Fundamentals of Bacterial Plant Pathology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122934650, 9780323140447

Fundamentals of Bacterial Plant Pathology

1st Edition

Authors: Masao Goto
eBook ISBN: 9780323140447
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st October 1992
Page Count: 342
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
104.50
88.83
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Intended as a text for plant bacteriology courses and as a reference for plant pathologists in agricultural extension services and experimental stations, Fundamentals of Bacterial Plant Pathology presents current information on bacterial morphology, taxonomy, genetics, and ecology. Diagnosis, disease management, and the molecular basis of host-pathogen interactions are examined. The book is well illustrated, includes both subject and taxonomic indexes, and provides suggestions for the further reading.

Key Features

  • Provides an overview on phytopathogenic prokaryotes and plant prokaryote diseases
  • Contains detailed descriptions of topics of current interest including: Molecular Genetics of Pathogenesis
  • Modern taxonomy and ecological behaviors of phytopathogenic prokaryotes
  • Biological control of plant prokaryote diseases
  • Presents full descriptions of eighteen selected diseases of economic interest

Table of Contents

Introduction. Morphology, Structure, and Composition. Taxonomy of Plant Pathogenic Prokaryotes. Physiology. Lysis of Bacteria. Genetics. Serology. Pathogenesis and Resistance. Life Cycle of Dispersal of Plant Pathogenic Prokaryotes. Infection and Disease Development. Effect of Environment on Disease Development. Diagnosis and Control of Bacterial Plant Diseases. Specific Bacterial Plant Diseases. Subject Index. Systematic Index.

Details

No. of pages:
342
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323140447

About the Author

Masao Goto

Affiliations and Expertise

Shizuoka University, Japan

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.