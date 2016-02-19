Fundamental Physics of Radiology, Third Edition provides a general introduction to the methods involving radioactive isotopes and ultrasonic radiations. This book provides the fundamental principles upon which the clinical uses of radioactive isotopes and ultrasonic radiation depend.

Organized into four sections encompassing 45 chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the basic facts about matter and energy. This text then examines the technical details of some practical X-ray tubes. Other chapters consider the action of the X-rays on the screen to produce an emission of visible light photons in amount proportional to the incident X-ray intensity. This book discusses as well the fundamental aspects of the physical principles of radiotherapy, in which most attention is being given to gamma- and X-rays. The final chapter deals with the provision of adequate barriers and protective devices to guarantee the safety of the workers concerned.

This book is a valuable resource for radiologists, physicists, and scientists.