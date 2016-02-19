Fusion Part B

Fusion, Volume I: Magnetic Confinement, Part B is the second of the two-part volume that covers the complexity and application of controlled magnetic fusion.

This part is composed of nine chapters and begins with a description of the heating methods, equilibrium, and stability of linear magnetic fusion systems. The next chapters deal with the principles, configuration, and application of high-beta stellarator, fast-linear-compression fusion systems, and ELMO Bumpy torus, as well as the magnetic confinement of high-temperature plasmas. These topics are followed by discussions of the neutral-beam injection; the regimes of radio-frequency heating of magnetically confined plasma; and the performance requirements of magnetic fusion reactors. The final chapters describe the basic processes in the fusion-fission fuel factory and some basic considerations for advanced-fuel reactors.

This book will be of great value to physicists, physics students, and researchers.