Fusion Part B - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126852417, 9780323146616

Fusion Part B

1st Edition

Magnetic confinement Part B

Editors: Edward Teller
eBook ISBN: 9780323146616
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1981
Page Count: 542
Description

Fusion, Volume I: Magnetic Confinement, Part B is the second of the two-part volume that covers the complexity and application of controlled magnetic fusion.

This part is composed of nine chapters and begins with a description of the heating methods, equilibrium, and stability of linear magnetic fusion systems. The next chapters deal with the principles, configuration, and application of high-beta stellarator, fast-linear-compression fusion systems, and ELMO Bumpy torus, as well as the magnetic confinement of high-temperature plasmas. These topics are followed by discussions of the neutral-beam injection; the regimes of radio-frequency heating of magnetically confined plasma; and the performance requirements of magnetic fusion reactors. The final chapters describe the basic processes in the fusion-fission fuel factory and some basic considerations for advanced-fuel reactors.

This book will be of great value to physicists, physics students, and researchers.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Contents of Part A

8 Linear Magnetic Fusion Systems

I. Introduction

II. Heating Methods

III. Equilibrium and Stability

IV. Transport

V. Impurities

VI. Scaling Laws for LMF Devices

VII. End-Stoppering Methods

VIII. Reactor Considerations

References

9 The High-Beta Stellarator

I. Introduction

II. Basic Considerations in Toroidal Theta Pinches

III. The High-Beta Stellarator Equilibrium

IV. Stability of the l = 1 Plasma Column

V. Feedback Stabilization

VI. Extrapolation of Feedback Stabilization to Toroidal Reactor Systems

VII. Recent Related Theoretical Work on Low-Beta Stellarators

VIII. Conclusions

References

10 Fast-Linear-Compression Fusion Systems

I. Introduction

II. Development of the Concept

III. Dynamics of Fast-Linear Compression

IV. Plasma Losses

V. Fast-Linear Experiments

VI. Fast-Linear Fusion Reactors

References

11 The ELMO Bumpy Torus

I. Introduction

II. Single-Particle Confinement in the Bumpy Torus

III. Interchange Stability Criterion for the Bumpy Torus

IV. Microwave-Heated, Hot-Electron Plasmas

V. The EBT-I Experiments

VI. Transport Processes in EBT

References

12 Neutral-Beam Injection

I. Introduction

II. Neutral Injection Requirements

III. Neutral-Beam Injection System

IV. Beam-Forming Elements

V. High-Performance Ion Sources

VI. Efficiency Enhancement

Bibliography

References

13 Radio-Frequency Heating of Magnetically Confined Plasma

I. Introduction

II. Regimes of Interest in RF Heating

III. Electron Cyclotron Resonance Heating

IV. Lower-Hybrid Range of Frequencies

V. Ion Cyclotron Range of Frequencies (ICRF)

VI. Alfvén-Wave Heating

VII. Transit-Time Magnetic Pumping (TTMP)

VIII. Very Low-Frequency Heating

IX. Reactor Applications and Technology

References

14 Magnetic Fusion Reactors

I. Introduction

II. Fusion Fuels and Basic Plasma Performance Requirements

III. Basic Elements of Magnetic Fusion Reactions

IV. The Reactor Power Balance

V. Burn Cycles and Burn Modes of Reactor Plasmas

VI. Superconductivity and Magnet Design

VII. Blanket Design for Fusion Reactors

VIII. Radiation Effects on Materials in Fusion Reactors

IX. Tritium in Fusion Reactors

X. Reactor Design—Putting the Pieces Together

References

15 The Fusion-Fission Fuel Factory

I. Introduction

II. Basic Processes

III. Hybrid Designs

IV. Uranium Demand and Resource Projections

V. The Fusion-Fission Fuel Factory Compared to Alternatives

VI. Summary

References

16 Advanced Fusion Reactors

I. Introduction

II. Some Possible Advanced-Fuel Candidates

III. Some Basic Considerations for Advanced-Fuel Reactors

IV. Efficient Recovery of Energy from Controlled Thermonuclear Reactors and Its Application to Advanced Devices

V. Some Examples of Advanced-Fuel Reactions

VI. Multipoles as a Possible Magnetic Confinement System for Advanced Fuels

References

Index

About the Editor

Edward Teller

Affiliations and Expertise

Hoover Institution on War, Revolution and Peace

