Gamma-Ray Spectrometry of Rocks - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444408297, 9781483257341

Gamma-Ray Spectrometry of Rocks, Volume 10

1st Edition

Authors: John A. S. Adams Paolo Gasparini
eBook ISBN: 9781483257341
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 308
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1. Physics of Gamma and X-Rays

Definition

Gamma-Ray Emission

X-Ray Emission

Absorption of Gamma and X-Rays

Photoelectric Absorption

Compton Scattering

Pair Production

Photodisintegration

Chapter 2. Detectors

Introduction

Gas-Filled Detectors

Geiger-Mueller (GM) Counters

Proportional Counters

High Pressure Ionization Chambers

Scintillation Detectors

Semiconductor Detectors

Chapter 3. Laboratory and Field Instrumentation

Laboratory Instrumentation

Field Surveys

Surface Field Surveys

Airborne Surveys

Borehole Logging

Chapter 4. Gamma Ray Emitters

Natural Emitters

Potassium 40

Thorium 232 Series

Uranium 238 Series

Uranium 235 Series

Artificial Emitters

Chapter 5. Calibration of Laboratory Spectrometers and Analysis of Spectra

Gamma Spectra

Energy Calibration

Absolute Calibration and Spectral Analysis

General Case

Ordinary Rock Analysis

Computer Techniques

Detection Limits and Counting Errors

Chapter 6. Related and Collaborative Techniques

Neutron Activation

Alpha Spectrometry

Autoradiographic Techniques

Radiation Damage in Solids

Chemical Methods

Coincidence Counting

Chapter 7. Case Histories

Geochronological

Determination of 40K

Determination of the Gamma Emission Rate from Natural K

Geological Tracers

Magmatic Differentiation

Mapping of Petrologic Units

Heat now Studies

DisequiUbria in Natural Radioactive Series

Lunar Gamma Spectrometry

Tektites and Meteorites

Economic Considerations

Appendix 1. Absorption Coefficients from the Data Reported by Grodstein (1957)

Appendix 2. Some Gamma Spectra of Natural Isotopes and Fall-Out Products

Appendix 3. Determinations ofU, Th, K2O in Inter-Laboratory Geochemical Rock Standards

References

Index

Description

Gamma-Ray Spectrometry of Rocks: Methods in Geochemistry and Geophysics provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of the gamma-ray spectrometry of rocks. This book discusses the increasing interest in using gamma spectrometry in the search for uranium ore.

Organized into seven chapters, this book begins with an overview of the approximate frequency and wave length of electromagnetic radiations. This text then examines the quantitative detection of X and gamma photons, which is based upon their interactions with matter. Other chapters consider the inorganic scintillation crystals as the most favorable detectors due to its requirement of a high intrinsic efficiency. This book discusses as well the shape of the spectrum of a monoenergetic gamma-ray beam, which is dependent on the photon energy. The final chapter deals with the determination of the abundances of natural radioisotopes and their stable end products in a rock or mineral.

This book is a valuable resource for radiological health physicists, chemists, geochemists, and exploration geologists.

Details

No. of pages:
308
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 1970
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9781483257341

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

John A. S. Adams Author

Paolo Gasparini Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.