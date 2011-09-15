Functional Neurology for Practitioners of Manual Medicine - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780702040627, 9780702051043

Functional Neurology for Practitioners of Manual Medicine

2nd Edition

Authors: Randy Beck
eBook ISBN: 9780702051043
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702040627
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 15th September 2011
Page Count: 448
Description

Fuctional Neurology for Practitioners of Manual Medicine takes the reader from the embryonic beginnings of the nervous system, through the biochemistry of receptor activation and on to the functional systems of the nervous system. Concepts, relationships and scientific mechanisms of the nervous system function are covered, and this aids the practitioner in developing their clinical approach to a wide variety of patient presentations. The text is fully referenced, which allows the reader to immediately apply the concepts to practice situations. New for this edition are new chapters on pain (including headache) and theoretical evidence, plus extensive electronic resources supporting the text.

"Overall this text would be an excellent resource to any practising physiotherapist or health professional within musculoskeletal and orthopaedics from the new graduate to the experienced clinician." Reviewed by: Tracy Ward, MCSP, BSc (HONS), MSc, Senior Physiotherapist and Clinical Pilates Specialist, BMI Healthcare Albyn Hospital, Aberdeen Date: Aug 2014

Key Features

  • Utilizes our understanding of how the nervous system works in the treatment of a variety of clinical conditions

  • Demystifies the clinical results seen in the practice of Functional Neurology and scientifically validates its clinical success

  • Addresses function rather than pathology, allowing the reader to gain a firm understanding of the neurological processes seen in health and disease

  • Contains clinical cases which are designed to be read and answered before starting the chapter to allow the reader to gauge their current state of knowledge

  • ‘Quick Facts’ introduce new concepts or allow rapid review of information already presented in the text in a brief and succinct manner

  • Contains a detailed overview of the concepts relating to our understanding of the development of emotion to demonstrate the link between physical health and the mind

  • Contains abundant references to support controversial concepts

Table of Contents

  1. Fundamental concepts in functional neurology

  2. Early developmental events

  3. Biochemistry and physiology of receptor activation

  4. History and examination

  5. Neurology of sensory and receptor systems

  6. Neuronal integration and movement

  7. The spinal cord and peripheral nerves

  8. The autonomic nervous system

  9. The cortex

  10. The thalamus and hypothalamus

  11. The basal ganglia

  12. The limbic system

  13. The brainstem and reticular formation

  14. The cerebellum and vestibular system

  15. Neuroimmune functional interactions

  16. Psychoneurological aspects

  17. Headaches

  18. Fundamental evidence

  19. Approaches to patient management

  20. Approaches to treatment

Details

No. of pages:
448
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702051043
Hardcover ISBN:
9780702040627

About the Author

Randy Beck

Dr Beck is a Senior Lecturer in Clinical Diagnosis and Neurology in the Faculty of Health Sciences at Murdoch University, Perth, Australia; and Associate Professor, Clinical Neurology at the Carrick Institute for Graduate Studies, Florida, USA. He is also Director of the Institute of Functional Neuroscience, in Perth, Australia.

Dr Beck graduated from the University of Western Ontario in 1984 and the Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College, Toronto, Canada in 1988. He has subsequently completed a PhD focusing on psycho-neuroimmunology and spent the last 12 years practicing and developing the clinical applications of functional neurology. He has been involved with postgraduate and undergraduate education of chiropractoic and medical students for over 15 years. Dr Beck is married with six children and enjoys a variety of sporting activities and life with his family.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, Clinical Diagnosis and Neurology, Faculty of Health Sciences, Murdoch University, Perth, Australia; and Associate Professor, Clinical Neurology, Carrick Institute for Graduate Studies, Florida, USA; Director of the Institute of Functional Neuroscience Perth, Australia. Dr. Beck is a Fellow of the Australasian Academy of Functional Neurology and a Fellow of the American College of Functional Neurology.

