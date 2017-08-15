Future Directions in Biocatalysis, Second Edition, presents the future direction and latest research on how to utilize enzymes, i.e., natural catalysts, to make medicines and other necessities for humans. It emphasizes the most important and unique research on biocatalysis instead of simply detailing the ABC’s on the topic.

This book is an indispensable tool for new researchers in the field to help identify specific needs, start new projects that address current environmental concerns, and develop techniques based on green technology. It provides invaluable hints and clues for conducting new research on enzymes, with final sections outlining future directions in biocatalysis further expanding the science into new applications.