G Protein-Coupled Receptors in Health and Disease, Part A, Volume 88
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Rhodopsin-Mediated Retinitis Pigmentosa
Katherine M. Malanson and Janis Lem
2. Human Diseases Associated with GPR54 Mutations
Milena Gurgel Teles, Leticia Ferreira Gontijo Silveira, Suzy Bianco and Ana Claudia Latronico
3. Diseases Associated with Growth Hormone-releasing hormone Receptor (GHRHR) Mutations
Marco Martari and Roberto Salvatori
4. The Melanocortin-1 Receptor Gene Polymorphism and Association with Human Skin Cancer
Kimberley A. Beaumont, Yan Yan Liu and Richard A. Sturm
5. The Molecular Basis of Adrenocorticotrophin Resistance Syndrome
Lucila L K Elias and Adrian J L Clark
6. Mutations in melanocortin-4 receptor and human obesity
Ya-Xiong Tao
G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) transduce signals from a diverse array of endogenous ligands, including ions, amino acids, nucleotides, lipids, peptides, and large glycoprotein hormones. They are also responsible for our sensing of exogenous stimuli, including photons and odorants. GPCRs regulate almost every aspect of our physiological functions. It is estimated that 40% to 50% of currently used therapeutic drugs target GPCRs directly or indirectly. Because the current drugs target only a small portion of the GPCRs, opportunities for targeting the remaining GPCRs is enormous. This volume reviews the latest developments in this rapidly advancing field.
Researchers, professors and graduate students in biochemistry, chemistry, molecular biology, biotechnology, and medicine.
- 224
- English
- © Academic Press 2009
- 20th August 2009
- Academic Press
- 9780080911953
- 9780123747570
Ya-Xiong Tao Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Ya-Xiong Tao is currently Associate Professor of Physiology at Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine in Auburn, Alabama, USA. He has been working on several G protein-coupled receptors, including gonadotropin receptors regulating reproduction, and melanocortin receptors regulating energy and glucose homeostasis. He has published extensively in peer-reviewed biomedical journals and obtained funding for his research from National Institutes of Health, American Diabetes Association and American Heart Association, among others. He has delivered numerous lectures at universities and research institutes in USA. Canada, and China. He is visiting or guest professors at four universities and research institute in China. He has edited four volumes in Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science and is editing a volume of Advances in Pharmacology. He teaches several courses, including Physiology, Receptorology, and Molecular Endocrinology, for veterinarian and graduate students.
College of Veterinary Medicine, Auburn University, AL, USA