Fungal Disease, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine, Volume 30-2
1st Edition
Authors: George Sarosi Kenneth Knox
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437704617
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 26th May 2009
Page Count: 240
Description
In this imporatant update, the guest editors have brought together experts in fungal disease to discuss some of the most important topics in this area: histoplasmosis, blastomycosis, coccidioidomycosis, PCP, cryptococcosis, fungal infections in the era of biologics, Candida in the ICU, Aspergillus pulmonary syndromes, fungal disease in BMT and SOT, fungal complications of lung transplantation, Moulds, serology and Ag testing, role of BAL in rapid diagnosis, molecular testing, and overview of antifungal agents.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 26th May 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437704617
About the Authors
George Sarosi Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Stanford University Medical School, Stanford, CA; Chairman, Department of Internal Medicine, Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, San Jose, CA
Kenneth Knox Author
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.