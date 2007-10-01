Fundamentals of Air Pollution
4th Edition
Description
Fundamentals of Air Pollution is an important and widely used textbook in the environmental science and engineering community. Written shortly after the passage of the seminal Clean Air Act Amendments of 1990, the third edition was quite timely. Surprisingly, the text has remained relevant for university professors, engineers, scientists, policy makers and students up to recent years. However, in light of the transition in the last five years from predominantly technology-based standards (maximum achievable control technologies or MACTs) to risk-based regulations and air quality standards, the text must be updated significantly.
The fourth edition will be updated to include numerous MACTs which were not foreseen during the writing of the third edition, such as secondary lead (Pb) smelting, petroleum refining, aerospace manufacturing, marine vessel loading, ship building, printing and publishing, elastomer production, offsite waste operations, and polyethylene terephthalate polymer and styrene-based thermoplastic polymers production.
Key Features
- Focuses on the process of risk assessment, management and communication, the key to the study of air pollution.
- Provides the latest information on the technological breakthroughs in environmental engineering since last edition
- Updated information on computational and diagnostic and operational tools that have emerged in recent years.
Readership
Students in senior and graduate courses in air pollution and control taught in departments of environmental science and engineering, atmospheric science, and public health; practitioners looking for the latest information on pollution science.
Table of Contents
Part I: Air Pollution Essentials. Part II: The Risks of Air Pollution. Part III: Measurement and Monitoring of Air Pollution. Part IV: The Meteorology of Air Pollution. Part V: Modeling Air Pollution. Part VI: The Regulatory Control of Air Pollution. Part VII: The Engineering Control of Air Pollution. Chapter References. Suggested Reading. Questions. Subject Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 968
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 1st October 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080552842
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123736154
About the Author
Daniel Vallero
Dr. Daniel A. Vallero is an internationally recognized expert in environmental science and engineering. His four decades of research, teaching and professional experience in hazardous waste engineering and management have addressed a wide range of human health risk and ecological issues, from global climate change to the release of hazardous wastes. His research has advanced the state-of-the-science of air and water pollution measurement, models of potential exposures to chemicals in consumer products, and environmental impact assessments. He established the Engineering Ethics program and is a key collaborator in the Responsible Conduct of Research Program at Duke University. These programs introduce students, from first-year through PhD, to the complex relationships between science, technology and societal demands on the engineer. The lessons learned from the cases in this book are a fundamental part of Duke’s preparation of its future engineers to address the ethical dilemmas likely to be encountered during the careers of the next generation engineers. Dr. Vallero received a bachelor’s degree from Southern Illinois University, a Master of Science in City & Regional Planning from SIU, a Masters in Civil & Environmental Engineering (Environmental Health Sciences) from the University of Kansas, and a PhD in Civil & Environmental Engineering from Duke.
Affiliations and Expertise
Pratt School of Engineering, Duke University, Durham, NC, USA
