Future Directions in Biocatalysis
2nd Edition
Description
Future Directions in Biocatalysis, Second Edition, presents the future direction and latest research on how to utilize enzymes, i.e., natural catalysts, to make medicines and other necessities for humans. It emphasizes the most important and unique research on biocatalysis instead of simply detailing the ABC’s on the topic.
This book is an indispensable tool for new researchers in the field to help identify specific needs, start new projects that address current environmental concerns, and develop techniques based on green technology. It provides invaluable hints and clues for conducting new research on enzymes, with final sections outlining future directions in biocatalysis further expanding the science into new applications.
Key Features
- Gives future directions in the area of biocatalysis research
- Presents research topics based on their uniqueness, originality, and novelty
- Includes many explanatory figures to demonstrate concepts to both organic chemists and biochemists
- Shows that there is no boundary between organic chemistry and biochemistry
Readership
University and industry researchers with their specialties in synthetic organic chemistry, biocatalysis, or enzymology: chemists and chemical engineers, biochemists, researchers in chemical and pharmaceutical industries, plus as a reference book for graduate courses in bioorganic engineering and bioengineering
Table of Contents
Green chemistry related topics
1. Biotransformation Using Liquid or Supercritical CO2
Tomoko Matsuda and Hai Nam Hoang
2. Biotransformation in Ionic Liquid
Toshiyuki Itoh
3. Photobiocatalysis
Rio Yamanaka and Kaoru Nakamura
Interesting enzymes and reactions
4. Alcohol Dehydrogenase, Olefin Reduction, Non-Heme Iron Enzymes
Jon Stewart
5. Imine Reductase
Koichi Mitsukura
6. Developments in Flavoenzyme Discovery
Marco Fraaije
7. Carboxylation
Kohtaro Kirimura
8. Luciferase as biocatalysts
Dai-ichiro Kato
9. Enzymes in Aldoxime-Nitrile Pathway: Versatile Tools in Biocatalysis
Yasuhisa Asano
Synthetic applications
10. Chiral Heteroatom Containing Compounds
Piotr Kiełbasinìski
11. Synthesis of Boron Related Compounds for Medicinal Application Using Lipase
Shuichi Mori
12. Synthesis of Fluorinated Compounds Using Lipase
Yumiko Takagi
13. Site-selective lipase-catalyzed acylation and deacylation in the synthesis of valuable carbohydrates and flavonoids from naturally abundant starting materials
Takeshi Sugai
14. Synthesis of Biologically Active Compounds Using Biocatalysis
Takashi Kitayama
15. Synthesis of Fragrance Using Lipase
Masashi Kawasaki
16. Dynamic Kinetic Resolution
Shuji Akai
17. Industrial Biocatalysis
Yoshihiko Hirose
Indispensable discipline for the biocatalysis development
18. Metagenomics for Improved Biocatalysis
Nobuya Itoh
19. Modeling Biocatalysts
Daron Standley
20. X-Ray Crystallographic Structure Determination
Toshiya Senda and Miki Senda
Details
- No. of pages:
- 460
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 15th August 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444637505
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444637437
About the Editor
Tomoko Matsuda
Tomoko Matsuda is an Associate Professor at the School of Life Science and Technology, Tokyo Institute of Technology. For 20 years, her research has been focused on the organic synthesis with enzymes, biocatalysis, and particularly the study of enzymatic reactions in a non-aqueous solvent. Her group has achieved the waste-minimization in large-scale production of chiral compounds with a flow system using liquid and supercritical carbon dioxide as a solvent and an immobilized lipase as a catalyst.
Affiliations and Expertise
Tokyo Institute of Technology, Department of Bioengineering, Yokohama, Japan