Fundamentals of Weed Science
5th Edition
Description
Fundamentals of Weed Science, Fifth Edition, provides the latest information on this constantly advancing area of study. Placing weed management in the largest context of weed research and science, the book presents the latest advances in the role, control and potential uses of weed plants. From the emergence and genetic foundation of weeds, to the latest means of control and environmental impact, the book uses an ecological framework to explore the role of responsible and effective weed control in agriculture. In addition, users will find discussions of related areas where research is needed for additional understanding.
Explored topics include the roles of culture, economics and politics in weed management, all areas that enable scientists and students to further understand the larger effects on society.
Key Features
- Winner of a 2019 The William Holmes McGuffey Longevity Award (College) (Texty) from the Textbook Association of America
- Completely revised with 35% new content
- Contains expanded coverage of ethnobotany, the specific identity and role of invasive weed species, organic agriculture, and herbicide resistance in GM crops
- Includes an emphasis on herbicide resistance and molecular biology, both of which have come to dominate weed science research
- Covers all traditional aspects of weed science as well as current research
- Provides broad coverage, including relevant related subjects like weed ecology and weed population genetics
Readership
Graduate students, faculty, and researchers in weed science; government officials
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Weeds - The Beginning
3. Weed Classification
4. Ethnobotany
5. Weed Reproduction and Dispersal
6. Weed Ecology
7. Weed Population Genetics
8. Invasive Plants
9. Allelopathy
10. Methods of Weed Management
11. Weed Management in Organic Agricultural Systems
12. Biological Weed Control
13. Introduction to Chemical Weed Control
14. Herbicides and Plants
15. Herbicides and Soil
16. Properties and Uses of Herbicides
17. Herbicide Formulation
18. The Role and Future of Genetic Modification in Weed Science
19. The Problem and Study of Herbicide Resistance
20. Herbicides and the Environment
21. Pesticide Legislation and Registration
22. Weed Management Systems
23. Weed Science - The Future
Appendix A: List of Crops by Common Name
Appendix B: List of Weeds by Common Name Glossary Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 758
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 8th February 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128111437
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128111444
About the Author
Robert L Zimdahl
Robert L. Zimdahl is a Professor of Weed Science at Colorado State University. He received his Ph.D. in Agronomy from Oregon State University. Among his many honors and awards, Dr. Zimdahl was elected a Fellow of the Weed Science Society of America in 1986 and currently serves as editor of that society’s journal, Weed Science. He has been a member of several international task forces and has authored a number of books and articles on the subject of weed science.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Dept of Bioagricultural Sciences and Pest Management, Colorado State University, Fort Collins, CO, USA
Awards
Winner of a 2019 The William Holmes McGuffey Longevity Award (College) (Texty) from the Textbook Association of America