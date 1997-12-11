Fuzzy Logic and Expert Systems Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124438668, 9780080553191

Fuzzy Logic and Expert Systems Applications, Volume 6

1st Edition

Series Editors: Cornelius Leondes
Authors: Cornelius Leondes
eBook ISBN: 9780080553191
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124438668
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 11th December 1997
Page Count: 416
Table of Contents

Ishibuchi, Fuzzy Neural Networks and their Applications. Chak, Feng, and Palaniswami, Implementation of Fuzzy Systems. Aiello, Burattini, and Tamburrini, Neural Networks and Rule-Based Systems. Fletcher andHinde, Construction of Rule Based Intelligent Systems. Pal and Mitra, Expert Systems in Soft Computing Paradigm. Watanabe and Tzafestas, Mean-Value-Based Functional Reasoning Techniques in the Development of Fuzzy-Neural Network Control Systems. Chen and Teng, Fuzzy Neural Network Systems in Model Reference Control Systems. Juditsky, Zhang, Delyon, Glorennec, and Benveniste, Wavelets in Identification.

Description

This volume covers the integration of fuzzy logic and expert systems. A vital resource in the field, it includes techniques for applying fuzzy systems to neural networks for modeling and control, systematic design procedures for realizing fuzzy neural systems, techniques for the design of rule-based expert systems using the massively parallel processing capabilities of neural networks, the transformation of neural systems into rule-based expert systems, the characteristics and relative merits of integrating fuzzy sets, neural networks, genetic algorithms, and rough sets, and applications to system identification and control as well as nonparametric, nonlinear estimation. Practitioners, researchers, and students in industrial, manufacturing, electrical, and mechanical engineering, as well as computer scientists and engineers will appreciate this reference source to diverse application methodologies.

Key Features

  • Fuzzy system techniques applied to neural networks for modeling and control

  • Systematic design procedures for realizing fuzzy neural systems

  • Techniques for the design of rule-based expert systems

  • Characteristics and relative merits of integrating fuzzy sets, neural networks, genetic algorithms, and rough sets

  • System identification and control

  • Nonparametric, nonlinear estimation

Practitioners, researchers, and students in industrial, manufacturing, electrical, and mechanical engineering, as well as computer scientists and engineers will find this volume a unique and comprehensive reference to these diverse application methodologies

Readership

Practitioners, research workers, academicians, and students in mechanical, electrical, industrial, and manufacturing engineering, as well as production engineers, computer scientists and engineers.

Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080553191
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124438668

About the Series Editors

Cornelius Leondes Series Editor

Cornelius T. Leondes received his B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania and has held numerous positions in industrial and academic institutions. He is currently a Professor Emeritus at the University of California, Los Angeles. He has also served as the Boeing Professor at the University of Washington and as an adjunct professor at the University of California, San Diego. He is the author, editor, or co-author of more than 100 textbooks and handbooks and has published more than 200 technical papers. In addition, he has been a Guggenheim Fellow, Fulbright Research Scholar, IEEE Fellow, and a recipient of IEEE's Baker Prize Award and Barry Carlton Award.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Los Angeles, U.S.A.

About the Authors

Cornelius Leondes Author

Cornelius T. Leondes received his B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania and has held numerous positions in industrial and academic institutions. He is currently a Professor Emeritus at the University of California, Los Angeles. He has also served as the Boeing Professor at the University of Washington and as an adjunct professor at the University of California, San Diego. He is the author, editor, or co-author of more than 100 textbooks and handbooks and has published more than 200 technical papers. In addition, he has been a Guggenheim Fellow, Fulbright Research Scholar, IEEE Fellow, and a recipient of IEEE's Baker Prize Award and Barry Carlton Award.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Los Angeles, U.S.A.

