Fundamentals of the Theory of Operator Algebras. V1, Volume 100I
1st Edition
Elementary Theory
Series Editors: Richard V. Kadison John R. Ringrose
eBook ISBN: 9780080874166
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th April 1983
Page Count: 397
Details
- No. of pages:
- 397
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1983
- Published:
- 28th April 1983
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080874166
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Editors
Richard V. Kadison Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mathematics, University of Pennsylvania,Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
John R. Ringrose Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Marhematics, University of Newcastle, Newcastle upon Tyne, England
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.