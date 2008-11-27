Fundamentals of Creep in Metals and Alloys
2nd Edition
Description
Creep refers to the slow, permanent deformation of materials under external loads, or stresses. It explains the creep strength or resistance to this extension. This book is for experts in the field of strength of metals, alloys and ceramics. It explains creep behavior at the atomic or “dislocation defect” level. This book has many illustrations and many references. The figure formats are uniform and consistently labeled for increased readability. This book is the second edition that updates and improves the earlier edition.
Key Features
- Numerous line drawings with consistent format and units allow easy comparison of the behavior of a very wide range of materials
- Transmission electron micrographs provide direct insight into the basic microstructure of metals deforming at high temperatures
- Extensive literature review of about 1000 references provides an excellent overview of the field
Readership
Researchers and practitioners including metallurgists, ceramists, industrial designers, aerospace R&D personnel, and structural engineers from a wide range of fields and industry sectors
Table of Contents
1.0 Introduction A. Description of Creep B. Objectives 2.0 Five-Power-Law Creep A. Macroscopic Relationships
- Activation Energy and Stress Exponents
- Influence of the Elastic Modulus
- Stacking Fault Energy and Summary
- Natural-Three-Power Law
- Substitutional Solid Solutions B. Microstructural Observations
- Subgrain Size, Frank Network Dislocation Density, Subgrain Misorientation Angle, and the Dislocation Separation Within the Subgrain Walls in Steady-State Structures
- Constant-Structure Equations
- Primary Creep Microstructures
- Creep Transient Experiments
- Internal stress C. Rate-Controlling Mechanisms
- Introduction
- Dislocation Microstructure and the Rate Controlling Mechanism
- In-Situ and Microstructure-Manipulation Experiments
- Additional Comments on Network Strengthening D. Other Effects on Five-Power-Law Creep
- Large Strain Creep Deformation and Texture Effects
- Effect of Grain Size
- Impurity and Small Quantities of Strengthening Solutes
Sigmoidal Creep 3.0 Diffusional Creep 4.0 Harper Dorn Creep A. The Size Effect B. The Effect of Impurities 5.0 Three-Power-Law Viscous Glide Creep, by M.-T. Perez-Prado and M.E. Kassner 6.0. Superplasticity, by M.-T. Perez-Prado and M.E. Kassner A. Introduction B. Characteristics of Fine Structure Superplasticity C. Microstructure of Fine Structure Superplastic Materials
- Grain Size and Shape
- Presence of a Second Phase
- Nature and Properties of Grain Boundaries D. Texture Studies in Superplasticity E. High Strain Rate Superplasticity (HSRS)
- High Strain Rate Superplasticity in Metal-Matrix Composites
- High Strain Rate Superplasticity in Mechanically Alloyed Materials
F. Superplasticity in Nano and Submicrocrystalline Materials
7.0 Recrystallization
A. Introduction
B. Discontinuous Dynamic Recrystallization (DRX)
C. Geometric Dynamic Recrystallization
D. Particle Stimulated Nucleation (PSN)
E. Continuous Reactions
8.0 Creep Behavior of Particle Strengthened Alloys
A. Introduction and Theory
B. Small Volume Fraction Particles that are Coherent and Incoherent with Small Aspect Ratios
- Introduction and Theory
- Local and General Climb
- Detachment Model
- Constitutive Relationships
- Microstructural Effects
- Coherent Particles 9.0 Creep of Intermetallics, by M.-T. Perez-Prado and M.E. Kassner A. Introduction B. Titanium Aluminides
- Introduction
- Rate Controlling Creep Mechanisms in FL TiAl Intermetallics During “Secondary” Creep
- Primary Creep in FL Microstructures
- Tertiary Creep in FL Microstructures C. Iron Aluminides
- Introduction
- Anomalous Yield Point Phenomenon
- Creep Mechanisms
- Strengthening Mechanisms D. Nickel Aluminides
- Ni3Al
- NiAl 10.0 Creep Fracture A. Background B. Cavity Nucleation
- Vacancy Accumulation
- Grain Boundary Sliding
- Dislocation Pile-Ups
- Location C. Growth
- Grain Boundary Diffusion Controlled Growth
- Surface Diffusion Controlled Growth
- Grain Boundary Sliding
- Constrained Diffusional Cavity Growth
- Plasticity
- Coupled Diffusion and Plastic Growth
- Creep Crack Growth
Other Considerations
Other Considerations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 295
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2009
- Published:
- 27th November 2008
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080914992
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080475615
About the Author
Michael Kassner
Dr. Kassner is a professor in the department of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. He holds M.S.and Ph.D. degrees in Materials Science and Engineering from Stanford University, has published two books and more than 200 articles and book chapters in the areas of metal plasticity theory, creep, fracture, phase diagrams, fatigue, and semi-solid forming, and currently serves on the editorial board of Elsevier’s International Journal of Plasticity.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA, USA
Michael Kassner
Dr. Kassner is a professor in the department of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. He holds M.S.and Ph.D. degrees in Materials Science and Engineering from Stanford University, has published two books and more than 200 articles and book chapters in the areas of metal plasticity theory, creep, fracture, phase diagrams, fatigue, and semi-solid forming, and currently serves on the editorial board of Elsevier’s International Journal of Plasticity.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA, USA