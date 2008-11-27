Fundamentals of Creep in Metals and Alloys - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780080475615, 9780080914992

Fundamentals of Creep in Metals and Alloys

2nd Edition

Authors: Michael Kassner Michael Kassner
eBook ISBN: 9780080914992
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080475615
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 27th November 2008
Page Count: 295
Description

Creep refers to the slow, permanent deformation of materials under external loads, or stresses. It explains the creep strength or resistance to this extension. This book is for experts in the field of strength of metals, alloys and ceramics. It explains creep behavior at the atomic or “dislocation defect” level. This book has many illustrations and many references. The figure formats are uniform and consistently labeled for increased readability. This book is the second edition that updates and improves the earlier edition.

Key Features

  • Numerous line drawings with consistent format and units allow easy comparison of the behavior of a very wide range of materials
  • Transmission electron micrographs provide direct insight into the basic microstructure of metals deforming at high temperatures
  • Extensive literature review of about 1000 references provides an excellent overview of the field

Readership

Researchers and practitioners including metallurgists, ceramists, industrial designers, aerospace R&D personnel, and structural engineers from a wide range of fields and industry sectors

Table of Contents

1.0 Introduction A. Description of Creep B. Objectives 2.0 Five-Power-Law Creep A. Macroscopic Relationships

  1. Activation Energy and Stress Exponents
  2. Influence of the Elastic Modulus
  3. Stacking Fault Energy and Summary
  4. Natural-Three-Power Law
  5. Substitutional Solid Solutions B. Microstructural Observations
  6. Subgrain Size, Frank Network Dislocation Density, Subgrain Misorientation Angle, and the Dislocation Separation Within the Subgrain Walls in Steady-State Structures
  7. Constant-Structure Equations
  8. Primary Creep Microstructures
  9. Creep Transient Experiments
  10. Internal stress C. Rate-Controlling Mechanisms
  11. Introduction
  12. Dislocation Microstructure and the Rate Controlling Mechanism
  13. In-Situ and Microstructure-Manipulation Experiments
  14. Additional Comments on Network Strengthening D. Other Effects on Five-Power-Law Creep
  15. Large Strain Creep Deformation and Texture Effects
  16. Effect of Grain Size
  17. Impurity and Small Quantities of Strengthening Solutes

  18. Sigmoidal Creep 3.0 Diffusional Creep 4.0 Harper Dorn Creep A. The Size Effect B. The Effect of Impurities 5.0 Three-Power-Law Viscous Glide Creep, by M.-T. Perez-Prado and M.E. Kassner 6.0. Superplasticity, by M.-T. Perez-Prado and M.E. Kassner A. Introduction B. Characteristics of Fine Structure Superplasticity C. Microstructure of Fine Structure Superplastic Materials

    1. Grain Size and Shape
    2. Presence of a Second Phase
    3. Nature and Properties of Grain Boundaries D. Texture Studies in Superplasticity E. High Strain Rate Superplasticity (HSRS)
    4. High Strain Rate Superplasticity in Metal-Matrix Composites
    5. High Strain Rate Superplasticity in Mechanically Alloyed Materials F. Superplasticity in Nano and Submicrocrystalline Materials 7.0 Recrystallization A. Introduction B. Discontinuous Dynamic Recrystallization (DRX) C. Geometric Dynamic Recrystallization D. Particle Stimulated Nucleation (PSN) E. Continuous Reactions 8.0 Creep Behavior of Particle Strengthened Alloys A. Introduction and Theory B. Small Volume Fraction Particles that are Coherent and Incoherent with Small Aspect Ratios
      1. Introduction and Theory
      2. Local and General Climb
      3. Detachment Model
      4. Constitutive Relationships
      5. Microstructural Effects
      6. Coherent Particles 9.0 Creep of Intermetallics, by M.-T. Perez-Prado and M.E. Kassner A. Introduction B. Titanium Aluminides
    6. Introduction
    7. Rate Controlling Creep Mechanisms in FL TiAl Intermetallics During “Secondary” Creep
    8. Primary Creep in FL Microstructures
    9. Tertiary Creep in FL Microstructures C. Iron Aluminides
    10. Introduction
    11. Anomalous Yield Point Phenomenon
    12. Creep Mechanisms
    13. Strengthening Mechanisms D. Nickel Aluminides
    14. Ni3Al
    15. NiAl 10.0 Creep Fracture A. Background B. Cavity Nucleation
    16. Vacancy Accumulation
    17. Grain Boundary Sliding
    18. Dislocation Pile-Ups
    19. Location C. Growth
    20. Grain Boundary Diffusion Controlled Growth
    21. Surface Diffusion Controlled Growth
    22. Grain Boundary Sliding
    23. Constrained Diffusional Cavity Growth
    24. Plasticity
    25. Coupled Diffusion and Plastic Growth
    26. Creep Crack Growth

    27. Other Considerations

    28. Other Considerations

About the Author

Michael Kassner

Dr. Kassner is a professor in the department of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. He holds M.S.and Ph.D. degrees in Materials Science and Engineering from Stanford University, has published two books and more than 200 articles and book chapters in the areas of metal plasticity theory, creep, fracture, phase diagrams, fatigue, and semi-solid forming, and currently serves on the editorial board of Elsevier’s International Journal of Plasticity.

