Fungal Genomics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120176571, 9780080474953

Fungal Genomics, Volume 57

1st Edition

Editors: Jay Dunlap
eBook ISBN: 9780080474953
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120176571
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 9th March 2007
Page Count: 320
Description

The sequencing of several fungi genomes has spurred major advances in the field. Fungal genomics has been having a pivotal impact on applied research in agriculture, food sciences, natural resource management, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology, as well as to basic studies in the life sciences. Fungal Genomics covers exciting new developments in this growth field, from genomic analysis to human fungal pathogen genomics, comparative genomics of fungi, and the genomics of fungal development.

Key Features

  • Includes information on aspergillus genomes
  • Discusses sex and its role in virulence of human fungal pathogens
  • Covers the genomic analysis of neurospora

Readership

Molecular geneticists, clinical geneticists, neurologists, neuroscientists, molecular biologists and biochemists, cell and developmental biologists.

Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080474953
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120176571

About the Editors

Jay Dunlap Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The Geisel School of Medicine, Dartmouth, NH, USA

