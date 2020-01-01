Functionality, Advancements and Industrial Applications of Heat Pipes
1st Edition
Description
Functionality, Advancements and Industrial Applications of Heat Pipes introduces heat pipe technologies and highlights a variety of applications for passive thermal control. The book begins with a thorough analysis of heat pipe infrastructure, including principles of operation, temperature limits, reliability and lessons learned from worked examples and case studies. It also presents a concise design guideline for the assembly of heat pipes. The second part moves on to consider a variety of modern day applications for the heat pipe principles discussed, covering nuclear and solar thermal energy engineering facilities as well as applications in space, in the sea and in the air. This section includes important safety considerations, reactor control and neutron shielding within a nuclear setting, and phase change material classifications. A wide variety of heat heaps are analyzed to equip the reader with the knowledge to be able to safely and effectively identify the most appropriate type of heat pipe for a given setting, including the most up-to-date pulsating heat pipes, rotating and revolving heat pipes, cryogenic heat pipes and pressure controlled heat pipes among many others. The final section works through manufacturing elements of different types of heat pipe to ensure they are well maintained and remain fully operational. This section includes the cleaning of parts, the assembly of the heat pipe, an analysis of gas blockages and how to deal with them, as well as performance versification.
Written by Dr. Bahman Zohuri, an expert in this field, this book provides readers within a complete overview of the latest knowledge and research on heat pipes, and can be used as a design and operational guide for all those working in thermal engineering settings which utilize heat pipes of any kind.
Key Features
- Analyses a wide variety of heat pipes used in various settings, including constant-conductance heat pipes, loop heat pipes and wrap around heat pipes
- Considers applications in the sea, in the air, on land and in space, including the nuclear and solar energy industries, heat pipes in spacecraft and heat pipe reactors
- Includes a heat pipe assembly and design guide, as well as an analysis of lessons learned from different case studies
Readership
Thermal energy industry experts in heat exchanger design and manufacturing; nuclear engineers; power plant construction managers; nuclear engineers, mechanical engineers. Researchers and graduate students in thermal, nuclear and mechanical energy disciplines; industrial companies utilizing heat pipes, including electronic and construction manufacturing
Table of Contents
1. Heat Pipe Infrastructure
2. Application of Heat Pipe in Industry
3. Different Types of Heat Pipes
4. Heat Pipe Manufacturing
5. Heat Pipe Heat Exchanger Opportunities and Industrial Applications
6. Thermosyphon and Heat Pipe Applications
7. Thermodynamic Analysis of Thermosyphon
8. Thermosyphon & Heat Pipe Dimensionless Numbers in Boiling Fluid Flow
Details
- No. of pages:
- 396
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st January 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128198193
About the Author
Bahman Zohuri
Dr. Bahman Zohuri is currently at the Galaxy Advanced Engineering, Inc. a consulting company that he started himself in 1991 when he left both semiconductor and Defence industries after many years working as a chief scientist. After graduating from University of Illinois in field of Physics and Applied Mathematics, he joined Westinghouse Electric Corporation where he performed thermal hydraulic analysis and natural circulation for Inherent Shutdown Heat Removal System (ISHRS) in the core of a Liquid Metal Fast Breeder Reactor (LMFBR) as a secondary fully inherent shut system for secondary loop heat exchange. All these designs were, used for Nuclear Safety and Reliability Engineering for Self-Actuated Shutdown System. He designed the Mercury Heat Pipe and Electromagnetic Pumps for Large Pool Concepts of LMFBR for heat rejection purpose for this reactor around 1978 where he received a patent for it. He then was, transferred to defence division of Westinghouse later, where he was responsible for the dynamic analysis and method of launch and handling of MX missile out of canister. He later on was a consultant at Sandia National Laboratory after leaving United States Navy. Dr. Zohuri earned his Bachelor's and Master’s degrees in Physics from the University of Illinois and his second Master degree in Mechanical Engineering as well as his Doctorate in Nuclear Engineering from University of New Mexico. He has been, awarded three patents, and has published 26 textbooks and numerous other journal publications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Galaxy Advanced Engineering Inc., USA