Functional Neurosurgery and Neuromodulation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323485692, 9780323496100

Functional Neurosurgery and Neuromodulation

1st Edition

Authors: Kim Burchiel Ahmed Raslan
eBook ISBN: 9780323496100
Paperback ISBN: 9780323485692
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st June 2018
Page Count: 400
Description

Functional Neurosurgery and Neuromodulation provides comprehensive coverage of this emerging, minimally invasive area of health care. Recent advances in these areas have proven effective for pain relief, memory loss, addiction, and much more. This practical resource by Drs. Kim J. Burchiel and Ahmed M. Raslan brings you up to date with what’s new in the field and how it can benefit your patients.

Key Features

  • Offers expert guidance on functional neurosurgery and neuromodulation, lists of requirements, and the instruments needed to perform these procedures.

  • Answers practical questions such as "What do I need when performing a thermal procedure?", "What do I need to bear in mind when assembling a device?", and "What do I need to remember with regards to voltages, electrodes, percutaneous leads, RF generators, imaging, and micro instruments?"

  • Consolidates today’s available information and guidance in this timely area into one convenient resource.

Table of Contents

  1. History and Evolution of Functional Neurosurgery
  2. Facial Pain Classification and Outcome Measurement
  3. Microvascular Decompression for Cranial Nerve Compression Syndromes
  4. Trigeminal Ganglion/Rootlets Ablation for Pain
  5. Management of Peripheral Nerve Neuralgia
  6. Peripheral Nerve Stimulation for Pain
  7. Spinal Cord Stimulation for Pain
  8. Advances in Spinal Modulation (Waveform and DRG)
  9. Occipital Nerve Stimulation
  10. Deep Brain Stimulation for Pain
  11. Spinal Ablation for Cancer Pain (Cordotomy and Myelotomy)
  12. IDDS for Pain
  13. DREZ
  14. Spinal Rhizotomy for Pain
  15. Trigeminal Tractotomy
  16. Pre-Surgical Localization of Epilepsy
  17. Principles and Techniques of Awake Brain Mapping
  18. VNS
  19. sEEG vs. Grids and Strips
  20. Temporal Lobe Resection
  21. Cortical Dysplasia and Extratemporal Resections in Epilepsy
  22. RNS
  23. Brain-Computer Interface
  24. Laser Interstitial Thermal Therapy
  25. DBS: Targets and Evolution
  26. Microelectrode Recording in Functional Neurosurgery
  27. Asleep-DBS using CT
  28. iMRI-Guided Deep Brain Stimulation
  29. Deep Brain Stimulation for Psychiatric Disorders
  30. Closed-loop/Adaptive DBS
  31. Robotics in Stereotactic Neurosurgery
  32. Peripheral and Central Ablation for Spasticity
  33. IDDS for Spasticity

About the Author

Kim Burchiel

Affiliations and Expertise

John Raaf Professor, Department of Neurological Surgery, Professor, Dept. of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine, Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, OR, USA

Ahmed Raslan

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor in Neurological Surgery, Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, OR, USA

