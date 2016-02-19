Fundamentals of Fluidized-Bed Chemical Processes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408709095, 9781483162768

Fundamentals of Fluidized-Bed Chemical Processes

1st Edition

Butterworths Monographs in Chemical Engineering

Authors: J G Yates
Editors: J W Mullin
eBook ISBN: 9781483162768
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 17th June 1983
Page Count: 236
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Fundamentals of Fluidized-bed Chemical Processes presents a survey of the design, operation, and chemical processes of fluidized-bed reactors. The book is composed of five chapters. The first chapter examines the basic physics of gas-solid fluidization. The second chapter shows how the physics of gas-solid fluidization may be combined with chemical kinetics to generate models of fluidized-bed reactors. Chapters 3 and 4 deal with two major applications of gas-solid fluidization, the Fluidized Catalytic Cracking process and the combustion and gasification of coal. The final chapter analyzes other processes used in the production of chemicals such as phthalic anhydride, acrylonitrile, and compounds of uranium. Undergraduate and postgraduate students of chemical engineering, engineers, chemists, and scientists will find this text useful.

Table of Contents


Preface

Nomenclature

Introduction

1 Some Fundamental Aspects of Fluidization

1.1 General Features of Gas-Solid Fluidization

1.2 Minimum Fluidization Velocity

1.3 Fluidization Characteristics of Powders

1.4 Interparticle Forces

1.5 Liquid-Solid Fluidization

1.6 Bubbles

1.7 Slugging

1.8 Beyond the Slugging Region

1.9 Entrainment and Elutriation

1.10 Particle Movement

1.11 Bed Viscosity

1.12 Fluidization Under Pressure

1.13 Heat Transfer

1.14 Gas Distributors

References

2 Fluidized-Bed Reactor Models

2.1 Introduction

2.2 General Approach to Reactor Modelling

2.3 Some Individual Models

2.4 Model Comparisons

2.5 Multiple Region Models

References

3 Catalytic Cracking

3.1 Process Developments

3.2 Riser Cracking

3.3 Catalysts

3.4 Process Chemistry

3.5 Energy Considerations

3.6 Kinetics

3.7 Process Models

References

4 Combustion and Gasification

4.1 Introduction

4.2 General Features of Fluidized Coal Combustion

4.3 Plant Developments

4.4 Mechanism of Coal Combustion

4.5 Oil and Gas Combustion

4.6 Desulphurization

4.7 Nox Emissions

4.8 Coal Gasification

References

5 Miscellaneous Processes

5.1 Apologia

5.2 Phthalic Anhydride (1,3-Isobenzofurandione)

5.3 Acrylonitrile (Prop-3-Enenitrile)

5.4 Vinyl Chloride (Chloroethene)

5.5 Titanium Dioxide

5.6 Uranium Processing

5.7 Sulphide Ore Roasting

5.8 Direct Reduction of Iron Ores

References

Author Index

Subject Index




Details

No. of pages:
236
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483162768

About the Author

J G Yates

About the Editor

J W Mullin

Affiliations and Expertise

University College London (Emeritus)

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.