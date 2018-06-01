Functional Neurosurgery and Neuromodulation
1st Edition
Authors: Kim Burchiel Ahmed Raslan
eBook ISBN: 9780323496100
Paperback ISBN: 9780323485692
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st June 2018
Page Count: 400
Description
Functional Neurosurgery and Neuromodulation provides comprehensive coverage of this emerging, minimally invasive area of health care. Recent advances in these areas have proven effective for pain relief, memory loss, addiction, and much more. This practical resource by Drs. Kim J. Burchiel and Ahmed M. Raslan brings you up to date with what’s new in the field and how it can benefit your patients.
Key Features
- Offers expert guidance on functional neurosurgery and neuromodulation, lists of requirements, and the instruments needed to perform these procedures.
- Answers practical questions such as "What do I need when performing a thermal procedure?", "What do I need to bear in mind when assembling a device?", and "What do I need to remember with regards to voltages, electrodes, percutaneous leads, RF generators, imaging, and micro instruments?"
- Consolidates today’s available information and guidance in this timely area into one convenient resource.
Table of Contents
- History and Evolution of Functional Neurosurgery
- Facial Pain Classification and Outcome Measurement
- Microvascular Decompression for Cranial Nerve Compression Syndromes
- Trigeminal Ganglion/Rootlets Ablation for Pain
- Management of Peripheral Nerve Neuralgia
- Peripheral Nerve Stimulation for Pain
- Spinal Cord Stimulation for Pain
- Advances in Spinal Modulation (Waveform and DRG)
- Occipital Nerve Stimulation
- Deep Brain Stimulation for Pain
- Spinal Ablation for Cancer Pain (Cordotomy and Myelotomy)
- IDDS for Pain
- DREZ
- Spinal Rhizotomy for Pain
- Trigeminal Tractotomy
- Pre-Surgical Localization of Epilepsy
- Principles and Techniques of Awake Brain Mapping
- VNS
- sEEG vs. Grids and Strips
- Temporal Lobe Resection
- Cortical Dysplasia and Extratemporal Resections in Epilepsy
- RNS
- Brain-Computer Interface
- Laser Interstitial Thermal Therapy
- DBS: Targets and Evolution
- Microelectrode Recording in Functional Neurosurgery
- Asleep-DBS using CT
- iMRI-Guided Deep Brain Stimulation
- Deep Brain Stimulation for Psychiatric Disorders
- Closed-loop/Adaptive DBS
- Robotics in Stereotactic Neurosurgery
- Peripheral and Central Ablation for Spasticity
- IDDS for Spasticity
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 1st June 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323496100
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323485692
About the Author
Kim Burchiel
Affiliations and Expertise
John Raaf Professor, Department of Neurological Surgery, Professor, Dept. of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine, Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, OR, USA
Ahmed Raslan
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor in Neurological Surgery, Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, OR, USA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.