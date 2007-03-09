Fungal Genomics, Volume 57
1st Edition
Editors: Jay Dunlap
eBook ISBN: 9780080474953
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120176571
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 9th March 2007
Page Count: 320
Description
The sequencing of several fungi genomes has spurred major advances in the field. Fungal genomics has been having a pivotal impact on applied research in agriculture, food sciences, natural resource management, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology, as well as to basic studies in the life sciences. Fungal Genomics covers exciting new developments in this growth field, from genomic analysis to human fungal pathogen genomics, comparative genomics of fungi, and the genomics of fungal development.
Key Features
- Includes information on aspergillus genomes
- Discusses sex and its role in virulence of human fungal pathogens
- Covers the genomic analysis of neurospora
Readership
Molecular geneticists, clinical geneticists, neurologists, neuroscientists, molecular biologists and biochemists, cell and developmental biologists.
About the Editors
Jay Dunlap Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
The Geisel School of Medicine, Dartmouth, NH, USA
