Fundamentals of Fluidized-Bed Chemical Processes
1st Edition
Butterworths Monographs in Chemical Engineering
Description
Fundamentals of Fluidized-bed Chemical Processes presents a survey of the design, operation, and chemical processes of fluidized-bed reactors. The book is composed of five chapters. The first chapter examines the basic physics of gas-solid fluidization. The second chapter shows how the physics of gas-solid fluidization may be combined with chemical kinetics to generate models of fluidized-bed reactors. Chapters 3 and 4 deal with two major applications of gas-solid fluidization, the Fluidized Catalytic Cracking process and the combustion and gasification of coal. The final chapter analyzes other processes used in the production of chemicals such as phthalic anhydride, acrylonitrile, and compounds of uranium. Undergraduate and postgraduate students of chemical engineering, engineers, chemists, and scientists will find this text useful.
Table of Contents
Preface
Nomenclature
Introduction
1 Some Fundamental Aspects of Fluidization
1.1 General Features of Gas-Solid Fluidization
1.2 Minimum Fluidization Velocity
1.3 Fluidization Characteristics of Powders
1.4 Interparticle Forces
1.5 Liquid-Solid Fluidization
1.6 Bubbles
1.7 Slugging
1.8 Beyond the Slugging Region
1.9 Entrainment and Elutriation
1.10 Particle Movement
1.11 Bed Viscosity
1.12 Fluidization Under Pressure
1.13 Heat Transfer
1.14 Gas Distributors
References
2 Fluidized-Bed Reactor Models
2.1 Introduction
2.2 General Approach to Reactor Modelling
2.3 Some Individual Models
2.4 Model Comparisons
2.5 Multiple Region Models
References
3 Catalytic Cracking
3.1 Process Developments
3.2 Riser Cracking
3.3 Catalysts
3.4 Process Chemistry
3.5 Energy Considerations
3.6 Kinetics
3.7 Process Models
References
4 Combustion and Gasification
4.1 Introduction
4.2 General Features of Fluidized Coal Combustion
4.3 Plant Developments
4.4 Mechanism of Coal Combustion
4.5 Oil and Gas Combustion
4.6 Desulphurization
4.7 Nox Emissions
4.8 Coal Gasification
References
5 Miscellaneous Processes
5.1 Apologia
5.2 Phthalic Anhydride (1,3-Isobenzofurandione)
5.3 Acrylonitrile (Prop-3-Enenitrile)
5.4 Vinyl Chloride (Chloroethene)
5.5 Titanium Dioxide
5.6 Uranium Processing
5.7 Sulphide Ore Roasting
5.8 Direct Reduction of Iron Ores
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- 236
- English
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1983
- 17th June 1983
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- 9781483162768
About the Author
J G Yates
J W Mullin
University College London (Emeritus)