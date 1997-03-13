Fuzzy Logic in Chemistry
1st Edition
Description
Fuzzy Logic has gained increasing acceptance as a way to deal with complexity and uncertainty in many areas of science and engineering. This book is the first to address its practical applications to chemical systems. Ten distinguished authors discuss the role of fuzzy logic in the characterization of a variety of chemical concepts, including chirality, quantum systems, molecular engineering and design, and hierarchical classification methods. Fuzzy Logic in Chemistry will appeal to both students and professionals who are seeking to learn more about theory and applications in an area of growing importance to the physical sciences.
Key Features
- The first book on the applications of fuzzy logic in chemistry
- Covers a topic relevant to many disciplines, including molecular design
- Discusses applications of fuzzy logic to the physical sciences, a rapidly growing area
- Features chapters from highly distinguished authors in the physical sciences
Readership
Graduate students and academics in chemistry and chemical engineering; students of fuzzy systems
Table of Contents
D.H. Rouvray, Preface. L.A. Zadeh, Foreword. D.H. Rouvray, The Treatment of Uncertainty in the Physical Sciences. G.J. Klir, From Classical Mathematics to Fuzzy Mathematics. K. Mislow, Fuzzy Restrictions and Inherent Uncertainties in Chirality Studies. A. Amann, Fuzzy Classical Structures in Genuine Quantum Systems. P.G. Mezey, Fuzzy Measures of Molecular Shape and Size. J. Brickmann, Linguistic Variables in the Molecular Recognition Problem. J. Xu, The Use of Fuzzy Graphs in Chemical Structure Research. I.P. Bangov, Fuzzy Logic in Computer-Aided Structure Elucidation. D. Dumitrescu, Fuzzy Hierarchical Classification Methods in Analytical Chemistry. Subject Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 364
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1997
- Published:
- 13th March 1997
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080532257
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780125989107
About the Author
Dennis Rouvray
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Georgia
Reviews
"...the book provides a useful introduction to potential chemical applications,..." --CHEMISTRY AND INDUSTRY
"...the book is a good summary of current applications of fuzzy logic in chemistry. It provides a thought-provoking examination of the way chemists think about struture. In addition, the application oriented chapters illustrate the utility of fuzzy logic for understanding spectra and structures." --JOURNAL OF CHEMICAL INFORMATION AND COMPUTER SCIENCE