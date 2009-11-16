Fundamentals of Toxicologic Pathology

From the first edition:

"The editors have succeeded in producing a very readable, basic textbook of current toxicologic pathology...The book provides many high quality, well labeled reproductions of light and electron micrographs...This book will be an excellent resource for graduate students in toxicology, pathology, and environmental health studies. It provides a thorough organ system based overview of current knowledge and fundamental principles of toxicologic pathology, devoid of the detailed treatment of descriptive morphology and mechanisms provided in reference texts." --CHOICE

"...a very valuable toxicopathological reference source..." --A.A. Seawright in AUSTRALIAN VETERINARY JOURNAL

"...a valuable resource to practicioners, including diagnostic veteriarians. This edition focuses on providing information integrated from both toxicology and pathology dealing with the mechanisms of toxic injury and morphologic expression at subcellular, cellular and tissue levels. ...this is an excellent, eminently readable book to have as a study or reference book, covering the essential basics and providing a good overview for any toxicological pathologist, toxicologist or research scientist with an interest in the pathological changes seen in toxicological studies." -- Catherine Sutcliffe, Covance Laboratories Ltd, UK" --The British Toxicology Society Newsletter, Summer 2010 Issue 36