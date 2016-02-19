Gamma-Ray Lasers
1st Edition
Description
Provides a definitive overview of the current status of gamma-ray lasers including contributions from scientists pursuing active research in areas relevant to the graser problem. Describes a range of programmes which deal with selecting candidate nuclei, procuring the right lasing medium and forming it into an acicular geometry, working in an energy regime that enables utilizing the Mossbauer Effect, using the Campbell-Borrmann Effect to decrease electronic absorption, designing basic experiments that demonstrate critical steps necessary to produce a graser, and clarifying a number of theoretical problems specific to the nuclear laser.
Readership
For atmospheric physicists and astrophysicists, plasma spectroscopists.
Table of Contents
Spectrometry for spin and shape isomer identification, R W Bauer et al. Status of current nuclear structure data bases for gamma-ray laser applications, E D Arthur & D C George. Symmetry approach to coherence in spontaneous decay, F X Hartmann et al. Laser coupling to nuclei via collective electronic oscillations: a simple heuristic model study, J C Solem and L C Biedenharer. Graser with recoil, L Cohen. An examination of the pumping requirements for multiphoton deexcitation of isomeric levels, D Sparrow et al. An investigation into the possibility of lasing directly from an isomeric level, B Balko. Compilation of low energy gamma-rays, A Artna-Cohen. Superlattice geometry for gamma-ray lasers, G C Baldwin. Perfect crystal grasers, G T Trammell et al. Theorem relating spatial and temporal harmonics for nuclear interlevel transfer driven by collective electronic oscillations, J C Solem. Nuclear excitation via the motion of electrons in a strong laser field, J F Berger et al. Research required for the development of gamma-ray lasers, G C Baldwin. Some Mossbauer effect considerations in gamma-ray laser development, G R Hoy et al. Level mixing resonance spectroscopy (LENS) - a novel probe of non linear nuclear quadrupole resonance, R Coussement & P Boolchand. Experimentally realized linewidths of narrow nuclear gamma resonances, P Boolchand.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1988
- Published:
- 20th February 1989
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483286990