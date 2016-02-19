Fundamentals of Bacterial Plant Pathology
1st Edition
Description
Intended as a text for plant bacteriology courses and as a reference for plant pathologists in agricultural extension services and experimental stations, Fundamentals of Bacterial Plant Pathology presents current information on bacterial morphology, taxonomy, genetics, and ecology. Diagnosis, disease management, and the molecular basis of host-pathogen interactions are examined. The book is well illustrated, includes both subject and taxonomic indexes, and provides suggestions for the further reading.
Key Features
- Provides an overview on phytopathogenic prokaryotes and plant prokaryote diseases
- Contains detailed descriptions of topics of current interest including: Molecular Genetics of Pathogenesis
- Modern taxonomy and ecological behaviors of phytopathogenic prokaryotes
- Biological control of plant prokaryote diseases
- Presents full descriptions of eighteen selected diseases of economic interest
Table of Contents
Introduction. Morphology, Structure, and Composition. Taxonomy of Plant Pathogenic Prokaryotes. Physiology. Lysis of Bacteria. Genetics. Serology. Pathogenesis and Resistance. Life Cycle of Dispersal of Plant Pathogenic Prokaryotes. Infection and Disease Development. Effect of Environment on Disease Development. Diagnosis and Control of Bacterial Plant Diseases. Specific Bacterial Plant Diseases. Subject Index. Systematic Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 342
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1992
- Published:
- 1st October 1992
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323140447
About the Author
Masao Goto
Affiliations and Expertise
Shizuoka University, Japan