Gangliosides in Health and Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128123416, 9780128123423

Gangliosides in Health and Disease, Volume 156

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Ronald L Schnaar Pablo Lopez
eBook ISBN: 9780128123423
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128123416
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th April 2018
Page Count: 480
Table of Contents

Preface and Ganglioside Nomenclature
Ronald L Schnaar, Pablo H. H. Lopez
1. Ganglioside Metabolism in Health and Disease
Roger Sandhoff, Heike Schulze, Konrad Sandhoff
2. Congenital Disorders of Ganglioside Biosynthesis
T. August Li, Ronald L. Schnaar
3. Gangliosides in Membrane Organization
Sandro Sonnino, Elena Chiricozzi, Sara Grassi, Laura Mauri, Simona Prioni, Alessandro Prinetti
4. Biological and Pathological Roles of Ganglioside Sialidases
Taeko Miyagi, Kohta Takahashi, Koji Yamamoto, Kazuhiro Shiozaki, Kazunori Yamaguchi
5. Biology of GM3 Ganglioside
Jin-ichi Inokuchi, Kei-ichiro Inamori, Kazuya Kabayama, Masakazu Nagafuku, Satoshi Uemura, Shinji Go, Akemi Suzuki, Isao Ohno, Hirotaka Kanoh, Fumi Shishido
6. Gangliosides in Cancer Cell Signaling
Sophie Groux-Degroote, Macarena Rodríguez-Walker, Justine H. Dewald, Jose L. Daniotti, Philippe Delannoy
7. Gangliosides in Diabetic Wound Healing
Duncan Hieu M. Dam, Amy S. Paller
8. Gangliosides in Nerve Cell Specification
Yutaka Itokazu, Jing Wang, Robert K. Yu
9. Gangliosides in Inflammation and Neurodegeneration
Koichi Furukawa, Yuhsuke Ohmi, Orie Tajima, Yuki Ohkawa, Yuji Kondo, Ji Shuting, Noboru Hashimoto, Keiko Furukawa
10. Glycan Chains of Gangliosides: Functional Ligands for Tissue Lectins (Siglecs/Galectins)
Robert W. Ledeen, Jürgen Kopitz, José Abad-Rodriguez, Hans-Joachim Gabius
11. Protein Toxins that Utilize Gangliosides as Host Receptors
Madison Zuverink, Joseph T. Barbieri
12. Gangliosides and Autoimmune Peripheral Nerve Diseases
John A. Goodfellow, Hugh J. Willison
13. Gangliosides in Axon Stability and Regeneration
Pablo H. H. Lopez, Bárbara B. Báez
14. Ganglioside-Mediated Assembly of Amyloid β-Protein: Roles in Alzheimer’s Disease
Katsumi Matsuzaki, Koichi Kato, Katsuhiko Yanagisawa
15. Gangliosides, α-Synuclein and Parkinson's Disease
Robert W. Ledeen, Gusheng Wu

Description

Gangliosides in Health and Disease, Volume 156, presents the latest information on Gangliosides, a class of glycolipids that are found on all vertebrate cell surfaces, and are particularly abundant in the brain. Individual chapters in this new volume cover Gangliosides as Toxin Receptors, Gangliosides in Cancer Cell Signaling, Gangliosides in inflammation and neurodegeneration, Gangliosides as functional galectin receptors, Gangliosides in signal transduction, Gangliosides in brain tumor immunology, and Gangliosides in axon regeneration and stability, amongst other related topics. This book brings together world experts in ganglioside structure and function who have been assembled to contribute to this thorough update of the field.

Key Features

  • Contains accessible content that is ideal for students and researchers alike
  • Written by leading authorities in the field

Readership

All biomedical researchers interested in enhancing their understanding of ganglioside functions

Details

No. of pages:
480
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128123423
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128123416

Reviews

Praise for the Series:
"Maintains the tradition and set-up of the previous volumes and certainly provides up-to-date data on varied aspects of cytology... a valuable acquisition to any library." --The Nucleus

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Ronald L Schnaar Serial Volume Editor

Ronald Schnaar, Ph.D., has performed and directed glycobiology research for over 40 years. He received his doctoral degree studying glycan recognition at Johns Hopkins University, and then completed a postdoctoral fellowship in neurobiology at the NIH before returning to the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine as a faculty member, where he currently holds the positions of Professor of Pharmacology and Molecular Sciences and Professor of Neuroscience. His research focuses on the roles of glycans and glycan recognition in intercellular interactions in the nervous and innate immune systems. Dr. Schnaar’s studies on gangliosides, the major glycans of nerve cells and axons, revealed their role in axon-myelin interactions, including stabilization of axons and the control of axon regeneration after injury. The latter studies led to successful pre-clinical testing of the enzyme sialidase to enhance recovery from spinal cord injury. In collaborative studies he identified distinctive gangliosides on human neutrophils that initiate neutrophilic inflammation and glycans on human airways that down-regulate human eosinophilic (allergic) inflammation. Dr. Schnaar has served as the Editor-in-chief of the journal Glycobiology, President of the Society for Glycobiology and Steering Committee Member of the Consortium for Functional Glycomics. He currently is studying the role of gangliosides in modulating excitatory neurotransmitter receptors involved in learning and memory, and directs the Lung Inflammatory Disease Program of Excellence in Glycosciences, a multi-institutional NIH-funded program to harness glycan recognition to treat asthma and other inflammatory lung diseases.

Affiliations and Expertise

Departments of Pharmacology and Neuroscience, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, USA

Pablo Lopez Serial Volume Editor

Dr. Pablo H. H. Lopez works at the Laboratorio of Neurobiología, INIMEC-CONICET-UNC.

Affiliations and Expertise

Laboratorio de Neurobiologia, INIMEC-CONICET-UNC, Friuli, Argentina

