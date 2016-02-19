Gamma-Ray Spectrometry of Rocks, Volume 10

Gamma-Ray Spectrometry of Rocks: Methods in Geochemistry and Geophysics provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of the gamma-ray spectrometry of rocks. This book discusses the increasing interest in using gamma spectrometry in the search for uranium ore.

Organized into seven chapters, this book begins with an overview of the approximate frequency and wave length of electromagnetic radiations. This text then examines the quantitative detection of X and gamma photons, which is based upon their interactions with matter. Other chapters consider the inorganic scintillation crystals as the most favorable detectors due to its requirement of a high intrinsic efficiency. This book discusses as well the shape of the spectrum of a monoenergetic gamma-ray beam, which is dependent on the photon energy. The final chapter deals with the determination of the abundances of natural radioisotopes and their stable end products in a rock or mineral.

This book is a valuable resource for radiological health physicists, chemists, geochemists, and exploration geologists.