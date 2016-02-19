Fundamentals of Chemistry: Laboratory Studies
3rd Edition
Description
Fundamentals of Chemistry: Laboratory Studies, Third Edition is a manual that provides instruction on techniques of chemical laboratory operations. Each experiment is discussed in terms of the major objective; the experimental approach to the objective; the measurements or observations to be made; and the calculation and interpretation of results. Topics covered include manipulation, weights, and measures; molecular weight; acids and bases; gravimetric and volumetric stoichiometry; and thermochemistry. This book is comprised of 43 chapters divided into 14 sections and begins by presenting general information on metric and other units, common laboratory equipment, and chemical laboratory methods. The first chapter introduces the reader to the Bunsen burner and the principles of glass working, followed by a discussion on mass and volume measurements, including the determination of density. The following chapters focus on states of matter, molecular weight, stoichiometry, and intermolecular forces. Preparations and syntheses are also considered, along with chemical equilibrium and electrochemistry. The final section is devoted to qualitative analysis, particularly of cations and anions. This monograph is intended primarily for students of chemistry.
Table of Contents
Preface
To the Student
General Information
Common Laboratory Equipment
Chemical Laboratory Methods
Experiments
Manipulation, Weights, and Measures
1 The Bunsen Burner and Glassworking
2 Mass and Volume Measurements; Determination of Density
States of Matter: Separations
3 Separation and Purification by Physical Methods
4 Paper Chromatography; Qualitative Separation of Positive Ions (Cations)
5 Thin-Layer Chromatography
Molecular Weight
6 The Determination of the Density of Oxygen
7 Molecular Weight of a Volatile Liquid (Dumas Method)
8 Colligative Properties; Determination of Molecular Weight by Freezing- Point Depression
Stoichiometry: Gravimetric
9 The Conversion of a Carbonate to a Chloride
10 Water of Hydration
11 Synthesis of a Silver Halide and the Determination of Its Composition
Acids and Bases
12 pH, Indicators, Equilibrium, and Buffer Solutions
Stoichiometry: Volumetric
13 Titration Analysis of Acid Solutions
14 Oxidation-Reduction Titration: Analysis of an Oxalate
15 Iodometry; Determination of Cu2+
16 Iodometry; Determination of Antimony
17 Ion Exchange; Determination of the Concentration of an Anion
18 Colorimetry; Determination of Manganese
19 The Equivalent Weights of Phosphoric Acid
Thermochemistry
20 Thermochemical Equations; Hess's Law
Intermolecular Forces
21 Intermolecular Forces; Preparation and Properties of Soap
Preparations and Syntheses
22 The Purification of Salts by Selective Crystallization; Preparation of Potassium Nitrate
23 Preparation and Structure of Coordination Complexes
24 Preparation and Reactions of Sodium Bicarbonate and Sodium Carbonate
25 Preparation of Polymers
26 Synthesis of Aspirin
27 Preparation of Ethyl Alcohol
Kinetics
28 Determination of the Rate Law for a Reaction; Catalysis
29 Effect of Temperature on Reaction Rate
Chemical Equilibrium
30 Chemical Equilibrium; The Effects of Changing Composition
31 Chemical Equilibrium; Determination of an Equilibrium Constant
32 Chemical Equilibrium; Effects of Temperature and Other Factors
33 Chemical Equilibrium; Determination of an Ionization Constant
Solutions
34 Solubility: Temperature Dependence
Electrochemistry
35 Electrochemistry
Qualitative Analysis
36 Preliminary Experiments with Cations
37 Qualitative Cation Analysis; Known and Unknown (6 Cations)
38 Qualitative Analysis-Semimicro Methods; Apparatus and Use
39 Experiments Preliminary to Experiment 40
40 Qualitative Cation Analysis; Unknown (15 Cations)
41 Design of a Scheme of Analysis
42 Anion Analysis; Known and Unknown (10 Anions)
43 Analysis of a Simple Substance
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1975
- Published:
- 1st January 1975
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323162159