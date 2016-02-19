Gamma-Ray Spectrometry of Rocks, Volume 10
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1. Physics of Gamma and X-Rays
Definition
Gamma-Ray Emission
X-Ray Emission
Absorption of Gamma and X-Rays
Photoelectric Absorption
Compton Scattering
Pair Production
Photodisintegration
Chapter 2. Detectors
Introduction
Gas-Filled Detectors
Geiger-Mueller (GM) Counters
Proportional Counters
High Pressure Ionization Chambers
Scintillation Detectors
Semiconductor Detectors
Chapter 3. Laboratory and Field Instrumentation
Laboratory Instrumentation
Field Surveys
Surface Field Surveys
Airborne Surveys
Borehole Logging
Chapter 4. Gamma Ray Emitters
Natural Emitters
Potassium 40
Thorium 232 Series
Uranium 238 Series
Uranium 235 Series
Artificial Emitters
Chapter 5. Calibration of Laboratory Spectrometers and Analysis of Spectra
Gamma Spectra
Energy Calibration
Absolute Calibration and Spectral Analysis
General Case
Ordinary Rock Analysis
Computer Techniques
Detection Limits and Counting Errors
Chapter 6. Related and Collaborative Techniques
Neutron Activation
Alpha Spectrometry
Autoradiographic Techniques
Radiation Damage in Solids
Chemical Methods
Coincidence Counting
Chapter 7. Case Histories
Geochronological
Determination of 40K
Determination of the Gamma Emission Rate from Natural K
Geological Tracers
Magmatic Differentiation
Mapping of Petrologic Units
Heat now Studies
DisequiUbria in Natural Radioactive Series
Lunar Gamma Spectrometry
Tektites and Meteorites
Economic Considerations
Appendix 1. Absorption Coefficients from the Data Reported by Grodstein (1957)
Appendix 2. Some Gamma Spectra of Natural Isotopes and Fall-Out Products
Appendix 3. Determinations ofU, Th, K2O in Inter-Laboratory Geochemical Rock Standards
References
Index
Description
Gamma-Ray Spectrometry of Rocks: Methods in Geochemistry and Geophysics provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of the gamma-ray spectrometry of rocks. This book discusses the increasing interest in using gamma spectrometry in the search for uranium ore.
Organized into seven chapters, this book begins with an overview of the approximate frequency and wave length of electromagnetic radiations. This text then examines the quantitative detection of X and gamma photons, which is based upon their interactions with matter. Other chapters consider the inorganic scintillation crystals as the most favorable detectors due to its requirement of a high intrinsic efficiency. This book discusses as well the shape of the spectrum of a monoenergetic gamma-ray beam, which is dependent on the photon energy. The final chapter deals with the determination of the abundances of natural radioisotopes and their stable end products in a rock or mineral.
This book is a valuable resource for radiological health physicists, chemists, geochemists, and exploration geologists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 308
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 1970
- Published:
- 1st January 1970
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483257341