Fundamental Principles of Engineering Nanometrology

1st Edition

Authors: Richard Leach
Published Date: 25th September 2009
Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to metrology for micro- and nanotechnology

  2. Some basics of measurement

  3. Precision measurement instrumentation - some design principles

  4. Length traceability using interferometry

  5. Displacement measurement

  6. Surface topography measurement instrumentation

  7. Scanning probe and particle beam microscopy

  8. Surface topography characterisation

  9. Co-ordinate metrology

  10. Mass and force measurement

Appendix A: SI units of measurement and their realisation at NPL

Appendix B: SI derived units

Description

Fundamental Principles of Engineering Nanometrology provides a comprehensive overview of engineering metrology and how it relates to micro and nanotechnology (MNT) research and manufacturing. By combining established knowledge with the latest advances from the field, it presents a comprehensive single volume that can be used for professional reference and academic study.

Key Features

  • Provides a basic introduction to measurement and instruments 
  • Thoroughly presents numerous measurement techniques, from static length and displacement to surface topography, mass and force
  • Covers multiple optical surface measuring instruments and related topics (interferometry, triangulation, confocal , variable focus, and scattering instruments)
  • Explains, in depth, the calibration of surface topography measuring instruments (traceability; calibration of profile and areal surface texture measuring instruments; uncertainties)
  • Discusses the material in a way that is comprehensible to even those with only a limited mathematical knowledge

Readership

Academic and industrial researchers in MNT; Industrial MNT quality control personnel; PhD students in MNT; Post and undergraduate students on MNT courses; materials researchers; Design, manufacturing and measurement engineers

