Functional Properties of Food Components - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125612807, 9780323146364

Functional Properties of Food Components

1st Edition

Authors: Yeshajahu Pomeranz
eBook ISBN: 9780323146364
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1985
Page Count: 548
Description

Functional Properties of Food Components reviews the roles and functions of specific components in foods. It addresses three main questions: What in the biochemical make-up of food components makes them ""tick"" in the production of desirable and acceptable foods? Why do those components/entities perform the way they do and, often, why do they fail to perform as expected? Which functions continue to be elusive and require more searching and probing?
The book is organized into three parts. Part I discusses specific food components such as water, carbohydrates, corn sweeteners and wheat carbohydrates, proteins, lipids, and enzymes. Part II deals with food additives and foods of the future; and reviews the role of components in four well-established foods: dairy, wheat flour, malt, and soybean products. Part III presents the available information and documentation on food components.
This book is intended for the undergraduate with a background in the general biochemistry of natural materials, but is also interested in specific information on the function of those components in foods. It is also meant for the food scientist or technologist who is familiar with food formulation and production, and for any other interested reader with an appropriate background, whether managerial or scientific.

Table of Contents


Preface

Part I. The Components

1. Water

I. Water Content of Foods

II. Significance of Water

III. Forms of Water in Foods

IV. Water and Keeping Quality

V. Intermediate Moisture Foods

References

2. Carbohydrates: Starch

I. Starch Composition, Occurrence, and Uses

II. Forms of Starch

III. Swelling of Granular Starches

IV. Factors That Govern-Affect Starch Gelatinization

V. Food Applications

VI. Bread Making: Role of Starch

VII. Modified Starches for Industrial Applications

VIII. Industrial Starch Applications

References

3. Carbohydrates: Structural Polysaccharides, Pectins, and Gums

I. Introduction

II. Cellulose and Other Cell Wall Components

III. Seaweed Extracts

IV. Plant Exudates

V. Seed Gums

VI. Plant Extracts

VII. Microbial Gums

References

4. Corn Sweeteners and Wheat Carbohydrates

I. Corn Sweeteners

II. Wheat Carbohydrates

III. Sugars in Bread Making

IV. Cereal Malts in Bread Making

References

5. Proteins: General

I. Introduction

II. Functionality of Proteins

III. Denaturation of Proteins

IV. Modification of Functional Properties

References

6. Proteins: Specific Foods

I. Milk Proteins

II. Egg Proteins

III. Muscle Proteins

IV. Plant Proteins

V. Factors in Production and Use of Concentrated Seed Proteins

VI. Single Cell Proteins

References

7. Lipids

I. Introduction

II. Modification of Oils and Fats

III. Processing Effects on Nutritive Value of Lipids

IV. Cooking Oils, Salad Oils, and Salad Dressings

V. Muscle Lipids

VI. Lipids in Cereal Products

VII. Fats and Oils in Bakery Goods

VIII. Native Wheat Flour Lipids in Baking

References

8. Enzymes

I. Major Classes of Enzymes and Their Applications

II. Immobilized Enzymes

References

Part II. Engineering Foods

9. Additives

I. Standards for Additives

II. Food Emulsifiers

III. Lecithins

References

10. Some Traditional Foods

I. Dairy Ingredients

II. Wheat Flour Components in Bread Making

III. Malt Products

IV. Soybean Products

References

11. Foods of the Future

I. Synthesis versus Modification

II. The Nutritional Dimension

III. Modern Foods and Food Additives

IV. Engineered Foods

V. Creating Foods

References

Part III. Information and Documentation

12. Information and Documentation

I. Introduction

II. Data Bases

References

III. Bibliography

Index






About the Author

Yeshajahu Pomeranz

Affiliations and Expertise

Washington State University, Pullman, U.S.A.

