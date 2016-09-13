Effectively perform and interpret MR body imaging with this concise, highly illustrated resource! Fundamentals of Body MRI, 2nd Edition, by Drs. Christopher Roth and Sandeep Deshmukh, covers the essential concepts residents, fellows, and practitioners need to know, laying a solid foundation for understanding the basics and making accurate diagnoses. This easy-to-use title in the Fundamentals of Radiology series covers all common body MR imaging indications and conditions, while providing new content on physics and noninterpretive skills with an emphasis on quality and safety.