Functional Rhinoplasty, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 25-2
This issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Benjamin C. Marcus, is devoted to Functional Rhinoplasty. Articles in this outstanding issue include: Essential Anatomy and Evaluation for Functional Rhinoplasty; Septoplasty: Basic and Advanced Techniques; The Role of the Inferior Turbinate in Rhinoplasty; The External Nasal Valve; The Internal Valve: Dynamic and Static Repairs; The Art of Osteotomies; Repair of Nasal Septum Perforations; Management of Pediatric Rhinoplasty; Cleft Septorhinoplasty: Form and Function; The Saddle Deformity: Camouflage and Reconstruction; Revision Functional Surgery: Salvaging Function; and Advances in Technology for Functional Rhinoplasty.
- English
- © Elsevier 2017
- 19th May 2017
- Elsevier
- 9780323528399
- 9780323528382
Benjamin Marcus Author
University of Wisconsin