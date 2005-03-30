Fundamentals of Interface and Colloid Science, Volume IV
1st Edition
Particulate Colloids
Description
Volume IV (2005) covers preparation, characterization of colloids, stability and interaction between pairs of particles, and in concentrated systems, their rheology and dynamics. This volume contains two chapters written, or co-authored by J. Lyklema and edited contributions by A.P.Philipse, H.P. van Leeuwen, M. Minor, A. Vrij, R.Tuinier and T. van Vliet. The volume is logically followed by Vol V, but is equally valuable as a stand alone reference.
Key Features
- Combined with part V, this volume completes the prestigious series Fundamentals of Interface and Colloid Science
- Together with volume V this book provides a general physical chemical background to colloid science
- Covers all aspects of particle colloids
Readership
Physical Chemists working in Colloid, Interface, and Surface science; Industrial/Applied scientists in pigment, emulsion, dispersion, and powder research; Pharmaceutical Chemists in membranes and drug formation.
Table of Contents
1) Introduction (H. Lyklema).
Intro to volumes IV and V, definitions, history.
2) Preparation and characterization (A. Philipse).
Methods of synthesis, precipitation reactions, nucleation and growth, size control and dispersity, characterization, recipes.
3) Pair interactions (H. Lyklema).
Gibbs energies of interaction and disjoining pressures under various conditions and geometries. DLVO and DLVOE. Hetero-interaction, external fields, magnetic colloids, non-aqueous systems, experimental techniques, case studies.
4) Dynamics and kinetics (H. van Leeuwen, M. Minor).
Diffusion, Brownian motion, coagulation kinetics, electrodynamics of pair inteaction, relaxation phenomena.
5) Concentrated colloids (A. Vrij, R. Tuinier).
Osmotic equilibria, structure factors and correlation functions, hard sphere and soft sphere models, phase stability and phase transitions.
6) Rheology (T. van Vliet, H. Lyklema).
Flow and deformation, descrptive and structure-based rheology, dynamics, yield stress, experimental techniques, viscosity of colloids and polymers, gels.
(i) Symbol list.
(ii) Appendices (A. Philipse, H. Lyklema).
Size distributions, interaction formulas, Hamaker constants.
(iii) Cumulative subject index volumes I through (V. Hans Lyklema).
Details
- No. of pages:
- 692
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
- Published:
- 30th March 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080454399
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124605299
About the Author
J. Lyklema
Affiliations and Expertise
Wageningen University, Wageningen, The Netherlands
Reviews
@qu: "A valuable source of information for many scientists and engineers who have to deal with colloidal systems. The five volumes of "Fundamentals of Interface and Colloid Science" will be a valuable text books for students but provide also an excellent reference for researchers that are new to this complex field of colloid and interface science. Especially volumes 4 and 5 will be of great value and can strongly be recommended for rheologists who work in this field of colloidal systems." @source: APPLIED RHEOLOGY, Vol.15, Issue 5, 2005