Fundamental Principles of Engineering Nanometrology
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Introduction to metrology for micro- and nanotechnology
- Some basics of measurement
- Precision measurement instrumentation - some design principles
- Length traceability using interferometry
- Displacement measurement
- Surface topography measurement instrumentation
- Scanning probe and particle beam microscopy
- Surface topography characterisation
- Co-ordinate metrology
- Mass and force measurement
References
Appendix A: SI units of measurement and their realisation at NPL
Appendix B: SI derived units
Description
Fundamental Principles of Engineering Nanometrology provides a comprehensive overview of engineering metrology and how it relates to micro and nanotechnology (MNT) research and manufacturing. By combining established knowledge with the latest advances from the field, it presents a comprehensive single volume that can be used for professional reference and academic study.
Key Features
- Provides a basic introduction to measurement and instruments
- Thoroughly presents numerous measurement techniques, from static length and displacement to surface topography, mass and force
- Covers multiple optical surface measuring instruments and related topics (interferometry, triangulation, confocal , variable focus, and scattering instruments)
- Explains, in depth, the calibration of surface topography measuring instruments (traceability; calibration of profile and areal surface texture measuring instruments; uncertainties)
- Discusses the material in a way that is comprehensible to even those with only a limited mathematical knowledge
Readership
Academic and industrial researchers in MNT; Industrial MNT quality control personnel; PhD students in MNT; Post and undergraduate students on MNT courses; materials researchers; Design, manufacturing and measurement engineers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2010
- Published:
- 25th September 2009
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437778328
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080964546
About the Authors
Richard Leach Author
Richard Leach is a Principal Research Scientist in the Mass & Dimensional Group, Industry & Innovati
Affiliations and Expertise
National Physical Laboratory, UK
