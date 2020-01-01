Functionality, Advancements and Industrial Applications of Heat Pipes introduces heat pipe technologies and highlights a variety of applications for passive thermal control. The book begins with a thorough analysis of heat pipe infrastructure, including principles of operation, temperature limits, reliability and lessons learned from worked examples and case studies. It also presents a concise design guideline for the assembly of heat pipes. The second part moves on to consider a variety of modern day applications for the heat pipe principles discussed, covering nuclear and solar thermal energy engineering facilities as well as applications in space, in the sea and in the air. This section includes important safety considerations, reactor control and neutron shielding within a nuclear setting, and phase change material classifications. A wide variety of heat heaps are analyzed to equip the reader with the knowledge to be able to safely and effectively identify the most appropriate type of heat pipe for a given setting, including the most up-to-date pulsating heat pipes, rotating and revolving heat pipes, cryogenic heat pipes and pressure controlled heat pipes among many others. The final section works through manufacturing elements of different types of heat pipe to ensure they are well maintained and remain fully operational. This section includes the cleaning of parts, the assembly of the heat pipe, an analysis of gas blockages and how to deal with them, as well as performance versification.

Written by Dr. Bahman Zohuri, an expert in this field, this book provides readers within a complete overview of the latest knowledge and research on heat pipes, and can be used as a design and operational guide for all those working in thermal engineering settings which utilize heat pipes of any kind.