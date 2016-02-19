Fundamentals of Automation and Remote Control
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs in Automation and Automatic Control
Description
International Series of Monographs in Automation and Automatic Control, Volume 7: Fundamentals of Automation and Remote Control describes the complex systems of automatic control and telecontrol. This text is a translation from the second Russian edition.
This book contains descriptive material on the fundamentals of automation and remote control, with attention to electrical components and systems. Part I deals with the basic components of automation and remote control, such as functions and general characteristics, and electromechanical, ferromagnetic, and electronic and radioactive components. The construction of automation systems that use radioactive isotopes is given as an example where the penetrating power of the radioactive radiation can measure the thickness of an object. Part II discusses automation systems and describes the principles of stability analysis that are needed in the dynamics of automatic regulation and control, follower, and measuring systems. A schematic diagram of an automatic speed regulator is analyzed in detail as an example. Part III is a description of the many remote control systems that are used, for example, in signaling systems, in telemetry systems, and in command-link systems. The importance of communication channels to remote control systems is also pointed out. Long-range signaling and telecontrol, which uses selection methods to assign the correct signals, are explained. A diagram of a telecontrol unit with time separation of signals is illustrated, and the protection of the unit from employing distorted signals is explained.
Mechanical engineers, technicians, and students with serious interest in automatic control and telecontrol will find this book valuable.
Table of Contents
Authors' Preface to the English Edition
Preface to the Second Edition
From the Preface to the First Edition
Introduction
Part I Basic Components of Automation and Remote Control
Chapter 1. Functions and General Characteristics of Automation and Remote Control Components
1.1. General Remarks
1.2. Functions of Automation and Remote Control Components. Definitions
1.3. General Characteristics of Automation and Remote Control Components. Definitions
Chapter 2. Electromechanical Components
2.1. General Remarks
2.2. Electrical Transducers of Mechanical Quantities
2.3. Electromechanical Relays
2.4. Electromechanical Drive Units
2.5. Electromechanical Distributors (Selector Switches)
2.6. Electromechanical Stabilizers, Amplifiers, and Pulse Generators
Chapter 3. Dynamoelectric Components
3.1. General Remarks
3.2. D.c. Electric Motors
3.3. A.c. Electric Motors
3.4. Dynamoelectric Amplifiers
3.5. D.c. Tachometers
3.6. A.c. Tachometers
Chapter 4. Ferromagnetic Components
4.1. General Remarks
4.2. Characteristics of Ferromagnetic Core Chokes
4.3. Magnetic Amplifiers
4.4. Magnetic Contactless Relays
4.5. Ferromagnetic Voltage Stabilizers
Chapter 5. Thermoelectric Components
5.1. General Remarks
5.2. Thermocouples
5.3. Thermo-resistors
Chapter 6. Electronic and Radioactive Components
6.1. General Remarks
6.2. Electronic and Ionic Devices
6.3. Semiconductor Devices
6.4. Phase-sensitive Rectifiers and Amplifiers
6.5. Voltage Stabilizers
6.6. Electronic, Ionic, and Semiconductor Relay-action Circuits
6.7. Electronic and Ionic Distributors (Commutators)
6.8. Photoelectric Amplifiers and Relays
6.9. Application of Radioactive Isotopes
Part II Automation Systems
Chapter 7. Systems for the Remote Transmission of Angular Position
7.1. General Remarks
7.2. Stepwise System of Remote Transmission of Angular Position
7.3. D.c. Continuous-action Systems for the Remote Transmission of Angular Position
7.4. The Selsyn System of Remote Transmission of Angular Position
7.5. Magnesyn System of Remote Transmission of Angular Position
Chapter 8. Automatic Regulation Systems
8.1. General Remarks
8.2. Structure of Automatic Regulation Systems
8.3. Stability of Linear Automatic Regulation Systems
8.4. Typical Links of Automatic Regulation Systems
8.5. Relation between the Characteristics of a Regulation System in Closed- and Open-loop States
8.6. Stability Analysis of an Automatic Speed Regulator
8.7. Speed Regulators with Relay Control
Chapter 9. Follower Systems
9.1. General Remarks
9.2. Static and Dynamic Errors
9.3. Stability Analysis of a Follower System
9.4. Effect of Non-linearities on the Stability of Follower Systems
9.5. Follower Systems with Relay Control
Chapter 10. Automatic Measurement Systems
10.1. General Remarks
10.2. Unbalanced Systems
10.3. Balanced Systems
10.4. Automatic Measurement Systems with Digital Read-out
10.5. Automatic Signaling of Readings and Automatic Sorting
10.6. Systems for Centralized Control of Technological Processes
Chapter 11. Automatic Computing Systems
11.1. General Remarks
11.2. Analogue Systems
11.3. Digital Systems
Chapter 12. Automatic Control
12.1. General Remarks
12.2. Automatic Starting of an Electric Motor
12.3. Automatic Protection
12.4. Programmed Control of Metal-working Machine Tools
Part IIII Remote Control Systems
Chapter 13. Communication Channels
13.1. Characteristic Features of Remote Control Systems and the Purpose of Communication Channels
13.2. Physical Communication Lines
13.3. High-frequency Communication Channels along High-tension Electric Power Lines
13.4. Microwave Wireless Communication Channels
Chapter 14. Telemetry. Proximity Systems
14.1. General Remarks
14.2. Intensity Systems
Chapter 15. Remote Action Telemetry Systems
15.1. General Properties. Classification of Methods
15.2. Pulse Number and Pulse Code Systems
15.3. Frequency Systems
15.4. Pulse Duration and Pulse Phase Systems
15.5. Multichannel Telemetry Systems
Chapter 16. Remote Control and Long-Range Signaling
16.1. Basic Notions. General Principles of Remote Control and Long-range Signaling
16.2. Multiwire Telecontrol Units
16.3. Telecontrol Units with Frequency Separation of Signals
16.4. Telecontrol Units with Time Separation of Signals
16.5. Protection of Telecontrol Units from the Execution of Distorted Signals
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 514
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483156781