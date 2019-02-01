G Protein Signaling Pathways in Health and Disease, Volume 161
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to G protein signaling pathways
Ya-Xiong Tao
2. Diseases associated with mutations in CNGA3
Qingjiong Zhang
3. Mutations in arrestins
Vsevolod V. Gurevich
4. Diseases caused by mutations in GPR101
Ya-Xiong Tao
5. Diseases caused by mutations in lutropin receptor
Jie Qiao
6. Beta3-adrenergic receptor polymorphism and type 2 diabetes
Ya-Xiong Tao
7. Chemokine receptor mutations and susceptibility to HIV infection
Yi-Qun Kuang
8. GPR154 mutations and asthma
Ya-Xiong Tao
9. Diseases associated with mutations in prokineticin receptor-2 gene
Jia-Da Li
10. Therapeutic options for loss-of-function mutations in GPCRs
Wei Wang
11. GPCRs and primary cilia
Ya-Xiong Tao
Description
G Protein Signaling Pathways in Health and Disease, Volume 161 in the Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science series, provides informative and exciting monographs on a wide variety of research topics related to G Protein Signaling Pathways in Health and Disease. The series gives in-depth knowledge on the important molecular biological aspects of organismal physiology and function, along with insights on how this knowledge can be applied to understand and ameliorate human disease. This updated release covers Diseases associated with mutations in CNGA3, Mutations in arrestins, Diseases caused by mutations in GPR101, Diseases caused by mutations in lutropin receptor, and much more.
Key Features
- Comprises 15-20 chapters, providing substantial coverage on a given topic
- Contains ample use of tables, diagrams, schemata and color figures to enhance the reader's ability to rapidly grasp the information provided in each chapter
- Provides a comprehensive guide to the latest information available on prions, viruses, bacteria, and eukaryotes
Readership
Scientists working actively in a field, including those at levels ranging from graduate student to senior investigator. New investigators to a field who wish to familiarize themselves with the latest work
Details
- No. of pages:
- 229
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 1st February 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128167250
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128167243
About the Serial Volume Editors
Ya-Xiong Tao Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Ya-Xiong Tao is currently Associate Professor of Physiology at Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine in Auburn, Alabama, USA. He has been working on several G protein-coupled receptors, including gonadotropin receptors regulating reproduction, and melanocortin receptors regulating energy and glucose homeostasis. He has published extensively in peer-reviewed biomedical journals and obtained funding for his research from National Institutes of Health, American Diabetes Association and American Heart Association, among others. He has delivered numerous lectures at universities and research institutes in USA. Canada, and China. He is visiting or guest professors at four universities and research institute in China. He has edited four volumes in Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science and is editing a volume of Advances in Pharmacology. He teaches several courses, including Physiology, Receptorology, and Molecular Endocrinology, for veterinarian and graduate students.
Affiliations and Expertise
College of Veterinary Medicine, Auburn University, AL, USA