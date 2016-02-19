Fundamental Physics of Radiology - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780723607786, 9781483284354

Fundamental Physics of Radiology

3rd Edition

Authors: W. J. Meredith J. B. Massey
eBook ISBN: 9781483284354
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st July 1984
Page Count: 718
Description

Fundamental Physics of Radiology, Third Edition provides a general introduction to the methods involving radioactive isotopes and ultrasonic radiations. This book provides the fundamental principles upon which the clinical uses of radioactive isotopes and ultrasonic radiation depend.

Organized into four sections encompassing 45 chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the basic facts about matter and energy. This text then examines the technical details of some practical X-ray tubes. Other chapters consider the action of the X-rays on the screen to produce an emission of visible light photons in amount proportional to the incident X-ray intensity. This book discusses as well the fundamental aspects of the physical principles of radiotherapy, in which most attention is being given to gamma- and X-rays. The final chapter deals with the provision of adequate barriers and protective devices to guarantee the safety of the workers concerned.

This book is a valuable resource for radiologists, physicists, and scientists.

Table of Contents


Preface

Section I.—General Physics

I.—Matter and Energy, Radiation and Spectra

II.—Atoms and Nuclei

III.—Radioactivity

IV.—Radioactivity—Materials

V.—The Production of X-Rays

VI.—The Interaction of X - and Gamma Rays with Matter—I

VII.—The Interaction of X - and Gamma Rays with Matter—II

VIII.—The Effects of X-Rays

IX.—The Measurement of X-Ray Quantity

X.—The Roentgen and its Measurement

XI.—The Geiger-Müller and Scintillation Counters and the Thermoluminescence Dosemeter

XII.—Absorbed Dose and the Rad

XIII.—Filters and Filtration

Section II.—Diagnostic Radiology

XIV.—The Physical Basis of Diagnostics Radiology

XV.—The X-Ray Film and its Processing

XVI.—The Properties of the X-Ray Film

XVII.—Intensifying and Fluorescent Screens and Xeroradiography

XVIII.—Geometric Factors which Influence the Radiographic Image

XIX.—The Effect of X-Ray Absorption on the Radiographic Image

XX.—The Effects and Control of Scattered Radiation

XXI.—The Radiographic Exposure

XXII.—The Diagnostic X-Ray Tube and Shield

XXIII.—The Electrical Circuits of the X-Ray Unit

XXIV.—The Rating of the X-Ray Tube

XXV.—Fluoroscopy

XXVI.—Tomography

XXVII.—Ultrasonic in Clinical Medicine

XXVIII.—Radioactive Isotopes in Clinical Medicine

Section III.—Radiotheraphy

XXIX.—The Physical Principles of Radiotheraphy

XXX.—Teletherapy Dosage Data: General Considerations

XXXI.—Teletherapy Dosage Data for Clinical Use

XXXII.—Output Measurements and the Use of Isodose Charts

XXXIII.—Patient Dosage

XXXIV.—Beam Modification

XXXV.—Collimators and 'Beam-Direction' Devices

XXXVI.—The Treatment Prescription

XXXVII.—Some Special Techniques

XXXVIII.—Teletherapy Sources

XXXIX.—Acceptance Tests and Calibration

XL.—Gamma-Ray Sources for Plesiotherapy

XLI.—Plesiotheraphy Dosage Calculations

XLII.—Particle Radiations in Radiotherapy

Section IV.—Radiation Protection

XLIII.—General Principles and Materials

XLIV.—Departmental Protection

XLV.—Protection Instruments and Personnel Monitoring

Appendix I

Appendix II

Appendix III

Index

About the Author

W. J. Meredith

J. B. Massey

