Fusion Part B
1st Edition
Magnetic confinement Part B
Description
Fusion, Volume I: Magnetic Confinement, Part B is the second of the two-part volume that covers the complexity and application of controlled magnetic fusion.
This part is composed of nine chapters and begins with a description of the heating methods, equilibrium, and stability of linear magnetic fusion systems. The next chapters deal with the principles, configuration, and application of high-beta stellarator, fast-linear-compression fusion systems, and ELMO Bumpy torus, as well as the magnetic confinement of high-temperature plasmas. These topics are followed by discussions of the neutral-beam injection; the regimes of radio-frequency heating of magnetically confined plasma; and the performance requirements of magnetic fusion reactors. The final chapters describe the basic processes in the fusion-fission fuel factory and some basic considerations for advanced-fuel reactors.
This book will be of great value to physicists, physics students, and researchers.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Contents of Part A
8 Linear Magnetic Fusion Systems
I. Introduction
II. Heating Methods
III. Equilibrium and Stability
IV. Transport
V. Impurities
VI. Scaling Laws for LMF Devices
VII. End-Stoppering Methods
VIII. Reactor Considerations
References
9 The High-Beta Stellarator
I. Introduction
II. Basic Considerations in Toroidal Theta Pinches
III. The High-Beta Stellarator Equilibrium
IV. Stability of the l = 1 Plasma Column
V. Feedback Stabilization
VI. Extrapolation of Feedback Stabilization to Toroidal Reactor Systems
VII. Recent Related Theoretical Work on Low-Beta Stellarators
VIII. Conclusions
References
10 Fast-Linear-Compression Fusion Systems
I. Introduction
II. Development of the Concept
III. Dynamics of Fast-Linear Compression
IV. Plasma Losses
V. Fast-Linear Experiments
VI. Fast-Linear Fusion Reactors
References
11 The ELMO Bumpy Torus
I. Introduction
II. Single-Particle Confinement in the Bumpy Torus
III. Interchange Stability Criterion for the Bumpy Torus
IV. Microwave-Heated, Hot-Electron Plasmas
V. The EBT-I Experiments
VI. Transport Processes in EBT
References
12 Neutral-Beam Injection
I. Introduction
II. Neutral Injection Requirements
III. Neutral-Beam Injection System
IV. Beam-Forming Elements
V. High-Performance Ion Sources
VI. Efficiency Enhancement
Bibliography
References
13 Radio-Frequency Heating of Magnetically Confined Plasma
I. Introduction
II. Regimes of Interest in RF Heating
III. Electron Cyclotron Resonance Heating
IV. Lower-Hybrid Range of Frequencies
V. Ion Cyclotron Range of Frequencies (ICRF)
VI. Alfvén-Wave Heating
VII. Transit-Time Magnetic Pumping (TTMP)
VIII. Very Low-Frequency Heating
IX. Reactor Applications and Technology
References
14 Magnetic Fusion Reactors
I. Introduction
II. Fusion Fuels and Basic Plasma Performance Requirements
III. Basic Elements of Magnetic Fusion Reactions
IV. The Reactor Power Balance
V. Burn Cycles and Burn Modes of Reactor Plasmas
VI. Superconductivity and Magnet Design
VII. Blanket Design for Fusion Reactors
VIII. Radiation Effects on Materials in Fusion Reactors
IX. Tritium in Fusion Reactors
X. Reactor Design—Putting the Pieces Together
References
15 The Fusion-Fission Fuel Factory
I. Introduction
II. Basic Processes
III. Hybrid Designs
IV. Uranium Demand and Resource Projections
V. The Fusion-Fission Fuel Factory Compared to Alternatives
VI. Summary
References
16 Advanced Fusion Reactors
I. Introduction
II. Some Possible Advanced-Fuel Candidates
III. Some Basic Considerations for Advanced-Fuel Reactors
IV. Efficient Recovery of Energy from Controlled Thermonuclear Reactors and Its Application to Advanced Devices
V. Some Examples of Advanced-Fuel Reactions
VI. Multipoles as a Possible Magnetic Confinement System for Advanced Fuels
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 542
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1981
- Published:
- 28th January 1981
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323146616
About the Editor
Edward Teller
Affiliations and Expertise
Hoover Institution on War, Revolution and Peace