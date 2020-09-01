Fundamental Issues Critical to the Success of Nuclear Projects

Part I Future of nuclear energy and challenges ahead

1. Role of nuclear energy: Past, present and future

2. Challenges to nuclear growth

3. Challenges for complex nuclear facilities

Part II Cost estimating for nuclear projects

4. Cost methodologies and experience in nuclear construction

5. Cost methodologies and experience in decommissioning

6. International guidance on costing

Part III Safety, procedures and regulatory compliance

7. Safety issues for nuclear projects

8. Major accidents and lessons learned

9. Procedures for nuclear work sites

10. Regulatory compliance in US

11. Regulatory compliance in select European countries

Part IV Technology applications in support of nuclear projects

12. Technologies in support of new build

13. Technologies in support of nuclear decommissioning

14. Application of innovative technologies

Part V Nuclear manpower deployment, optimization and development

15. Nuclear manpower issues for new and existing projects

16. Transition from operations to decommissioning for shutdown plants

17. Manpower optimization, training and development strategies

Part VI Stakeholder role in nuclear projects

18. Stakeholders, roles and participation

19. Public as a stakeholder

20. International experience