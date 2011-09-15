Functional Neurology for Practitioners of Manual Medicine

Fuctional Neurology for Practitioners of Manual Medicine takes the reader from the embryonic beginnings of the nervous system, through the biochemistry of receptor activation and on to the functional systems of the nervous system. Concepts, relationships and scientific mechanisms of the nervous system function are covered, and this aids the practitioner in developing their clinical approach to a wide variety of patient presentations. The text is fully referenced, which allows the reader to immediately apply the concepts to practice situations. New for this edition are new chapters on pain (including headache) and theoretical evidence, plus extensive electronic resources supporting the text.

"Overall this text would be an excellent resource to any practising physiotherapist or health professional within musculoskeletal and orthopaedics from the new graduate to the experienced clinician."Tracy Ward, MCSP, BSc (HONS), MSc, Senior Physiotherapist and Clinical Pilates Specialist, BMI Healthcare Albyn Hospital, AberdeenAug 2014