Fundamentals of Applied Reservoir Engineering introduces early career reservoir engineers and those in other oil and gas disciplines to the fundamentals of reservoir engineering. Given that modern reservoir engineering is largely centered on numerical computer simulation and that reservoir engineers in the industry will likely spend much of their professional career building and running such simulators, the book aims to encourage the use of simulated models in an appropriate way and exercising good engineering judgment to start the process for any field by using all available methods, both modern simulators and simple numerical models, to gain an understanding of the basic 'dynamics' of the reservoir –namely what are the major factors that will determine its performance. With the valuable addition of questions and exercises, including online spreadsheets to utilize day-to-day application and bring together the basics of reservoir engineering, coupled with petroleum economics and appraisal and development optimization, Fundamentals of Applied Reservoir Engineering will be an invaluable reference to the industry professional who wishes to understand how reservoirs fundamentally work and to how a reservoir engineer starts the performance process.