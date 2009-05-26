Fungal Disease, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine, Volume 30-2

In this imporatant update, the guest editors have brought together experts in fungal disease to discuss some of the most important topics in this area: histoplasmosis, blastomycosis, coccidioidomycosis, PCP, cryptococcosis, fungal infections in the era of biologics, Candida in the ICU, Aspergillus pulmonary syndromes, fungal disease in BMT and SOT, fungal complications of lung transplantation, Moulds, serology and Ag testing, role of BAL in rapid diagnosis, molecular testing, and overview of antifungal agents.