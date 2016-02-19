Fundamentals of Public Relations
2nd Edition
Professional Guidelines, Concepts and Integrations
Description
Fundamentals of Public Relations: Professional Guidelines, Concepts and Integrations, Second Edition focuses on the basic theories and principles involved in the practice of public relations and describes how public relations functions in adapting an organization to its social, political, and economic environment. Practical guidelines for implementing public relations activities are given.
This book is comprised of 30 chapters and begins with an assessment of the nature of public relations, including its function and its ecological concept. Historical highlights in the field of public relations are also presented. Subsequent chapters explore five dialogues that emphasize critical problems affecting the practice of public relations: the first covers the role of the chief executive officer in public relations; the second deals with corporate social responsibility; the third shows the attitudes of labor on the question of jobs versus the environment; the fourth reports on problems of protecting the environment; and the fifth takes a searching look at the energy crisis.
This monograph is designed to serve as a basic text for students of public relations and those who are in need of a refresher or even an introduction to the subject of public relations.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Acknowledgments
Every Major Topic in the Book is Identified by a Primary Subhead Which is Indexed Here by Page Number. Within the Book Secondary and Tertiary Topics are Identified by Secondary and Tertiary Subheads. Using This Index Enables the Reader to Find Almost Any Topic Rapidly, and with a Minimum of Confusion
Part 1 the Nature of Public Relations
Chapter 1 Definitions
Public Relations as a Condition
Public Relations as an Activity
Misconceptions about Public Relations
Defining Public Relations
The Ecological Concept of Public Relations
Policy
Action
Unplanned Actions
The Public Relations Field
Exercises
Chapter 2 the Function of Public Relations
Systems
Public Relations and the System
How Public Relations Functions
The Case of the Hypothetical Paper Co.
Exercises
Chapter 3 Historical Highlights
In the Beginning
The American Revolution
The Constitution
The New Republic
The Nineteenth Century
A New Era
World War I
Postwar Developments
World War II
New Developments
Exercises
Chapter 4 Public Relations Today
It Works
The General Environment
The Current Environment
Problems of Public Relations
PRSA Code and Interpretations
Problems of Our Society
Opportunities
Exercises
Dialog I Social Responsibility
Part II Public Relations People
Chapter 5 Organization for Public Relations
The Internal Public Relations Department
The Public Relations Counselor
Paying the Piper
Give 'Em Both Barrels
Where Does the Public Relations Department Belong?
Branch Offices and Branch Departments
What Departments are Involved?
Selling the Public Relations Function
How to Sell Public Relations to the Organization
Exercises
Chapter 6 The Public Relations Practitioner
Personality
Ability
Education for Public Relations
Experience Beneficial in Public Relations
Self Education
A Career in Public Relations
Exercises
Dialog II The Role of the Chief Executive
Part III Public Opinion and Publics
Chapter 7 Public Opinion
The Nature of Public Opinion
The Opinion Group
Public Opinion Polls
Know the Public
The Nature of the Beast
Basic Needs of Man
Other Needs
The Unique American
The Changing American
The Roots of Individual Attitudes
Psychology of Public Opinion
Self-Interest
Exercises
Chapter 8 Publics
General Publics
Special Publics
Exercises
Chapter 9 The Constituent Public
The Common Problem with Constituents
Social Welfare
Foundations and Endowments
Associations
Schools
Colleges and Universities
Government Agencies
Causes
Exercises
Chapter 10 The Employee Public
Personnel Relations
Labor Relations
Employee Relations
Problem Areas
Informing Employees
Important Subjects
Objectives in Employee Relations
Building Good Employee Relations
Exercises
Chapter 11 The Owner Public
Financial Public Relations
PRSA Code Interpretations
Owner Concerns
The Securities and Exchange Commission
Objectives in Owner Relations
Building Good Owner Relations
Exercises
Chapter 12 The Customer Public
The Changing Customer
Customer Problems
Objectives in Customer Relations
Building Good Customer Relations
Exercises
Chapter 13 The Community Public
Community Complaints
Objectives in Community Relations
Building Good Community Relations
Exercises
Chapter 14 the Educator Public
Problem Areas
Objectives in Educator Relations
The Educator Relations Program
Exercises
Chapter 15 The Government Public
The Burden of Government
Objectives in Government Relations
Lobbying
Non-Lobbying Communications
Public Support
Political Action
Initiatives
The Role of the PR Practitioner
PRSA Code Interpretations
Exercises
Chapter 16 The Supplier Public
Buyer Practices
Supplier Practices
Objectives in Supplier Relations
Building Good Supplier Relations
Exercises
Chapter 17 The Dealer Public
Dealer Problems
Problems with Dealers
Objectives in Dealer Relations
Building Good Dealer Relations
Exercises
Chapter 18 The Competitor Public
Competitor Problems
Objectives in Competitor Relations
Building Good Competitor Relations
Exercises
Dialog III Attitudes of Labor
Part IV The Public Relations Program
Legal Aspects
Chapter 19 Inbound Communication
Informal Research
Voluntary Inbound Communication
Formal Research
Special Types of Research
New Uses of Research
Reducing the Cost of Research
Exercises
Chapter 20 Planning
The Importance of Objectives
Fundamentals of Planning
Formulating a Plan
Content of a Plan
PERT
Emergency Plans
The Proof of the Pudding
It Can Happen Here
Exercises
Chapter 21 Outbound Communication
Elements of Communication
Theories of Communication
Barriers to Communication
Persuasion
Pretesting Communication
The Importance of Words
Keys to Successful Communication
Exercises
Chapter 22 Evaluation
Errors in Measurement
Errors in Reasoning
What to Measure
Aids to Evaluation
Exercises
Dialog IV Protecting the Environment
Part V the Channels of Communication
Chapter 23 Employees
Employees and the Public
Public Relations on the Job
Public Relations off the Job
The Speakers Bureau
Volunteers
Miscellaneous Public Appearances
Exercises
Chapter 24 House Organs
Types of House Organs
Format and Frequency
Getting a House Organ Read
Editing the House Organ
Employee Questions
Employee News
Organization News
Multiple House Organs
Distribution
Exercises
Chapter 25 Annual Reports
Purpose
Criticisms
Trends
Content
Preparation
Distribution
Exercises
Chapter 26 Visual Aids
Characteristics of Visual Aids
Use of Visual Aids
Planning Visual Aids
Producing Visual Aids
Audiences
Distribution
Promotion of Use
Videotape
Exercises
Chapter 27 Publicity
Definition
Characteristics of Publicity
Getting Favorable Publicity
What News Is
Getting News Published
Preparing News Stories
Press Relations
Criticisms of Public Relations People
Criticisms of the Press
Building Good Press Relations
Press Conferences
The Press Preview
Legal Restrictions
Exercises
Chapter 28 Advertising
Public Relations Advertising
Advantages of Advertising
Errors in Public Relations Advertising
Use of Advertising
Marketing Advertising
Restrictions on PR Advertising
The Advertising Plan
Creating the Advertising
Exercises
Chapter 29 Miscellaneous Channels
The Telephone
Letters
Leaflets and Booklets
Books
Bulletin Boards
Public Address Systems
Communicators
Posters
Exhibits and Displays
In-House Television
The Call-in
Direct Mail
The Grapevine
Rumors
Exercises
Chapter 30 Events
Meetings
Conventions
Of Food and Drink
Parades
Special Events
Open Houses and Plant Tours
Demonstrations
Contests
Awards
Sponsored Activities
Stunts
A Point to Remember
Exercises
Dialog V the Energy Crisis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 534
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483152196