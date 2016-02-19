Functional Properties of Food Components
1st Edition
Description
Functional Properties of Food Components reviews the roles and functions of specific components in foods. It addresses three main questions: What in the biochemical make-up of food components makes them ""tick"" in the production of desirable and acceptable foods? Why do those components/entities perform the way they do and, often, why do they fail to perform as expected? Which functions continue to be elusive and require more searching and probing?
The book is organized into three parts. Part I discusses specific food components such as water, carbohydrates, corn sweeteners and wheat carbohydrates, proteins, lipids, and enzymes. Part II deals with food additives and foods of the future; and reviews the role of components in four well-established foods: dairy, wheat flour, malt, and soybean products. Part III presents the available information and documentation on food components.
This book is intended for the undergraduate with a background in the general biochemistry of natural materials, but is also interested in specific information on the function of those components in foods. It is also meant for the food scientist or technologist who is familiar with food formulation and production, and for any other interested reader with an appropriate background, whether managerial or scientific.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part I. The Components
1. Water
I. Water Content of Foods
II. Significance of Water
III. Forms of Water in Foods
IV. Water and Keeping Quality
V. Intermediate Moisture Foods
References
2. Carbohydrates: Starch
I. Starch Composition, Occurrence, and Uses
II. Forms of Starch
III. Swelling of Granular Starches
IV. Factors That Govern-Affect Starch Gelatinization
V. Food Applications
VI. Bread Making: Role of Starch
VII. Modified Starches for Industrial Applications
VIII. Industrial Starch Applications
References
3. Carbohydrates: Structural Polysaccharides, Pectins, and Gums
I. Introduction
II. Cellulose and Other Cell Wall Components
III. Seaweed Extracts
IV. Plant Exudates
V. Seed Gums
VI. Plant Extracts
VII. Microbial Gums
References
4. Corn Sweeteners and Wheat Carbohydrates
I. Corn Sweeteners
II. Wheat Carbohydrates
III. Sugars in Bread Making
IV. Cereal Malts in Bread Making
References
5. Proteins: General
I. Introduction
II. Functionality of Proteins
III. Denaturation of Proteins
IV. Modification of Functional Properties
References
6. Proteins: Specific Foods
I. Milk Proteins
II. Egg Proteins
III. Muscle Proteins
IV. Plant Proteins
V. Factors in Production and Use of Concentrated Seed Proteins
VI. Single Cell Proteins
References
7. Lipids
I. Introduction
II. Modification of Oils and Fats
III. Processing Effects on Nutritive Value of Lipids
IV. Cooking Oils, Salad Oils, and Salad Dressings
V. Muscle Lipids
VI. Lipids in Cereal Products
VII. Fats and Oils in Bakery Goods
VIII. Native Wheat Flour Lipids in Baking
References
8. Enzymes
I. Major Classes of Enzymes and Their Applications
II. Immobilized Enzymes
References
Part II. Engineering Foods
9. Additives
I. Standards for Additives
II. Food Emulsifiers
III. Lecithins
References
10. Some Traditional Foods
I. Dairy Ingredients
II. Wheat Flour Components in Bread Making
III. Malt Products
IV. Soybean Products
References
11. Foods of the Future
I. Synthesis versus Modification
II. The Nutritional Dimension
III. Modern Foods and Food Additives
IV. Engineered Foods
V. Creating Foods
References
Part III. Information and Documentation
12. Information and Documentation
I. Introduction
II. Data Bases
References
III. Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 548
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1985
- Published:
- 28th January 1985
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323146364
About the Author
Yeshajahu Pomeranz
Affiliations and Expertise
Washington State University, Pullman, U.S.A.