Further Milestones in Biochemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780762300785, 9780080532219

Further Milestones in Biochemistry, Volume 3

1st Edition

Editors: M.G. Ord L.A. Stocken
eBook ISBN: 9780080532219
Hardcover ISBN: 9780762300785
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 16th May 1997
Page Count: 345
Table of Contents

Contents. List of Contributors. Acknowledgements (M.G. Ord and L.A. Stocken). Introduction. Bioenergetics after 1960: From the Chemiosmotic Hypothesis to Structure-Based Molecular Mechanisms (S.J. Ferguson). Changing Views of Photosynthesis (F.R. Whatley). Muscle Contraction and Relaxation (S.V. Perry). Three Hundred Years of Bacterial Motility (J.P. Armitage). Talking to Cells-Cell Membrane Receptors and their Modes of Action (R.F. Irvine). Mechanisms in Regulation: Protein Phosphorylation (P.J. Randle). Regulation of Expression of Microbial Genes (P.H. Clarke). Antibody Specificity and Diversity: The Proteins (Part I) L.A. Steiner). Author Index. Subject Index.

Description

The contributors to this text, who are all biochemists who worked during the 1950s and 60s, describe what appears to them to be the conceptually significant developments in biochemistry since the mid 1950s and how these were achieved. Their aim is to make their subjects intelligible to other scientists not expert in their field.

No. of pages: 345
345
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080532219
Hardcover ISBN:
9780762300785

M.G. Ord Editor

Department of Biochemistry, University of Oxford, Oxford, England

L.A. Stocken Editor

Department of Biochemistry, University of Oxford, Oxford, England

