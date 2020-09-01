Fundamental Issues Critical to the Success of Nuclear Projects
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
Part I Future of nuclear energy and challenges ahead
1. Role of nuclear energy: Past, present and future
2. Challenges to nuclear growth
3. Challenges for complex nuclear facilities
Part II Cost estimating for nuclear projects
4. Cost methodologies and experience in nuclear construction
5. Cost methodologies and experience in decommissioning
6. International guidance on costing
Part III Safety, procedures and regulatory compliance
7. Safety issues for nuclear projects
8. Major accidents and lessons learned
9. Procedures for nuclear work sites
10. Regulatory compliance in US
11. Regulatory compliance in select European countries
Part IV Technology applications in support of nuclear projects
12. Technologies in support of new build
13. Technologies in support of nuclear decommissioning
14. Application of innovative technologies
Part V Nuclear manpower deployment, optimization and development
15. Nuclear manpower issues for new and existing projects
16. Transition from operations to decommissioning for shutdown plants
17. Manpower optimization, training and development strategies
Part VI Stakeholder role in nuclear projects
18. Stakeholders, roles and participation
19. Public as a stakeholder
20. International experience
Description
Fundamental Issues Critical to the Success of Nuclear Projects presents a complete analysis of the core considerations for those deploying nuclear power plants, managing existing plants and also for those developing and building new plants. It includes critical considerations such as cost-estimation, safety procedures and regulatory compliance, manpower optimization and development, and the application of innovative technologies, such as the use of robotics.
Also editor of Managing Nuclear Projects (2013), Dr. Jas Devgun brings to this book a wealth of experience and an analytical approach to what actions are currently being taken and what other strategies can be adopted to more effectively and efficiently manage plants. This book will be of interest to all working and researching in the nuclear industry, including nuclear project managers, engineers and executives, as well as federal and state regulators, R&D managers and decommissioning and site clean-up mangers.
Key Features
- Discusses innovative technologies being implemented in international nuclear plants to improve efficiency, safety and cost-effectiveness in new, existing and decommissioned nuclear power plants
- Provides guidance on difficult cost estimation for nuclear projects, as well as safety procedures, legislation and regulatory compliance both inside and outside of the US
- Considers the future of nuclear energy and analyses the challenges ahead
Readership
Nuclear project managers, nuclear engineers, executives and researchers; engineering students in nuclear, energy issues and project management; federal and state regulators; R&D managers; Quality Assurance inspectors; decommissioning and site clean-up managers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081024720
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Jas Devgun Editor
Dr. Devgun has extensive and wide-ranging experience in nuclear industry for the past four decades and his experience and past positions provide him a unique perspective of the entire nuclear field. He was Manager of Nuclear Power Technologies at Sargent & Lundy for almost two decades and has worked at numerous power reactors sites. He was an Associate Director of R&D Office at Argonne National Laboratory for a decade and a Project Manager for many large and small nuclear projects including those managed by Duke engineering and Services (Duke Energy). He has also held positions with AECL and at CRNL. In addition, Dr. Devgun has served as consultant to IAEA in Vienna and is a member of an OECD/NEA committee and various working groups. He has chaired numerous national and international sessions at technical conferences and taught numerous technical workshops and lectures at various organizations/sites including at WMS, Oxford, Glasgow, Bruges, Saclay, and Manchester University. He is on the International Advisory Board of Journal of Nuclear Science and Technology (official journal of the Atomic Energy Society of Japan) and has served the American Nuclear Society for three decades, holding various leadership roles. Dr. Devgun is the editor of Managing Nuclear Projects Individual chapters are authored by technical experts in their fields with substantial experience and recognition.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Consultant, USA
Joseph Boucau Editor
Dr. Joseph Boucau has an Engineering Master Degree from the University of Mons (Belgium). He joined Westinghouse in 1981 in the Nuclear Safety Engineering Department in which he gained increased responsibilities in marketing and customer project management. He led a growth initiative for Decommissioning and Dismantling (D&D) with some significant awards and has been appointed Director, Decommissioning and Dismantling Business Development, with oversight on decommissioning and waste management services in Europe.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Global Decommissioning and Dismantling and Waste Management Business Development at Westinghouse Electric Company