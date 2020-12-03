Fungi Bio-prospects in Sustainable Agriculture, Environment and Nano-technology
1st Edition
Volume 2: Extremophilic Fungi and Myco-mediated Environmental Management
Description
Fungi Bio-prospects in Sustainable Agriculture, Environment and Nano-technology explores varied aspects of fungal biology with relevance in microbiology and agriculture for better insights of basic and advanced biotechnological application in human welfare and sustainable agriculture. Chapters have been included to throw light on different sectors of fungi including fungi in extreme circumstances, bioremediation, complex and toxic effluents and mycoremediation. Fungi Bio-prospects in Sustainable Agriculture, Environment and Nano-technology has been designed keeping in view to explore the possibility of huge fungal diversity for present as well as future generation in different sectors of human life. Vol. 2 focuses on extremophilic fungi and myco-mediated environmental management.
Key Features
- Summarizes various aspects of fungi in the field of microbiology, sustainable agriculture, nano-technology and environment
- Describes the molecular approaches and gene expression of fungi
- Provides a deeper understanding of fungi that could be articulated in various fields
Readership
Researchers in microbial biotechnology in both academy and corporate settings, graduate students on related subjects. Environmental Scientists and Engineers, microbiologists, plant pathologists, agronomists, molecular biologists, pharmacologist and related researchers
Table of Contents
- Xylanases of thermophilic fungi: Characterization and Applications
2. Bioprospects of Extremophilic fungus Myceliopthrora thermophila: Insights from Genomic Analysis and Recent Developments
3. Marine fungal biocatalysts: The bionomical standpoint
4. Bio-potential applications of marine derived fungi isolated from Gulf of Mannar
5. Biodiversity of the fungi in extreme marine environments
6. Marine-derived fungi, biotechnological potential and biosynthesis pathways
7. Fungi mediated electro- kinetic bioremediation: Current status and prospects
8. Myco-remediation strategies for industrial waste
9. Role of Fungi in Bioremediation of Contaminated Soil
10. Bio-potential applications of marine derived fungi
11. Fungi in bioremediation of soil: Mycoremediation of PAHs Compounds
12. Bioremediation of E-waste Harmful Effluents by Acidophilic Fungi
13. Fungi in the bioremediation of toxic effluents
14. Fungal Mediated Chalcogenide Nanoparticles for the Removal of Environmental Toxicants
15. Role of White Rod Fungi in Bioremediation
16. Remediation Strategy of Arbuscular Mycorrhizal Fungi (AMF) from Pulp Paper Industry Waste
17. Isolation and identification of South African fungal strains and assessment of their ability to degrade diclofenac in synthetic wastewater
18. Advances in Fungi: Rejuvenation of polluted sites
19. Fungi in bioremediation of hazardous complex effluent
20. Advances in myco-remediation of emerging potentially toxic effluents
21. Biosorption of heavy metals using fungal biosorbents - A review
22. Fungal Bioremediation of Toxic Textile Dye Effluents
23. Fungi in Bioremediation of soil organic pollutants
24. Heavy metal tolerance and Pb(II) mycoremediation potential of Aspergillus piperis
25. Mycoremediation- Effective strategy to ameliorate Arsenic toxicity
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 3rd December 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128219256
About the Editor
Vijay Kumar Sharma
Dr. Vijay Kumar Sharma has a Ph.D. in Botany from Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, U.P., India. He has more than eleven years of research experience, particularly in the area of endophytes. His research interest is in the bio-potential applications of endophytes and their mechanism. He also has a keen interest in emerging environmental issues and mitigation. He is currently working on the role of fungal endophytes in heavy metal stress tolerance of host plants, and mechanism. Dr. Sharma has more than thirty research articles and book chapters in journals of national and international repute to his credit. He is life time member of Mycological Society of India (MSI). He is also the recipient of MJ Thirumalachar Young Scientist Award Lectures by MSI in 2016. He also received Yunnan provincial government funding-II. He has also actively participated in many national and international conferences, symposia and workshops related to his research field.
Affiliations and Expertise
Postdoctoral Researcher, Medical School of Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, China
Maulin P. Shah
Maulin P. Shah is currently a Research Scientist at the Environmental Biology Lab, India. Before that Dr. Shah was Chief Scientist & Head – Industrial Waste Water Research Lab, Division of Applied and Environmental Microbiology Lab at Enviro Technology Ltd., Ankleshwar, Gujarat, India. Dr. Shah has served as an Assistant Professor at Godhra, Gujarat University in 2001. He has more than 160 research publication in highly reputed national and international journals. He is an active Editorial Board Member in 75 highly reputed Journal’s in the field of Environmental & Biological Sciences. ”. He has been appointed as an Editor-in-Chief in two journals viz. (1) Research Journal of Microbiology & (2) Journal of Biotechnology and Biomaterials. His work has been focused to assess the impact of industrial pollution on microbial diversity of wastewater following cultivation dependant and cultivation independent analysis. His major work involves isolation, screening, identification and Genetic Engineering of high impact of Microbes for the degradation of hazardous materials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Scientist & Head – Industrial Waste Water Research Lab, Division of Applied and Environmental Microbiology Lab at Enviro Technology Ltd., Ankleshwar, Gujarat, India
Shobhika Parmar
Dr. Parmar has a Ph.D. in Environment Science from from Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture & Technology, Pantnagar, Uttarakhand, India. She has more than eight years of research experience, particularly in the area of toxic metal pollution of water bodies and soil, their phytoremediation, bio-prospects of endophytes in host plant growth enhancement and stress tolerance, and the mechanism. She has about 12 publications in journals and edited book of international repute such as Microbial Biotechnology and Elsevier. Recently she was awarded by the Yunnan provincial government, funding-II in China.
Affiliations and Expertise
Postdoctoral Researcher, Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, China
Dr. Ajay Kumar
Dr. Ajay Kumar is a visiting scientist at the Agriculture Research Organization, Volcani center, Rishon Leziyon, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural development Israel. Dr. Kumar completed his doctoral research from Department of Botany, Institute of Science, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, India. He has published more than sixty research articles and book chapters in the leading International and National journals or books. He has wide area of research experience, especially in the field of Plant-Microbe Interactions, Microbial biocontrol, and Endophytes related with the medicinal plants. He is an invited member of the editorial committee of the“International Journal of Current Microbiology and Applied Sciences” and “Journal of Plant Science and Agriculture Research. He is also an active reviewer for journals including PLOS ONE, Agriculture, Ecosystem and Environment, Biological Control, Plant Biochemistry and Biotechnology, 3Biotech etc.
Affiliations and Expertise
Agriculture Research Organization, Volcani Center, Rishon, Lezziyon, Israel
