial Connexins in the Hippocampus: Molecular, Subcellular and Cellular Heterogeneity
Heterocellular Coupling and Panglial Coupling Compartments
Functions of Glial Gap Junctions: Controlling Neurogenesis and Neuronal Activity
Acknowledgments
REFERENCES
PART II: Gap Junctions Between Astrocytes, Neurons, and Glia–Neuron Interactions
Chapter 3. Pathophysiology of Gap Junctions in the Brain
Introduction
Gap Junctions: Nomenclature and General Properties
Gap Junction Coupling in the Brain
Cell-Specific Expression of Connexins in Brain Tissues
Modulation and Regulation of Electrical Synapses
Neurotransmitter Modulation and Connexin Phosphorylation
Gap Junction-Related Neurological Diseases
Gap Junctions and Behavior
Pharmacology of Gap Junctions
Conclusion
REFERENCES
Chapter 4. Astroglial Calcium Signaling and Calcium Waves
Introduction
Glial Calcium Excitability
Astroglia: Homeostatic Cells of the Brain
Calcium Signaling in Astrocytes
Astroglial Calcium Waves
Conclusion
Acknowledgments
REFERENCES
Chapter 5. Distribution and Function of Gap Junction Coupling in Cortical GABAergic Neurons
Neuronal Gap Junctions and Connexins
A Premise on Inferior Olive Excitatory Neurons: a Privileged Site in the Study of Neuronal Gap Junctions in Mammals
Connexin36, Gap Junctions and Electrical Coupling in Neocortical Gabaergic Neurons
Connexin36, Gap Junctions and Electrical Coupling in Hippocampal Gabaergic Interneurons
Functional Properties of Connexin36 and Connexin36-Based Gap Junctions and their Role in Gabaergic Interneuronal Networks
REFERENCES
PART III: The Role of Gap Junctions in Brain Development
Chapter 6. Functions of Gap Junctions in the Developing Neocortex
Introduction
Gap Junctions, Connexons, Connexins and their Distribution in Neocortical Neural Cell Types
Role of Gap Junctions in the Ventricular Zone and during Migration of Neurons
Role of Gap Junctions in the Subplate
Gap Junctions between Neocortical Gabaergic Inhibitory Interneurons
Gap Junctions between Immature Neocortical Pyramidal Cells
Gap Junctions between Neocortical Glial Cells
Conclusion
REFERENCES
PART IV: Gap Junctions and Neuronal Synchronization
Chapter 7. Involvement of Gap Junctions in the Generation of the Hippocampal Formation Theta Rhythm in Rats
Introduction
Gap Junctions, Oscillations and Synchrony
Oscillations and Synchrony in the Limbic Cortex In Vivo
Oscillations and Synchrony in the Limbic Cortex In Vitro
Gap Junctions and Theta Oscillations in Rat In Vitro Hippocampal Formation Slices
Gap Junctions and Theta Oscillations in Rat Ex Vivo Hippocampal Formation Slices
Gap Junctions and Hippocampal Theta Oscillations in Rat In Vivo Preparation
Conclusion
REFERENCES
Chapter 8. Gap Junctions and Neuronal Synchronization in the Olivocerebellar System
Introduction
Gap Junctions Between Olivary Cells
Gap Junctions Between Molecular Interneurons
Gap Junctions Between Golgi Cells
Gap Junctions and Purkinje Cells
Gap Junctions in Cerebellar and Vestibular Nuclei
Conclusion
REFERENCES
PART V: Gap Junctions and Neurological and Neuropsychiatric Diseases
Chapter 9. Gap Junctions in the Basal Ganglia
Introduction
Distribution of Gap Junctions in Basal Ganglia Nuclei
Putative Roles of Gap Junctions in Basal Ganglia Neuronal Networks
Gap Junctional Communication in Basal Ganglia Pathologies
Conclusion
REFERENCES
Chapter 10. Connexin Mutations in Pelizaeus–Merzbacher-Like Disease, Oculodentodigital Dysplasia and Related Diseases
Introduction
Disease Manifestations of GJC2 Mutations
Disease Manifestations of GJA1 Mutations
Connexins Expressed by Astrocytes and Oligodendrocytes
Roles of Glial Connexins in Central Nervous System Glia
Pathogenesis of Connexin47-Associated Diseases
Pathogenesis of Connexin43-Associated Diseases
Conclusion
Acknowledgments
REFERENCES
Chapter 11. Gap Junctions in Cerebellar Development and Pathology
Introduction
A Brief Primer on Anatomical and Developmental Aspects of the Cerebellum
Gap Junctions in the Cerebellum
Connexin-Linked Cerebellar Pathologies
Conclusion
REFERENCES
Chapter 12. Charcot–Marie–Tooth Disease
Introduction
Clinical and Pathological Features of X-Linked Charcot–Marie–Tooth Disease
Genetics and Neurobiology of X-Linked Charcot–Marie–Tooth Disease
Therapeutic Challenges and Perspectives in X-Linked Charcot–Marie–Tooth Disease
Acknowledgments
REFERENCES
Chapter 13. Gap Junctions Regulate Seizure Activity – But in Unexpected Ways
Introduction
Gap Junction Structure and Distribution of Connexin Subtypes
Experimental Studies Investigating Gap Junction Regulation of Seizure Activity
Mathematical Models of Gap Junction Effects
Conclusion
Acknowledgments
REFERENCES
Chapter 14. Gap Junction-Mediated Neuroprotection
Introduction
Are Gap Junctions Protective or Destructive?
Channel Mechanisms of Neuroprotection or Neuronal Injury
Non-Channel Mechanisms
Cellular Mechanisms
Conclusion
Acknowledgments
REFERENCES
PART VI: Gap Junctions and Behavior
Chapter 15. Possible Actions of Gap Junctional Coupling in Reward-Seeking Behaviors
Introduction
Changes in Gap Junctional Communication Associated with Changes in Nervous System Activity
Changes in Gap Junctional Communication Associated with Changes in Behavior
Changes in Gap Junctional Communication Associated with Changes in Reward-Seeking and Addictive Behaviors
From Correlations to Mechanisms
Conclusion
REFERENCES
Chapter 16. Behavioral Pharmacology of Gap Junctions
Properties of Gap Junction Blockers
Physiological Effects of Gap Junction Blockers Relevant to Behavior
Behavioral Effects of Gap Junction Blockers
Conclusion
Acknowledgments
REFERENCES
Chapter 17. Behavioral Genetics of Gap Junctions
Introduction
Learning and Memory
Motor Function
Emotional Behavior
Addictive Behavior
Conclusion
Acknowledgment
REFERENCES
Color Plates
Index
Details
About the Editor
Ekrem Dere
Ekrem Dere is full professor for the Pathophysiology of Cerebral Aging at the Pierre et Marie Curie University in Paris, France. His former team at the University in Düsseldorf, Germany, has provided the first behavioral evidence demonstrating that gap junctions in the brain play an important role in various behavioral processes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Physiological Psychology, University of Düsseldorf, Germany
Reviews
"Dere…introduces types of gap junctions, their structural aspects, expression patterns of connexins (transmembrane proteins), and gap junction- related diseases due to mutations in connexin genes. International researchers working in this emerging field discuss specific connexin genes and their mechanisms of action and function in the developing neocortx, behavior, and neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases." --Reference and Research Book News, February 2013