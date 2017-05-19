Functional Rhinoplasty, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 25-2

This issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Benjamin C. Marcus, is devoted to Functional Rhinoplasty. Articles in this outstanding issue include: Essential Anatomy and Evaluation for Functional Rhinoplasty; Septoplasty: Basic and Advanced Techniques; The Role of the Inferior Turbinate in Rhinoplasty; The External Nasal Valve; The Internal Valve: Dynamic and Static Repairs; The Art of Osteotomies; Repair of Nasal Septum Perforations; Management of Pediatric Rhinoplasty; Cleft Septorhinoplasty: Form and Function; The Saddle Deformity: Camouflage and Reconstruction; Revision Functional Surgery: Salvaging Function; and Advances in Technology for Functional Rhinoplasty.