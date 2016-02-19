Fundamentals of the Theory of Operator Algebras. V1 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123933010, 9780080874166

Fundamentals of the Theory of Operator Algebras. V1, Volume 100I

1st Edition

Elementary Theory

Series Editors: Richard V. Kadison John R. Ringrose
eBook ISBN: 9780080874166
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th April 1983
Page Count: 397
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
121.00
102.85
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
397
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080874166

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Editors

Richard V. Kadison Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Mathematics, University of Pennsylvania,Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

John R. Ringrose Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Marhematics, University of Newcastle, Newcastle upon Tyne, England

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.