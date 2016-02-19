Fundamental Physics of Radiology
3rd Edition
Fundamental Physics of Radiology, Third Edition provides a general introduction to the methods involving radioactive isotopes and ultrasonic radiations. This book provides the fundamental principles upon which the clinical uses of radioactive isotopes and ultrasonic radiation depend.
Organized into four sections encompassing 45 chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the basic facts about matter and energy. This text then examines the technical details of some practical X-ray tubes. Other chapters consider the action of the X-rays on the screen to produce an emission of visible light photons in amount proportional to the incident X-ray intensity. This book discusses as well the fundamental aspects of the physical principles of radiotherapy, in which most attention is being given to gamma- and X-rays. The final chapter deals with the provision of adequate barriers and protective devices to guarantee the safety of the workers concerned.
This book is a valuable resource for radiologists, physicists, and scientists.
Preface
Section I.—General Physics
I.—Matter and Energy, Radiation and Spectra
II.—Atoms and Nuclei
III.—Radioactivity
IV.—Radioactivity—Materials
V.—The Production of X-Rays
VI.—The Interaction of X - and Gamma Rays with Matter—I
VII.—The Interaction of X - and Gamma Rays with Matter—II
VIII.—The Effects of X-Rays
IX.—The Measurement of X-Ray Quantity
X.—The Roentgen and its Measurement
XI.—The Geiger-Müller and Scintillation Counters and the Thermoluminescence Dosemeter
XII.—Absorbed Dose and the Rad
XIII.—Filters and Filtration
Section II.—Diagnostic Radiology
XIV.—The Physical Basis of Diagnostics Radiology
XV.—The X-Ray Film and its Processing
XVI.—The Properties of the X-Ray Film
XVII.—Intensifying and Fluorescent Screens and Xeroradiography
XVIII.—Geometric Factors which Influence the Radiographic Image
XIX.—The Effect of X-Ray Absorption on the Radiographic Image
XX.—The Effects and Control of Scattered Radiation
XXI.—The Radiographic Exposure
XXII.—The Diagnostic X-Ray Tube and Shield
XXIII.—The Electrical Circuits of the X-Ray Unit
XXIV.—The Rating of the X-Ray Tube
XXV.—Fluoroscopy
XXVI.—Tomography
XXVII.—Ultrasonic in Clinical Medicine
XXVIII.—Radioactive Isotopes in Clinical Medicine
Section III.—Radiotheraphy
XXIX.—The Physical Principles of Radiotheraphy
XXX.—Teletherapy Dosage Data: General Considerations
XXXI.—Teletherapy Dosage Data for Clinical Use
XXXII.—Output Measurements and the Use of Isodose Charts
XXXIII.—Patient Dosage
XXXIV.—Beam Modification
XXXV.—Collimators and 'Beam-Direction' Devices
XXXVI.—The Treatment Prescription
XXXVII.—Some Special Techniques
XXXVIII.—Teletherapy Sources
XXXIX.—Acceptance Tests and Calibration
XL.—Gamma-Ray Sources for Plesiotherapy
XLI.—Plesiotheraphy Dosage Calculations
XLII.—Particle Radiations in Radiotherapy
Section IV.—Radiation Protection
XLIII.—General Principles and Materials
XLIV.—Departmental Protection
XLV.—Protection Instruments and Personnel Monitoring
Appendix I
Appendix II
Appendix III
Index
