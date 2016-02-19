Fundamentals of Learning and Memory
2nd Edition
Description
Fundamentals of Learning and Memory, Second Edition provides information pertinent to the basic conditioning processes. This book presents an integration of the fields of animal and human learning. Organized into six parts encompassing 17 chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the definition of learning that encompasses many of the elements of alternative definitions. This text then considers the processes of acquisition, including a detailed discussion of contiguity, practice, and reinforcement. Other chapters include an extensive discussion of issues, problems, and alternative theories within the field of retention. This book discusses as well the problem of transfer, with emphasis on stimulus generation and transfer of training. The final chapter deals with behavior modification as a general method for understanding, altering, and controlling behavior, which differs dramatically from more traditional clinical or therapeutic approaches. This book is a valuable resource for psychologists, behavior therapists, behavior modification theorists, and psychology students.
Table of Contents
Preface
Preface to the First Edition
Part I. Introduction
Chapter 1. What Is Learning? A Word Definition and Some Examples
A Verbal Definition of Learning
Examples of Learning
Summary
Chapter 2. Classical and Instrumental Conditioning
Operant and Respondent Conditioning
Classical Conditioning
Selected Examples of Instrumental Conditioning
Summary
Chapter 3. Learning Tasks: Some Similarities and Differences
Is Paired-Associate Learning Related to Either Classical or Instrumental Conditioning?
Classical and Instrumental Conditioning Compared
Similarities Among Paired-Associate Learning, Classical Conditioning, and Instrumental Conditioning
Conclusion
Summary
Chapter 4. Biological Limits
The "Interchangeable-Parts" Conception of Learning
The Continuum of Preparedness
Bait Shyness: Taste Aversion
Species-Specific Defense Reactions
Instinctive Drift
Imprinting
Implications for General Learning Theory
Summary
Part II. Acquisition
Chapter 5. The Role of Contiguity in Learning
The Concept of Contiguity
What Are Stimuli, Responses, and Associations?
The Search for Noncontiguous Learning
Contiguity without Learning
Conclusion
Summary
Chapter 6. The Role of Practice in Learning
Introduction
Learning Curves
Hull's System: A Theory of Gradual Growth
All-or-None Theory
Patterns of Practice
Levels of Processing
Conclusion
Summary
Chapter 7. Reinforcement: Facts and Theory
Operational and Theoretical Definitions
Parameters of Reinforcement
Secondary Reinforcement
Theories of Reinforcement
Conclusion
Summary
Part III. Transfer
Chapter 8. Generalization and Discrimination
Generalization
Discrimination and Stimulus Control
Discrimination Processes in Humans
Response Differentiation
Summary
Chapter 9. Transfer of Training
Transfer Designs: Specific and Nonspecific Transfer
Specific Transfer: Similarity Effects
The Stage Analysis of Transfer of Training
Generalization and Transfer of Training
Mediation Paradigms and Transfer of Training
Part-Whole Transfer in Free Recall
Negative Transfer in Problem Solving
Transfer Effects in Animals
Summary
Part IV. Retention
Chapter 10. Interference and Memory
Proactive Inhibition
Retroactive Inhibition
Decay Versus Interference
Variables Affecting PI and RI
The Generality of Interference Effects
The Two-Factor Theory of Forgetting
Challenges to Unlearning
A Further Challenge: Accessibility Versus Unavailability
Reducing Interference Effects
Summary
Chapter 11. Information Processing and Memory
The Components of Memory: Encoding, Storage, and Retrieval
Separate-Storage Models
Sensory Memory, Short-term Store, Long-term Store
Additional Models: More and Less
Levels of Processing
A Continuum of Memory Models
Summary
Chapter 12. Issues in Memory
Introduction
Short-term Memory Versus Long-term Memory
Recognition Versus Recall
Episodic Versus Semantic Memory
Animal Memory Versus Human Memory
Contextual Cues and State-Dependent Memory
Summary
Chapter 13. Structure and Organization in Memory
Introduction
Word Association
Chunking and Rewriting: 7 ± 2
Clustering in Recall
Subjective Organization
Lexical Memory
Stimulus Selection: Animals and Humans
Mental Images
Mnemonics
Issues in Organization
Summary
Part V. Cognitive Processes
Chapter 14. Concepts and Problems
What Is Concept Formation?
Simple Concept Formation
Complex Concept Learning: Rules Versus Prototypes
Animals and Concepts
Problem Solving
Gestalt Interpretations
Three Modern Ideas: Subgoals, Heuristics, Strategies
Transfer in Problem Solving
Knowledge and Problem Solving
Planning and Problem Solving
Summary
Chapter 15. Language
The Importance of Language
Language Development
Words
Sentences
Prose
Apes and Language
Summary
Part VI. Extensions and Applications
Chapter 16. The Physical Basis of Learning
Rationale
Techniques
The Physical Brain
The Electrical Brain
The Chemical Brain
The Synapse: Chemical and Electrical Interaction
Summary
Chapter 17. Behavior Modification
Introduction
Positive Reinforcement
Negative Reinforcement
Extinction Techniques
Punishment Techniques
Cognitive Behavior Modification
Mixed Methods
The Problem of Generalization
Summary
References
Name Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 658
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483277561