Fundamentals of Toxicologic Pathology
2nd Edition
Description
Toxicologic pathology integrates toxicology and the disciplines within it (such as biochemistry, pharmacodynamics and risk assessment) to pathology and its related disciplines (such as physiology, microbiology, immunology, and molecular biology).
Fundamentals of Toxicologic Pathology Second Edition updates the information presented in the first edition, including five entirely new chapters addressing basic concepts in toxicologic pathology, along with color photomicrographs that show examples of specific toxicant-induced diseases in animals. The current edition also includes comparative information that will prove a valuable resource to practitioners, including diagnostic pathologists and toxicologists.
Key Features
- 25% brand new information, fully revised throughout
- New chapters: Veterinary Diagnostic Toxicologic Pathology; Clinical Pathology; Nomenclature: Terminology for Morphologic Alterations; Techniques in Toxicologic Pathology
- New color photomicrographs detailing specific toxicant-induced diseases in animals
- Mechanistic information integrated from both toxicology and pathology discussing basic mechanisms of toxic injury and morphologic expression at the subcellular, cellular, and tissue levels
Readership
Toxicologists, pathologists, medical libraries/institutions
Table of Contents
- Principles of Toxicology
2. Manifestations of Toxic Cell Injury -- Cell Injury/Death and Chemical Carcinogenesis
3. Clinical Pathology
4. Nomenclature-- Terminology for Morphologic Alterations
5. Techniques in Toxicologic Pathology
6. Respiratory System
7. Skin and Oral Mucosa
8. Gastrointestinal Tract
9. Liver
10. Pancreas
11. Kidney and Lower Urinary Tract
12. Cardiovascular and Skeletal Muscle Systems
13. Bones
14. Nervous System
15. Immune System
16. Hematopoietic System
17. Endocrine System
18. Male Reproduction
19. Female Reproduction
20. Developmental Toxicology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 714
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 16th November 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080919324
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123704696
About the Editor
Matthew Wallig
Professor Wallig is a Diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Pathologists. He is Professor Emeritus in the Department of Pathobiology, College of Veterinary Medicine, the Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition, as well as the Division of Nutritional Sciences at the University of Illinois. His research has focused on the chemoprotective properties and mechanisms of phytochemicals in the diet, in particular those in cruciferous vegetables and soy, and the pathophysiology of pancreatic injury.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Wanda Haschek
Professor Haschek-Hock has served as president of the Society of Toxicologic Pathology and the Society of Toxicology’s Comparative and Veterinary Specialty Section, as well as Councilor of the American College of Veterinary Pathologists, board member of the American Board of Toxicology; as Associate Editor for Toxicological Sciences and for Toxicologic Pathology; as Editorial Board member for Fundamental and Applied Toxicology, Veterinary Pathology and Toxicologic Pathology. She has served as a member on the USFDA Veterinary Medicine Advisory Committee for the Center for Veterinary Medicine, the EPA’s FIFRA Science Advisory Panel, and National Academy of Sciences Committee. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of the C.L. Davis Foundation for the Advancement of Veterinary and Comparative Pathology. She was awarded the Society of Toxicologic Pathology’s Achievement Award in 2007 and the Midwest Regional Chapter – Society of Toxicology’s Kenneth DuBois Award in 2011. -Diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Pathologists (ACVP) -Diplomate of the American Board of Toxicology (ABT) -Fellow of the International Academy of Toxicologic Pathologists (FIATP)
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Colin Rousseaux
Professor Rousseaux is a Fellow of the Royal College of Pathology, Diplomate of the American Board of Toxicology, Fellow of the Academy of Toxicological Sciences, and Fellow of the International Academy of Toxicologic Pathology. He is Professor (Adjunct) in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, University of Ottawa, Canada. He has 35 years of experience in comparative and toxicologic pathology with a research focus on herbal remedies, fetal development and teratology, and environmental pollutants. He has described, investigated, and evaluated numerous toxicologic pathology issues associated with pharmaceutical, pesticides, and agrochemicals. He has served on the editorial board of Toxicologic Pathology. He is a former president of the Society of Toxicologic Pathology.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Ottawa
Reviews
From the first edition:
"The editors have succeeded in producing a very readable, basic textbook of current toxicologic pathology...The book provides many high quality, well labeled reproductions of light and electron micrographs...This book will be an excellent resource for graduate students in toxicology, pathology, and environmental health studies. It provides a thorough organ system based overview of current knowledge and fundamental principles of toxicologic pathology, devoid of the detailed treatment of descriptive morphology and mechanisms provided in reference texts." --CHOICE
"...a very valuable toxicopathological reference source..." --A.A. Seawright in AUSTRALIAN VETERINARY JOURNAL
"...a valuable resource to practicioners, including diagnostic veteriarians. This edition focuses on providing information integrated from both toxicology and pathology dealing with the mechanisms of toxic injury and morphologic expression at subcellular, cellular and tissue levels. ...this is an excellent, eminently readable book to have as a study or reference book, covering the essential basics and providing a good overview for any toxicological pathologist, toxicologist or research scientist with an interest in the pathological changes seen in toxicological studies." -- Catherine Sutcliffe, Covance Laboratories Ltd, UK" --The British Toxicology Society Newsletter, Summer 2010 Issue 36