Fundamentals of Creep in Metals and Alloys

Creep refers to the slow, permanent deformation of materials under external loads, or stresses. It explains the creep strength or resistance to this extension. This book is for experts in the field of strength of metals, alloys and ceramics. It explains creep behavior at the atomic or “dislocation defect” level. This book has many illustrations and many references. The figure formats are uniform and consistently labeled for increased readability. This book is the second edition that updates and improves the earlier edition.