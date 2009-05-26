Fungal Disease, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437704617

Fungal Disease, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine, Volume 30-2

1st Edition

Authors: George Sarosi Kenneth Knox
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437704617
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 26th May 2009
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

In this imporatant update, the guest editors have brought together experts in fungal disease to discuss some of the most important topics in this area: histoplasmosis, blastomycosis, coccidioidomycosis, PCP, cryptococcosis, fungal infections in the era of biologics, Candida in the ICU, Aspergillus pulmonary syndromes, fungal disease in BMT and SOT, fungal complications of lung transplantation, Moulds, serology and Ag testing, role of BAL in rapid diagnosis, molecular testing, and overview of antifungal agents.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437704617

About the Authors

George Sarosi Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Stanford University Medical School, Stanford, CA; Chairman, Department of Internal Medicine, Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, San Jose, CA

Kenneth Knox Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.