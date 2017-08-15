Future Directions in Biocatalysis - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780444637437, 9780444637505

Future Directions in Biocatalysis

2nd Edition

Editors: Tomoko Matsuda
eBook ISBN: 9780444637505
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444637437
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 15th August 2017
Page Count: 460
Description

Future Directions in Biocatalysis, Second Edition, presents the future direction and latest research on how to utilize enzymes, i.e., natural catalysts, to make medicines and other necessities for humans. It emphasizes the most important and unique research on biocatalysis instead of simply detailing the ABC’s on the topic.

This book is an indispensable tool for new researchers in the field to help identify specific needs, start new projects that address current environmental concerns, and develop techniques based on green technology. It provides invaluable hints and clues for conducting new research on enzymes, with final sections outlining future directions in biocatalysis further expanding the science into new applications.

Key Features

  • Gives future directions in the area of biocatalysis research
  • Presents research topics based on their uniqueness, originality, and novelty
  • Includes many explanatory figures to demonstrate concepts to both organic chemists and biochemists
  • Shows that there is no boundary between organic chemistry and biochemistry

Readership

University and industry researchers with their specialties in synthetic organic chemistry, biocatalysis, or enzymology: chemists and chemical engineers, biochemists, researchers in chemical and pharmaceutical industries, plus as a reference book for graduate courses in bioorganic engineering and bioengineering

Table of Contents

Green chemistry related topics

1. Biotransformation Using Liquid or Supercritical CO2

　　Tomoko Matsuda and Hai Nam Hoang

2. Biotransformation in Ionic Liquid

　　Toshiyuki Itoh

3. Photobiocatalysis

　　Rio Yamanaka and Kaoru Nakamura

Interesting enzymes and reactions

4. Alcohol Dehydrogenase, Olefin Reduction, Non-Heme Iron Enzymes

　　Jon Stewart

5. Imine Reductase

　　Koichi Mitsukura

6. Developments in Flavoenzyme Discovery

　　Marco Fraaije

7. Carboxylation

　　Kohtaro Kirimura

8. Luciferase as biocatalysts

　　Dai-ichiro Kato

9. Enzymes in Aldoxime-Nitrile Pathway: Versatile Tools in Biocatalysis

　　Yasuhisa Asano

Synthetic applications

10. Chiral Heteroatom Containing Compounds

　　Piotr Kiełbasinìski

11. Synthesis of Boron Related Compounds for Medicinal Application Using Lipase

　　Shuichi Mori

12. Synthesis of Fluorinated Compounds Using Lipase

　　Yumiko Takagi

13. Site-selective lipase-catalyzed acylation and deacylation in the synthesis of valuable carbohydrates and flavonoids from naturally abundant starting materials

　　Takeshi Sugai

14. Synthesis of Biologically Active Compounds Using Biocatalysis

　　Takashi Kitayama

15. Synthesis of Fragrance Using Lipase

　　Masashi Kawasaki

16. Dynamic Kinetic Resolution

　　Shuji Akai

17. Industrial Biocatalysis

　　Yoshihiko Hirose

Indispensable discipline for the biocatalysis development

18. Metagenomics for Improved Biocatalysis

　　Nobuya Itoh

19. Modeling Biocatalysts

　　Daron Standley

20. X-Ray Crystallographic Structure Determination

　　Toshiya Senda and Miki Senda

About the Editor

Tomoko Matsuda

Tomoko Matsuda is an Associate Professor at the School of Life Science and Technology, Tokyo Institute of Technology. For 20 years, her research has been focused on the organic synthesis with enzymes, biocatalysis, and particularly the study of enzymatic reactions in a non-aqueous solvent. Her group has achieved the waste-minimization in large-scale production of chiral compounds with a flow system using liquid and supercritical carbon dioxide as a solvent and an immobilized lipase as a catalyst.

Affiliations and Expertise

Tokyo Institute of Technology, Department of Bioengineering, Yokohama, Japan

Ratings and Reviews

