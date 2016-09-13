Fundamentals of Body MRI
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
1. Introduction and Physics of Body MRI
2. MRI of Focal Liver Lesions
3. MRI of Diffuse Liver Disease
4. MRI of the Gallbladder and Biliary System
5. MRI of the Pancreas and Spleen
6. MRI of the Kidneys, Ureters, and Urinary Bladder
7. MRI of the Adrenal Glands and Retroperitoneum
8. MRI of the Gastrointestinal System
9. MRI of the Uterus, Cervix, and Vagina
10. MRI of the Ovaries and Adnexa
11. MRI of the Prostate and Male Genitourinary System
Description
Effectively perform and interpret MR body imaging with this concise, highly illustrated resource! Fundamentals of Body MRI, 2nd Edition, by Drs. Christopher Roth and Sandeep Deshmukh, covers the essential concepts residents, fellows, and practitioners need to know, laying a solid foundation for understanding the basics and making accurate diagnoses. This easy-to-use title in the Fundamentals of Radiology series covers all common body MR imaging indications and conditions, while providing new content on physics and noninterpretive skills with an emphasis on quality and safety.
Key Features
- More than 1,400 detailed MRI images and 100 algorithms and diagrams highlight key findings and help you grasp visual nuances of images you’re likely to encounter.
- All common body MR imaging content is covered, along with discussion of how physics, techniques, hardware, and artifacts affect results.
- Expert Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, and references from the book on a variety of devices.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 504
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 13th September 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323449007
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323448987
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323431415
About the Authors
Christopher Roth Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Vice Chair, Quality and Performance, Vice Chair, Methodist Hospital Division, Department of Radiology, Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Sandeep Deshmukh Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Division Director, Body CT, Medical Director, Jefferson Outpatient Imaging-Collegeville; Chairman, Residency Selection Committee, Department of Radiology, Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania