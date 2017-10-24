Fundamentals of Toxicologic Pathology
3rd Edition
Fundamentals of Toxicologic Pathology, Third Edition, presents an essential overview of systems toxicologic pathology in a clear-and-concise manner. Toxicologic pathology integrates toxicology and its interdisciplinary components, including biochemistry, pharmacodynamics and risk assessment to pathology and its related disciplines, such as physiology, microbiology, immunology and molecular biology. This wholly revised and updated edition presents the newest information on the topic, and is an essential reference for advanced students, early career researchers, toxicologic pathologists, pharmaceutical scientists, medical pathologists and clinicians, and anyone involved with drug and device development.
The book includes a new section describing the application of toxicologic pathology, such as diagnostic and forensic toxicologic pathology, environmental toxicologic pathology, experimental and industrial toxicologic pathology, and pathology issues in the design of toxicology studies. There are also new chapters on special senses (the eye and ear) and the biochemical and molecular basis of toxicity, among others.
- Presents revised and updated information for each chapter on systems
- Contains expanded sections on applied toxicologic pathology
- Includes the essential information necessary to understand toxicologic pathology in an accessible language
Toxicologists, toxicologic pathologists, medical doctors, veterinary pathologists, graduate students, and those working in regulatory affairs, pharmacology, pharmacokinetics, animal models, or clinical development
1. Overview of Toxicological Pathology
Part I: Principles of Toxicologic Pathology
2. Biochemical and Molecular Basis of Toxicity
3. Pharmacokinetics & Toxicokinetics
4. Principles of Pharmacodynamics & Toxicodynamics
5. Morphologic Manifesations of Toxic Cell Injury
6. Carcinogenesis: Mechanisms and Manifestation
7. Design of Studies & Risk Management in Toxicologic Pathology
Part II: Systems Toxicologic Pathology
8. Hepatobiliary System
9. Cardiovascular System
10. Muscular System
11. Urinary System
12. Immune System
13. Hematopoietic System
14. Respiratory Tract
15. Digestive Tract
16. Exocrine Pancreas
17. Male Reproductive System
18. Female Reproductive System
19. Mammary Gland
20. Endocrine System
21. Nervous System
22. Special Senses: Ocular Sytem
22b. Special Senses: Auditory System
23. Skeletal System (Bone & Joint)
24. Integumentary System
25. Embryo, Fetus & Placenta
- No. of pages:
- 902
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 24th October 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128098417
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128098424
Matthew Wallig
Professor Wallig is a Diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Pathologists. He is Professor Emeritus in the Department of Pathobiology, College of Veterinary Medicine, the Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition, as well as the Division of Nutritional Sciences at the University of Illinois. His research has focused on the chemoprotective properties and mechanisms of phytochemicals in the diet, in particular those in cruciferous vegetables and soy, and the pathophysiology of pancreatic injury.
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Brad Bolon
Dr. Bolon is Associate Director of the Department of Veterinary Biosciences and the Comparative Pathology and Mouse Phenotyping Shared Resource at The Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio, USA • Diplomate American College of Veterinary Pathologists (ACVP) • Diplomate American Board of Toxicology (ABT) • Fellow Academy of Toxicological Sciences (ATS) • Fellow International Academy of Toxicologic Pathology (IATP)
The Ohio State University
Wanda Haschek
Professor Haschek-Hock has served as president of the Society of Toxicologic Pathology and the Society of Toxicology’s Comparative and Veterinary Specialty Section, as well as Councilor of the American College of Veterinary Pathologists, board member of the American Board of Toxicology; as Associate Editor for Toxicological Sciences and for Toxicologic Pathology; as Editorial Board member for Fundamental and Applied Toxicology, Veterinary Pathology and Toxicologic Pathology. She has served as a member on the USFDA Veterinary Medicine Advisory Committee for the Center for Veterinary Medicine, the EPA’s FIFRA Science Advisory Panel, and National Academy of Sciences Committee. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of the C.L. Davis Foundation for the Advancement of Veterinary and Comparative Pathology. She was awarded the Society of Toxicologic Pathology’s Achievement Award in 2007 and the Midwest Regional Chapter – Society of Toxicology’s Kenneth DuBois Award in 2011. -Diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Pathologists (ACVP) -Diplomate of the American Board of Toxicology (ABT) -Fellow of the International Academy of Toxicologic Pathologists (FIATP)
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Colin Rousseaux
Professor Rousseaux is a Fellow of the Royal College of Pathology, Diplomate of the American Board of Toxicology, Fellow of the Academy of Toxicological Sciences, and Fellow of the International Academy of Toxicologic Pathology. He is Professor (Adjunct) in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, University of Ottawa, Canada. He has 35 years of experience in comparative and toxicologic pathology with a research focus on herbal remedies, fetal development and teratology, and environmental pollutants. He has described, investigated, and evaluated numerous toxicologic pathology issues associated with pharmaceutical, pesticides, and agrochemicals. He has served on the editorial board of Toxicologic Pathology. He is a former president of the Society of Toxicologic Pathology.
University of Ottawa