Fundamentals of Applied Reservoir Engineering
1st Edition
Appraisal, Economics and Optimization
Description
Fundamentals of Applied Reservoir Engineering introduces early career reservoir engineers and those in other oil and gas disciplines to the fundamentals of reservoir engineering. Given that modern reservoir engineering is largely centered on numerical computer simulation and that reservoir engineers in the industry will likely spend much of their professional career building and running such simulators, the book aims to encourage the use of simulated models in an appropriate way and exercising good engineering judgment to start the process for any field by using all available methods, both modern simulators and simple numerical models, to gain an understanding of the basic 'dynamics' of the reservoir –namely what are the major factors that will determine its performance. With the valuable addition of questions and exercises, including online spreadsheets to utilize day-to-day application and bring together the basics of reservoir engineering, coupled with petroleum economics and appraisal and development optimization, Fundamentals of Applied Reservoir Engineering will be an invaluable reference to the industry professional who wishes to understand how reservoirs fundamentally work and to how a reservoir engineer starts the performance process.
Key Features
- Covers reservoir appraisal, economics, development planning, and optimization to assist reservoir engineers in their decision-making.
- Provides appendices on enhanced oil recovery, gas well testing, basic fluid thermodynamics, and mathematical operators to enhance comprehension of the book’s main topics.
- Offers online spreadsheets covering well test analysis, material balance, field aggregation and economic indicators to help today’s engineer apply reservoir concepts to practical field data applications.
- Includes coverage on unconventional resources and heavy oil making it relevant for today’s worldwide reservoir activity.
Readership
Reservoir Engineers (early career), Petroleum Engineers, Reservoir Leads and Team Managers, and Petroleum Engineering Students
Table of Contents
- List of Figures
- Foreword
- Chapter 1. Introduction
- Chapter 2. Basic Rock and Fluid Properties
- 2.1. Fundamentals
- 2.2. Porosity
- 2.3. Permeability
- 2.4. Wettability
- 2.5. Saturation and Capillary Pressure
- 2.6. Relative Permeability
- 2.7. Reservoir Fluids
- 2.8. Questions and Exercises
- 2.9. Further Reading
- 2.10. Software
- Chapter 3. Well-Test Analysis
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Basic Equations
- 3.3. Line Source—Infinite Reservoir
- 3.4. Bounded Reservoir With “No Flow” Boundary
- 3.5. Constant Pressure Boundary
- 3.6. Skin Effects
- 3.7. Wellbore Storage
- 3.8. Pressure Drawdown Analysis
- 3.9. Pressure Buildup Analysis
- 3.10. Log–Log Plots—Most Commonly Used Analysis Tool
- 3.11. Reservoir Types
- 3.12. Excel Spreadsheet for Pressure Buildup Analysis
- 3.13. Questions and Exercises
- 3.14. Further Reading
- 3.15. Software
- Chapter 4. Analytical Methods for Prediction of Reservoir Performance
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Decline Performance From Material Balance
- 4.3. Extending Material Balance Equations to Obtain Production Profiles
- 4.4. Water–Flood Performance Estimation From Analytical Equations
- 4.5. Questions and Exercises
- 4.6. Further Reading
- 4.7. Software
- Chapter 5. Numerical Simulation Methods for Predicting Reservoir Performance
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Basic Structure of Numerical Models
- 5.3. Types of Reservoir Model
- 5.4. Basic Equations
- 5.5. Finite Differences
- 5.6. Input Data for Numerical Simulators
- 5.7. Use of Numerical Simulators
- 5.8. History Matching
- 5.9. Questions and Exercises
- 5.10. Further Reading
- Chapter 6. Estimation of Reserves and Drive Mechanisms
- 6.1. Hydrocarbons in Place
- 6.2. Reserves
- 6.3. Recovery Factors for Various Field Types
- 6.4. Questions and Exercises
- 6.5. Further Reading
- Chapter 7. Fundamentals of Petroleum Economics
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Net Cash Flow
- 7.3. Inflation
- 7.4. Discounted Cash Flow
- 7.5. Net Present Value
- 7.6. Real Rate of Return
- 7.7. Payback Time and Maximum Exposure
- 7.8. Profit-to-Investment Ratio
- 7.9. Risked Indicators – Estimated Monetary Value
- 7.10. Economic Indicator Software
- 7.11. Examples With Economic Indicators
- 7.12. Effect of Various Parameters on Economic Indicators
- 7.13. Questions and Exercises
- 7.14. Further Reading
- 7.15. Software
- Chapter 8. Field Appraisal and Development Planning
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Initial Evaluation of Potential Developments
- 8.3. Use of Analog Data
- 8.4. Empirical Decline Curve Analysis
- 8.5. Use of Single-Well Analytical Methods
- 8.6. Appraisal Programme—Sensitivity Analysis
- 8.7. Value of Information
- 8.8. Questions and Exercises
- 8.9. Further Reading
- 8.10. Software
- Chapter 9. Unconventional Resources
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Differences Between Conventional and Unconventional Resources
- 9.3. Shale Gas and Oil
- 9.4. Coalbed Methane
- 9.5. Heavy Oil
- 9.6. Questions and Exercises
- 9.7. Further Reading
- Chapter 10. Producing Field Management
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Reservoir Monitoring
- 10.3. Reservoir History Matching and Remodeling
- 10.4. Review of Development and Management Options
- 10.5. Further Reading
- Chapter 11. Uncertainty and the Right to Claim Reserves
- 11.1. What Are Reserves and Resources?
- 11.2. International Rules on Public Declaration of Reserves
- 11.3. Handling Uncertainties on Reserves
- 11.4. Public Declaration of Reserves
- 11.5. Questions and Exercises
- 11.6. Further Reading
- Appendix 1. Basic Fluid Thermodynamics
- Appendix 2. Mathematical Note
- Appendix 3. Gas Well Testing
- Appendix 4. Enhanced Oil Recovery
- Appendix 5. Simple Oil Material Balance for Rate as a Function of Time
- Appendix 6. Conversion Factors
- Appendix 7. Answers to Questions and Exercises
- Appendix 8. Nomenclature
- Appendix 9. Accompanying Spreadsheets
- Glossary
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 248
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2016
- Published:
- 20th April 2016
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081019009
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081010198
About the Author
Richard Wheaton
Richard Wheaton is currently a Senior Lecturer in Petroleum Engineering , University of Portsmouth. He has 33 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. He joined BG Group (then British Gas) in 1980 starting as a Senior Scientist (Reservoir Engineering) in the Research Division and becoming a Research Project Leader developing an ‘in-house’ compositional reservoir simulator. He has held posts as a Principle Petroleum Engineer, Reservoir Engineering Manager, Chief Reservoir Engineer, Chief Petroleum Engineer and as Head of Corporate Reserves. In the last three years, he has been a Special Advisor to the Chief Executive. Dr. Wheaton's areas of expertise include reservoir engineering, reservoir modelling, development planning, reserves and resource estimation, project evaluation. He has worked extensively on both conventional oil, gas and condensate fields and on unconventional (coal seam and shale gas) and has worked on worldwide projects (Kazakhstan, Russia, Egypt, Trinidad, Vietnam, India, Australia, US, Brazil, Bolivia, UK) over the last 22 years.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer in Petroleum Engineering, University of Portsmouth, Portsmouth, UK