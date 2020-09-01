Fundamentals of Optimization Techniques with Algorithms - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128211267

Fundamentals of Optimization Techniques with Algorithms

1st Edition

Editors: Sukanta Nayak
Paperback ISBN: 9780128211267
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st September 2020
Page Count: 300
Description

Optimization is a key concept in mathematics, computer science, and operations research, and is essential to the modeling of any system, playing an integral role in computer-aided design. Fundamentals of Optimization Techniques with Algorithms presents a complete package of various traditional and advanced optimization techniques along with a variety of example problems, algorithms and MATLAB© code optimization techniques, for linear and nonlinear single variable and multivariable models, as well as multi-objective and advanced optimization techniques. It presents both theoretical and numerical perspectives in a clear and approachable way. In order to help the reader apply optimization techniques in practice, the book details program codes and computer-aided designs in relation to real-world problems. Ten chapters cover, an introduction to optimization; linear programming; single variable nonlinear optimization; multivariable unconstrained nonlinear optimization; multivariable constrained nonlinear optimization; geometric programming; dynamic programming; integer programming; multi-objective optimization; and nature-inspired optimization. This book provides accessible coverage of optimization techniques, and helps the reader to apply them in practice.

Key Features

  • Presents optimization techniques clearly, including worked-out examples, from traditional to advanced
  • Maps out the relations between optimization and other mathematical topics and disciplines
  • Provides systematic coverage of algorithms to facilitate computer coding
  • Gives MATLAB© codes in relation to optimization techniques and their use in computer-aided design
  • Presents nature-inspired optimization techniques including genetic algorithms and artificial neural networks

Readership

Researchers and postgraduate students in mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, electronics, computer science, aerospace engineering, and related fields; Researchers and postgraduate students in mathematics; applied mathematics; and industrial mathematics

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to Optimization
    2. Linear Programming
    3. Single variable Nonlinear Optimization
    4. Multivariable Unconstrained Nonlinear Optimization
    5. Multivariable Constrained Nonlinear Optimization
    6. Geometric Programming
    7. Dynamic Programming
    8. Integer Programming
    9. Multi objective Optimization
    10. Nature inspired Optimization

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st September 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128211267

About the Editor

Sukanta Nayak

Dr Sukanta Nayak is Assistant Professor in the Department of Mathematics, at the Amrita School of Engineering in Coimbatore, India. He previously held a postdoctoral research fellowship at the University of Johannesburg, South Africa, and received his Ph.D. in mathematics from the National Institute of Technology Rourkela, in India. His research interests include numerical analysis, linear algebra, fuzzy finite element method, fuzzy heat, neutron diffusion equations, fuzzy stochastic differential equations and wavelet analysis. He has published widely in the field, including as co-author of a book entitled Interval Finite Element Method with MATLAB, for Elsevier’s Academic Press (2018).

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Department of Mathematics, Amrita School of Engineering, Coimbatore, India

Ratings and Reviews

