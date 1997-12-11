Fuzzy Logic and Expert Systems Applications, Volume 6
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Ishibuchi, Fuzzy Neural Networks and their Applications. Chak, Feng, and Palaniswami, Implementation of Fuzzy Systems. Aiello, Burattini, and Tamburrini, Neural Networks and Rule-Based Systems. Fletcher andHinde, Construction of Rule Based Intelligent Systems. Pal and Mitra, Expert Systems in Soft Computing Paradigm. Watanabe and Tzafestas, Mean-Value-Based Functional Reasoning Techniques in the Development of Fuzzy-Neural Network Control Systems. Chen and Teng, Fuzzy Neural Network Systems in Model Reference Control Systems. Juditsky, Zhang, Delyon, Glorennec, and Benveniste, Wavelets in Identification.
Description
This volume covers the integration of fuzzy logic and expert systems. A vital resource in the field, it includes techniques for applying fuzzy systems to neural networks for modeling and control, systematic design procedures for realizing fuzzy neural systems, techniques for the design of rule-based expert systems using the massively parallel processing capabilities of neural networks, the transformation of neural systems into rule-based expert systems, the characteristics and relative merits of integrating fuzzy sets, neural networks, genetic algorithms, and rough sets, and applications to system identification and control as well as nonparametric, nonlinear estimation. Practitioners, researchers, and students in industrial, manufacturing, electrical, and mechanical engineering, as well as computer scientists and engineers will appreciate this reference source to diverse application methodologies.
Key Features
- Fuzzy system techniques applied to neural networks for modeling and control
- Systematic design procedures for realizing fuzzy neural systems
- Techniques for the design of rule-based expert systems
- Characteristics and relative merits of integrating fuzzy sets, neural networks, genetic algorithms, and rough sets
- System identification and control
- Nonparametric, nonlinear estimation
Practitioners, researchers, and students in industrial, manufacturing, electrical, and mechanical engineering, as well as computer scientists and engineers will find this volume a unique and comprehensive reference to these diverse application methodologies
Readership
Practitioners, research workers, academicians, and students in mechanical, electrical, industrial, and manufacturing engineering, as well as production engineers, computer scientists and engineers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1998
- Published:
- 11th December 1997
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080553191
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124438668
About the Series Editors
Cornelius Leondes Series Editor
Cornelius T. Leondes received his B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania and has held numerous positions in industrial and academic institutions. He is currently a Professor Emeritus at the University of California, Los Angeles. He has also served as the Boeing Professor at the University of Washington and as an adjunct professor at the University of California, San Diego. He is the author, editor, or co-author of more than 100 textbooks and handbooks and has published more than 200 technical papers. In addition, he has been a Guggenheim Fellow, Fulbright Research Scholar, IEEE Fellow, and a recipient of IEEE's Baker Prize Award and Barry Carlton Award.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Los Angeles, U.S.A.
About the Authors
