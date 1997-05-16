Further Milestones in Biochemistry, Volume 3
Contents. List of Contributors. Acknowledgements (M.G. Ord and L.A. Stocken). Introduction. Bioenergetics after 1960: From the Chemiosmotic Hypothesis to Structure-Based Molecular Mechanisms (S.J. Ferguson). Changing Views of Photosynthesis (F.R. Whatley). Muscle Contraction and Relaxation (S.V. Perry). Three Hundred Years of Bacterial Motility (J.P. Armitage). Talking to Cells-Cell Membrane Receptors and their Modes of Action (R.F. Irvine). Mechanisms in Regulation: Protein Phosphorylation (P.J. Randle). Regulation of Expression of Microbial Genes (P.H. Clarke). Antibody Specificity and Diversity: The Proteins (Part I) L.A. Steiner). Author Index. Subject Index.
The contributors to this text, who are all biochemists who worked during the 1950s and 60s, describe what appears to them to be the conceptually significant developments in biochemistry since the mid 1950s and how these were achieved. Their aim is to make their subjects intelligible to other scientists not expert in their field.
- 345
- English
- © Elsevier Science 1997
- 16th May 1997
- Elsevier Science
- 9780080532219
- 9780762300785
M.G. Ord
Department of Biochemistry, University of Oxford, Oxford, England
L.A. Stocken
Department of Biochemistry, University of Oxford, Oxford, England