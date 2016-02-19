Fundamentals of Automation and Remote Control - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080100722, 9781483156781

Fundamentals of Automation and Remote Control

1st Edition

International Series of Monographs in Automation and Automatic Control

Authors: S. A. Ginzburg I. Ya. Lekhtman V. S. Malov
eBook ISBN: 9781483156781
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 514
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
70.95
60.31
56.99
48.44
93.95
79.86
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

International Series of Monographs in Automation and Automatic Control, Volume 7: Fundamentals of Automation and Remote Control describes the complex systems of automatic control and telecontrol. This text is a translation from the second Russian edition.
This book contains descriptive material on the fundamentals of automation and remote control, with attention to electrical components and systems. Part I deals with the basic components of automation and remote control, such as functions and general characteristics, and electromechanical, ferromagnetic, and electronic and radioactive components. The construction of automation systems that use radioactive isotopes is given as an example where the penetrating power of the radioactive radiation can measure the thickness of an object. Part II discusses automation systems and describes the principles of stability analysis that are needed in the dynamics of automatic regulation and control, follower, and measuring systems. A schematic diagram of an automatic speed regulator is analyzed in detail as an example. Part III is a description of the many remote control systems that are used, for example, in signaling systems, in telemetry systems, and in command-link systems. The importance of communication channels to remote control systems is also pointed out. Long-range signaling and telecontrol, which uses selection methods to assign the correct signals, are explained. A diagram of a telecontrol unit with time separation of signals is illustrated, and the protection of the unit from employing distorted signals is explained.
Mechanical engineers, technicians, and students with serious interest in automatic control and telecontrol will find this book valuable.

Table of Contents


Authors' Preface to the English Edition

Preface to the Second Edition

From the Preface to the First Edition

Introduction

Part I Basic Components of Automation and Remote Control

Chapter 1. Functions and General Characteristics of Automation and Remote Control Components

1.1. General Remarks

1.2. Functions of Automation and Remote Control Components. Definitions

1.3. General Characteristics of Automation and Remote Control Components. Definitions

Chapter 2. Electromechanical Components

2.1. General Remarks

2.2. Electrical Transducers of Mechanical Quantities

2.3. Electromechanical Relays

2.4. Electromechanical Drive Units

2.5. Electromechanical Distributors (Selector Switches)

2.6. Electromechanical Stabilizers, Amplifiers, and Pulse Generators

Chapter 3. Dynamoelectric Components

3.1. General Remarks

3.2. D.c. Electric Motors

3.3. A.c. Electric Motors

3.4. Dynamoelectric Amplifiers

3.5. D.c. Tachometers

3.6. A.c. Tachometers

Chapter 4. Ferromagnetic Components

4.1. General Remarks

4.2. Characteristics of Ferromagnetic Core Chokes

4.3. Magnetic Amplifiers

4.4. Magnetic Contactless Relays

4.5. Ferromagnetic Voltage Stabilizers

Chapter 5. Thermoelectric Components

5.1. General Remarks

5.2. Thermocouples

5.3. Thermo-resistors

Chapter 6. Electronic and Radioactive Components

6.1. General Remarks

6.2. Electronic and Ionic Devices

6.3. Semiconductor Devices

6.4. Phase-sensitive Rectifiers and Amplifiers

6.5. Voltage Stabilizers

6.6. Electronic, Ionic, and Semiconductor Relay-action Circuits

6.7. Electronic and Ionic Distributors (Commutators)

6.8. Photoelectric Amplifiers and Relays

6.9. Application of Radioactive Isotopes

Part II Automation Systems

Chapter 7. Systems for the Remote Transmission of Angular Position

7.1. General Remarks

7.2. Stepwise System of Remote Transmission of Angular Position

7.3. D.c. Continuous-action Systems for the Remote Transmission of Angular Position

7.4. The Selsyn System of Remote Transmission of Angular Position

7.5. Magnesyn System of Remote Transmission of Angular Position

Chapter 8. Automatic Regulation Systems

8.1. General Remarks

8.2. Structure of Automatic Regulation Systems

8.3. Stability of Linear Automatic Regulation Systems

8.4. Typical Links of Automatic Regulation Systems

8.5. Relation between the Characteristics of a Regulation System in Closed- and Open-loop States

8.6. Stability Analysis of an Automatic Speed Regulator

8.7. Speed Regulators with Relay Control

Chapter 9. Follower Systems

9.1. General Remarks

9.2. Static and Dynamic Errors

9.3. Stability Analysis of a Follower System

9.4. Effect of Non-linearities on the Stability of Follower Systems

9.5. Follower Systems with Relay Control

Chapter 10. Automatic Measurement Systems

10.1. General Remarks

10.2. Unbalanced Systems

10.3. Balanced Systems

10.4. Automatic Measurement Systems with Digital Read-out

10.5. Automatic Signaling of Readings and Automatic Sorting

10.6. Systems for Centralized Control of Technological Processes

Chapter 11. Automatic Computing Systems

11.1. General Remarks

11.2. Analogue Systems

11.3. Digital Systems

Chapter 12. Automatic Control

12.1. General Remarks

12.2. Automatic Starting of an Electric Motor

12.3. Automatic Protection

12.4. Programmed Control of Metal-working Machine Tools

Part IIII Remote Control Systems

Chapter 13. Communication Channels

13.1. Characteristic Features of Remote Control Systems and the Purpose of Communication Channels

13.2. Physical Communication Lines

13.3. High-frequency Communication Channels along High-tension Electric Power Lines

13.4. Microwave Wireless Communication Channels

Chapter 14. Telemetry. Proximity Systems

14.1. General Remarks

14.2. Intensity Systems

Chapter 15. Remote Action Telemetry Systems

15.1. General Properties. Classification of Methods

15.2. Pulse Number and Pulse Code Systems

15.3. Frequency Systems

15.4. Pulse Duration and Pulse Phase Systems

15.5. Multichannel Telemetry Systems

Chapter 16. Remote Control and Long-Range Signaling

16.1. Basic Notions. General Principles of Remote Control and Long-range Signaling

16.2. Multiwire Telecontrol Units

16.3. Telecontrol Units with Frequency Separation of Signals

16.4. Telecontrol Units with Time Separation of Signals

16.5. Protection of Telecontrol Units from the Execution of Distorted Signals

Bibliography

Index

Other Titles in the Series

Details

No. of pages:
514
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483156781

About the Author

S. A. Ginzburg

I. Ya. Lekhtman

V. S. Malov

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.