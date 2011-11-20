Fundamentals of Nursing: Clinical Skills Workbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780729541398, 9780729581394

Fundamentals of Nursing: Clinical Skills Workbook

1st Edition

Authors: Geraldine Rebeiro Damian Wilson Geraldine Rebeiro Natashia Scully Leanne Jack Leanne Jack Natashia Scully
eBook ISBN: 9780729581394
Paperback ISBN: 9780729541398
Imprint: Mosby Australia
Published Date: 20th November 2011
Description

The Fundamentals of Nursing: Clinical skills workbook will support Potter & Perry’s Fundamentals of Nursing 3rd edition in 2012 by providing a separate clinical skills workbook, accompanied by a suite of Australian clinical skills videos.

The workbook features the nursing skills from the text, accompanied by an overview at the beginning of each skill set and supported by clinical skill competency check lists aligned with the National Competency Standards for the Registered Nurse.

The Bondy rating scale has been incorporated to provide clearly defined levels of competency and an opportunity for reflection is included at the end of each skill to encourage meaningful learning.

A suite of clinical skills videos are available online to support the workbook. Ideal for viewing in class, the videos also provide students with a valuable tool for revision prior to assessment.

Key Features

• an overview of each skill area
• a step by step approach and rationales for all skills
• Clinical skills competency check lists aligned to the National Competency Standards
• The Bondy rating scale provides a useful assessment tool
• Reflection is encouraged at the end of each skill
• Clinical skills videos for use in class and revision (available via access code)

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby Australia 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby Australia
eBook ISBN:
9780729581394
Paperback ISBN:
9780729541398

About the Author

Geraldine Rebeiro

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer and Course Coordinator BNursing (Melbourne), Academic Liaison, St Vincent’s Hospital, Melbourne School of Nursing, Midwifery and Paramedicine, Australian Catholic University, Melbourne

Damian Wilson

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer, La Trobe University, Bundoora, Vic, Australia

Leanne Jack

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer in Nursing, Queensland University of Technology, Kelvin Grove, Qld, Australia

Natashia Scully

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer in Nursing, University of New England, Armidale, NSW, Australia

