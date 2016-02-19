Fusion Technology 1980

Table of Contents



Volume I

Opening Addresses

R.S. Pease - Director of Culham Laboratory

Message from Guido Brunner - Commissioner for Energy, Research, Science and Education

R. Hancox - Symposium Chairman

Invited Lectures

Fusion and Renewable Energy Resources

Euratom Fusion Technology Programme

JET for Active Operation

Large Superconducting Magnets

The Zephyr Experiment

Technology of Heavy Ion Fusion

Materials Problems in Fusion Reactors

Hybrid Reactors

Design of an Engineering Test Facility

INTOR, a European View

Blankets & Shielding

Lithium technology development for fusion reactors

Comparison of calculated and experimental neutron attenuation and streaming data for fusion reactor design

Thermoelectric MHD in fusion technology

Activation and decay heat of an aluminum blanket for experimental fusion reactors

Calculation of neutron and gamma-ray streaming through the neutral beam injector port of INTOR-J

Transient analysis for fusion blanket power accidents

Parameter study on poloidal response distributions in toroidal blanket geometries

A conceptual composite blanket design for the tokamak type of thermonuclear reactor incorporating thermoelectric pumping of liquid lithium

Compatibility of Li20 with impure helium

Fusion blankets for high-efficiency power cycles

Design studies of an aluminum first wall for INTOR

NOEL - a no-leak fusion blanket concept

Surface heat loads during major disruptions in INTOR

Prompt radiation, activation, and shielding in the ignition experiment ZEPHYR

First wall life prediction by the FWLTB computer program

Measurements of tritium production in a lithium-aluminate blanket model and comparison with theoretical studies

Main features of an aluminum first wall and non-breeding blanket for experimental fusion reactors

Slowing-down as a neutron multiplication substitute for fusion reactor blankets

Neutronic design study of WITAMIR-I

Revised estimates of the tritium breeding performance of CTR blankets

Shielding studies for the Culham Conceptual Tokamak Reactor Mk.II

Vacuum Systems

Dynamic response analysis of the vacuum vessel of JT-60 against saddle-like electromagnetic forces

A tokamak model test against seismic vibration

An eddy current test on a tokamak vacuum vessel model

The thermo-magnetic transient in the vacuum vessel of a high field compact experiment

Electromagnetic loads on the ZEPHYR vacuum vessel caused by hard plasma disruption

New technologies applied to the vacuum vessel of ZEPHYR

Vacuum pumping system of the JET-Torus

Cryo-supply and transfer system for the JET neutral injection cryo-pumps

The gas beaming effect in the JET neutral injection vacuum system

Hydrogen cryopump operated near 2.2K for the PETULA tokamak

Shield vacuum seal development

Response of Zr-Al getter material to the anticipated TFTR in-torus environment

Magnet Technology

A toroidal bitter plate magnet for an ignition test reactor

Numerical computation of electromagnetic forces on the poloidal field coils of a tokamak device

tress analysis in the toroidal field magnet of tokamak devices

A reliability test on a toroidal field coil by imposing force and heat simulating the actual load

Design of rectangular coils for a tokamak

Stray field prevention in SPICA II

Stray field asymmetry due to the choice of the iron core geometry in tokamaks

Stresses in the ignitor device: problems and solutions

Some considerations on the stress analysis of the Swiss coil for the large coil task

Test program on the insulation system for the JET inner poloidal coils

3D-finite element model computation of the ASDEX divertor coils

Operational test and final technical concept of the ASDEX multipole magnetic field coils

Tape wound toroidal field magnet concept for ZEPHYR

A bitter type toroidal field magnet for ZEPHYR

Development of a copper-austenite conductor for the Zephyr toroidal field coil

Nb3Sn strip superconductor in tokamak windings

Manufacture and mechanical test of a "Tores Supra" model coil

Development of large D-shaped superconducting magnet

The manufacture of the JET toroidal field coils

Mechanical design of the poloidal coils for a large RFP experiment

Poloidal magnetic system for a large RFP experiment

Analysis of some fault conditions for the poloidal system of RFX

The design and development of the coils and cooling system for the DITE Mk II bundle divertor

Finite element analysis of the mechanical behaviour of the LCT-coil under magnetic body forces

The mechanical design of the Euratom test coil for the large coil task

Tritium

TRIPERM - a versatile experimental facility for studying tritium and hydrogen permeation at nuclear heat exchanger conditions

Diffusion of tritium in ceramic blanket materials: the temperature dependence of the diffusion of tritium in 3-Li5AlO4

The influence of oxide film growth on tritium permeation through steam generator tubing

Helium purification by a tritiated water absorption system

Evaluation of large-scale gaschromatography for the recovery and separation of tritium from the exhaust of tritium-burning tokamak fusion experiments

Experimental Systems

Mechanical technology unique to laser fusion experimental systems

Technology for large tandem mirror experiments

Design of the ERASMUS 2 tokamak

Design and construction of the TCA tokamak

The reconfiguration of Doublet III to facilitate a reactor simulation experiment

Pulsed power supply and coil assembly of TPE-2

The design of SPICA II

A neutral beam-line installation for testing injector systems in the long pulse, megawatt regime

Completion and start-up phase of the ASDEX tokamak

An equipment protection and safety system for ASDEX tokamak

The JET mechanical structure - final design

Design proposal for the 2.0 MA RFX load assembly

The manufacture and assembly of a conducting shell and vacuum liner for the HBTXIA experiment

DITE status and upgrade proposals

Reduction of vibrational interference from the iron core on HBTXIA

Data Acquisition & Control

Real-time processor for a tokamak

Control, acquisition and data retrieval for the TCA tokamak

Design of the control and data acquisition system for SPICA II

Standardization of data organisation and management

Acquisition, archiving, and analysis of Doublet III diagnostic data on a distributed computer system

Control systems for sustaining neutral beam power supplies

A distributed intelligence control system using fibre optics

An automatic method for storing and retrieving raw data and analysed results

Data acquisition for the DITE surface physics experiments

The structure and support of a laboratory control and data acquisition system

The engineering data system for the HBTXIA experiment

Improved data acquisition system for TFR

Progress in computer-assisted diagnosis, and control of neutral beam lines

System design of ZENKEI, the central control system for JT-60

Data acquisition and processing system for the HCN interferometer diagnostic at the TEXTOR experiment

Microcomputer control of vacuum and gas filling systems

Remote control and display for TEXTOR with a CAMAC-computer system

Power Supplies

The sustaining neutral beam power supply system for the mirror fusion test facility

MFTF neutral-beam pulse power modulator

High power vacuum tube technology applied to fusion systems components

DITE Mk2 bundle divertor power supplies and control system

Plasma current control system in JIPP T-II

Power supply system of neutral beam injector for JFT-2

A half megawatt RF system for ion-cyclotron heating of the ERASMUS tokamak

Toroidal field circuit for a large RFP experiment

A modular approach for RFX DC power supplies

Some electro-technology aspects of HBTXIA

Feedback-controlled power supply for the vertical and horizontal field of TCA

High speed thyristor power amplifier control for JT-60 poloidal field

A thyristor breaker of 1.5 M 10Y V.A. for the poloidal field system of Torus Supra

The JET toroidal field power supply-capabilities and limitations

Test results of the Heliotron E power supply and control system

A 150kW low frequency oscillator for wall cleaning and preionisation of the TCA tokamak

JT-60 ohmic heating power supply

Optimized ohmic heating system with vacuum interrupter for the W VII stellarator

The ASDEX overvoltage protection system

A 2MJ drum-type homopolar motor-generator: developments and tests

Interactions between the line connected static convertors of TEXTOR

The grounding system of TEXTOR

A storage coil adapted to a power pulse system

Large flywheel generator - diode convertor for the JET tokamak

Plasma Engineering

Beamline system of neutral beam injector for JFT-2

Design considerations of neutral beam injection system for an ignition tokamak

Development of extraction electrode systems for 80kV long pulse operation on the Culham megawatt beam line

Transient simulation analysis of gas feed into a NBI neutral cell

Neutral beam injector performance on the PLT and PDX tokamaks

Considerations and calculations for the neutral-injection system in ZEPHYR

Physics design calculations for the JET neutral injectors

High power-density steady-state heat sinks

Investigation of the RF ion source RIG 10 for neutral injectors

A new procedure for the design of the equilibrium-field-currents for non-circular plasmas

Analytical evaluation of the inductances and dL/dR matrices in JET

Plasma equilibrium control in Doublet III

Experimental research on power supply and plasma control using simulator

Operation of the ASDEX feedback system

Plasma feedback control in JET

Particle and energy unloading from a tokamak using scrape-off limiters combined with helical islands

Heat removal in INTOR via a toroidal limiter

Design considerations and lay-out of the JET limiters

TRAIL: a tokamak rail gun limiter

Limiters in the Frascati tokamak device

Thermal consequences of plasma disruptions in TFTR and ETF

Estimates on a helical magnetic limiter applied to INTOR

High power RF systems for RFC-XX device

Technical aspects of a grill coupling system for lower hybrid heating in the WEGA tokamak

Application of torsional TTMP heating in PETULA tokamak - development necessary for large machines

An all metal array of antennae for RF heating of tokamaks in the ion cyclotron range of frequency

Start-up and heating of RFP reactors and large experiments

Acceleration and injection of D2-pellets

Conceptual design of cluster ion accelerator with moving potential wells

Ion beam generation with an inverse reflex tetrode

Reactor Studies

A tandem mirror reactor with an inherent thermal barrier

Energy accounting for heavy ion fusion reactor with various driver accelerators

Culham Conceptual Tokamak Reactor Mk II. Conceptual layout of buildings for a twin reactor power station

The effect of engineering considerations being accepted as the prime constraint in tokamak fusion reactor design

A steady-state tokamak reactor with non-divertor impurity control - STARFIRE

The Belt-Screw-Pinch reactor and other high-beta systems

Inertial confinement fusion reactor systems

Modeling of divertor flow for a reactor regime

Electromagnetic transient effects in the structure of experimental fusion reactors

An analysis of the estimated capital cost of a fusion-reactor

Factors affecting the minimum capital cost of a tokamak reactor

HYFIRE: a tokamak-high-temperature electrolysis system

A high flux energy and particle collection scheme for divertors

A "compact" reversed-field pinch (CRFP) reactor design

Conceptual studies on high gain laser fusion reactor with magnetically guided Li flow

Preliminary studies of the systems integration of NET/INTOR

Preliminary investigation of burn control in NET-INTOR

Neutron wall load, power density and pay-back time

WITAMIR-I, a tandem mirror reactor with non-zero nu

Fusion Materials

Radiation damage simulation experiments on a Mn-Cr austenitic stainless steel in a HVEM

Random walk of helium bubbles in vanadium

Electron beam weldabilitiy of nitrogen strengthed austenitic structural materials for fusion magnets

Irradiation creep and microstructural changes of stainless steel under light ion irradiation

An aluminum alloy for a non-breeding blanket NET/INTOR

First wall design and low-Z material development in JT-60

