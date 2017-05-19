Functional Rhinoplasty, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323528382, 9780323528399

Functional Rhinoplasty, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 25-2

1st Edition

Authors: Benjamin Marcus
eBook ISBN: 9780323528399
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323528382
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 19th May 2017
Description

This issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Benjamin C. Marcus, is devoted to Functional Rhinoplasty. Articles in this outstanding issue include: Essential Anatomy and Evaluation for Functional Rhinoplasty; Septoplasty: Basic and Advanced Techniques; The Role of the Inferior Turbinate in Rhinoplasty; The External Nasal Valve; The Internal Valve: Dynamic and Static Repairs; The Art of Osteotomies; Repair of Nasal Septum Perforations; Management of Pediatric Rhinoplasty; Cleft Septorhinoplasty: Form and Function; The Saddle Deformity: Camouflage and Reconstruction; Revision Functional Surgery: Salvaging Function; and Advances in Technology for Functional Rhinoplasty.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323528399
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323528382

About the Authors

Benjamin Marcus Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Wisconsin

