Fundamentals of Public Relations

Foreword

Acknowledgments

Part 1 the Nature of Public Relations

Chapter 1 Definitions

Public Relations as a Condition

Public Relations as an Activity

Misconceptions about Public Relations

Defining Public Relations

The Ecological Concept of Public Relations

Policy

Action

Unplanned Actions

The Public Relations Field

Chapter 2 the Function of Public Relations

Systems

Public Relations and the System

How Public Relations Functions

The Case of the Hypothetical Paper Co.

Chapter 3 Historical Highlights

In the Beginning

The American Revolution

The Constitution

The New Republic

The Nineteenth Century

A New Era

World War I

Postwar Developments

World War II

New Developments

Chapter 4 Public Relations Today

It Works

The General Environment

The Current Environment

Problems of Public Relations

PRSA Code and Interpretations

Problems of Our Society

Opportunities

Dialog I Social Responsibility

Part II Public Relations People

Chapter 5 Organization for Public Relations

The Internal Public Relations Department

The Public Relations Counselor

Paying the Piper

Give 'Em Both Barrels

Where Does the Public Relations Department Belong?

Branch Offices and Branch Departments

What Departments are Involved?

Selling the Public Relations Function

How to Sell Public Relations to the Organization

Chapter 6 The Public Relations Practitioner

Personality

Ability

Education for Public Relations

Experience Beneficial in Public Relations

Self Education

A Career in Public Relations

Dialog II The Role of the Chief Executive

Part III Public Opinion and Publics

Chapter 7 Public Opinion

The Nature of Public Opinion

The Opinion Group

Public Opinion Polls

Know the Public

The Nature of the Beast

Basic Needs of Man

Other Needs

The Unique American

The Changing American

The Roots of Individual Attitudes

Psychology of Public Opinion

Self-Interest

Chapter 8 Publics

General Publics

Special Publics

Chapter 9 The Constituent Public

The Common Problem with Constituents

Social Welfare

Foundations and Endowments

Associations

Schools

Colleges and Universities

Government Agencies

Causes

Chapter 10 The Employee Public

Personnel Relations

Labor Relations

Employee Relations

Problem Areas

Informing Employees

Important Subjects

Objectives in Employee Relations

Building Good Employee Relations

Chapter 11 The Owner Public

Financial Public Relations

PRSA Code Interpretations

Owner Concerns

The Securities and Exchange Commission

Objectives in Owner Relations

Building Good Owner Relations

Chapter 12 The Customer Public

The Changing Customer

Customer Problems

Objectives in Customer Relations

Building Good Customer Relations

Chapter 13 The Community Public

Community Complaints

Objectives in Community Relations

Building Good Community Relations

Chapter 14 the Educator Public

Problem Areas

Objectives in Educator Relations

The Educator Relations Program

Chapter 15 The Government Public

The Burden of Government

Objectives in Government Relations

Lobbying

Non-Lobbying Communications

Public Support

Political Action

Initiatives

The Role of the PR Practitioner

PRSA Code Interpretations

Chapter 16 The Supplier Public

Buyer Practices

Supplier Practices

Objectives in Supplier Relations

Building Good Supplier Relations

Chapter 17 The Dealer Public

Dealer Problems

Problems with Dealers

Objectives in Dealer Relations

Building Good Dealer Relations

Chapter 18 The Competitor Public

Competitor Problems

Objectives in Competitor Relations

Building Good Competitor Relations

Dialog III Attitudes of Labor

Part IV The Public Relations Program

Legal Aspects

Chapter 19 Inbound Communication

Informal Research

Voluntary Inbound Communication

Formal Research

Special Types of Research

New Uses of Research

Reducing the Cost of Research

Chapter 20 Planning

The Importance of Objectives

Fundamentals of Planning

Formulating a Plan

Content of a Plan

PERT

Emergency Plans

The Proof of the Pudding

It Can Happen Here

Chapter 21 Outbound Communication

Elements of Communication

Theories of Communication

Barriers to Communication

Persuasion

Pretesting Communication

The Importance of Words

Keys to Successful Communication

Chapter 22 Evaluation

Errors in Measurement

Errors in Reasoning

What to Measure

Aids to Evaluation

Dialog IV Protecting the Environment

Part V the Channels of Communication

Chapter 23 Employees

Employees and the Public

Public Relations on the Job

Public Relations off the Job

The Speakers Bureau

Volunteers

Miscellaneous Public Appearances

Chapter 24 House Organs

Types of House Organs

Format and Frequency

Getting a House Organ Read

Editing the House Organ

Employee Questions

Employee News

Organization News

Multiple House Organs

Distribution

Chapter 25 Annual Reports

Purpose

Criticisms

Trends

Content

Preparation

Distribution

Chapter 26 Visual Aids

Characteristics of Visual Aids

Use of Visual Aids

Planning Visual Aids

Producing Visual Aids

Audiences

Distribution

Promotion of Use

Videotape

Chapter 27 Publicity

Definition

Characteristics of Publicity

Getting Favorable Publicity

What News Is

Getting News Published

Preparing News Stories

Press Relations

Criticisms of Public Relations People

Criticisms of the Press

Building Good Press Relations

Press Conferences

The Press Preview

Legal Restrictions

Chapter 28 Advertising

Public Relations Advertising

Advantages of Advertising

Errors in Public Relations Advertising

Use of Advertising

Marketing Advertising

Restrictions on PR Advertising

The Advertising Plan

Creating the Advertising

Chapter 29 Miscellaneous Channels

The Telephone

Letters

Leaflets and Booklets

Books

Bulletin Boards

Public Address Systems

Communicators

Posters

Exhibits and Displays

In-House Television

The Call-in

Direct Mail

The Grapevine

Rumors

Chapter 30 Events

Meetings

Conventions

Of Food and Drink

Parades

Special Events

Open Houses and Plant Tours

Demonstrations

Contests

Awards

Sponsored Activities

Stunts

A Point to Remember

Dialog V the Energy Crisis

