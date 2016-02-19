Fundamentals of Chemistry: Laboratory Studies, Third Edition is a manual that provides instruction on techniques of chemical laboratory operations. Each experiment is discussed in terms of the major objective; the experimental approach to the objective; the measurements or observations to be made; and the calculation and interpretation of results. Topics covered include manipulation, weights, and measures; molecular weight; acids and bases; gravimetric and volumetric stoichiometry; and thermochemistry. This book is comprised of 43 chapters divided into 14 sections and begins by presenting general information on metric and other units, common laboratory equipment, and chemical laboratory methods. The first chapter introduces the reader to the Bunsen burner and the principles of glass working, followed by a discussion on mass and volume measurements, including the determination of density. The following chapters focus on states of matter, molecular weight, stoichiometry, and intermolecular forces. Preparations and syntheses are also considered, along with chemical equilibrium and electrochemistry. The final section is devoted to qualitative analysis, particularly of cations and anions. This monograph is intended primarily for students of chemistry.

Table of Contents



Preface

To the Student

General Information

Common Laboratory Equipment

Chemical Laboratory Methods

Experiments

Manipulation, Weights, and Measures

1 The Bunsen Burner and Glassworking

2 Mass and Volume Measurements; Determination of Density

States of Matter: Separations

3 Separation and Purification by Physical Methods

4 Paper Chromatography; Qualitative Separation of Positive Ions (Cations)

5 Thin-Layer Chromatography

Molecular Weight

6 The Determination of the Density of Oxygen

7 Molecular Weight of a Volatile Liquid (Dumas Method)

8 Colligative Properties; Determination of Molecular Weight by Freezing- Point Depression

Stoichiometry: Gravimetric

9 The Conversion of a Carbonate to a Chloride

10 Water of Hydration

11 Synthesis of a Silver Halide and the Determination of Its Composition

Acids and Bases

12 pH, Indicators, Equilibrium, and Buffer Solutions

Stoichiometry: Volumetric

13 Titration Analysis of Acid Solutions

14 Oxidation-Reduction Titration: Analysis of an Oxalate

15 Iodometry; Determination of Cu2+

16 Iodometry; Determination of Antimony

17 Ion Exchange; Determination of the Concentration of an Anion

18 Colorimetry; Determination of Manganese

19 The Equivalent Weights of Phosphoric Acid

Thermochemistry

20 Thermochemical Equations; Hess's Law

Intermolecular Forces

21 Intermolecular Forces; Preparation and Properties of Soap

Preparations and Syntheses

22 The Purification of Salts by Selective Crystallization; Preparation of Potassium Nitrate

23 Preparation and Structure of Coordination Complexes

24 Preparation and Reactions of Sodium Bicarbonate and Sodium Carbonate

25 Preparation of Polymers

26 Synthesis of Aspirin

27 Preparation of Ethyl Alcohol

Kinetics

28 Determination of the Rate Law for a Reaction; Catalysis

29 Effect of Temperature on Reaction Rate

Chemical Equilibrium

30 Chemical Equilibrium; The Effects of Changing Composition

31 Chemical Equilibrium; Determination of an Equilibrium Constant

32 Chemical Equilibrium; Effects of Temperature and Other Factors

33 Chemical Equilibrium; Determination of an Ionization Constant

Solutions

34 Solubility: Temperature Dependence

Electrochemistry

35 Electrochemistry

Qualitative Analysis

36 Preliminary Experiments with Cations

37 Qualitative Cation Analysis; Known and Unknown (6 Cations)

38 Qualitative Analysis-Semimicro Methods; Apparatus and Use

39 Experiments Preliminary to Experiment 40

40 Qualitative Cation Analysis; Unknown (15 Cations)

41 Design of a Scheme of Analysis

42 Anion Analysis; Known and Unknown (10 Anions)

43 Analysis of a Simple Substance