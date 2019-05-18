Functional Nanostructured Interfaces for Environmental and Biomedical Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128144015, 9780128144022

Functional Nanostructured Interfaces for Environmental and Biomedical Applications

1st Edition

Editors: Valentina Dinca Mirela Suchea
eBook ISBN: 9780128144022
Paperback ISBN: 9780128144015
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 18th May 2019
Page Count: 411
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
170.00
144.50
145.00
123.25
235.00
199.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
165.00
140.25
215.00
182.75
190.00
161.50
329.04
279.68
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. Multifunctional nanostructured interfaces: Origin and challenges for biomedical and environmental applications
2. Chemical and physical methods for multifunctional nanostructured interface fabrication
3. Surface micro- and nanotexturing techniques for antibacterial fouling applications
4. Surface nanopatterning by colloidal lithography
5. Scanning probe techniques for nanoscale imaging and patterning
6. Laser processing of nanostructures: enhancing functional properties of lead-free perovskite nanostructures through chemical pressure and epitaxial strain
7. Extremophile-assisted nanomaterial production and nanomaterial-based biosensing
8. Biosensor technologies based on nanomaterialsnsing
9. Graphene-based materials and their biomedical and environmental applications: Recent advances
10. LDH-interlayered nanostructures for biomedical and environmental applications
11. Nanostructured ZnO-based materials for biomedical and environmental applications
12. Electrospun TiO2-based nanofiber composites and their bio-related and environmental applications
13. TiO2-based nanostructured materials with germicidal properties and other applications in biomedical fields
14. Applications of metallic nanostructures in biomedical field
15. Nanostructured Tungsten Oxide Using Pulsed Laser Deposition for Biosensing and Environmental Sensing Applications

Description

Functional Nanostructured Interfaces for Environmental and Biomedical Applications provides an overview on the characteristics of nanostructured interfaces and their processing technologies for a wide range of applications in the sensing, photocatalytic and bioengineering areas. The book focuses on the fundamentals of multifunctional nanostructured interfaces and their associated technologies, including versatile technologies, such as colloidal lithography, scanning probe techniques and laser nanostructuring, which can be used to obtain multifunctional 2D and 3D nanotextured interfaces. The book provides multidisciplinary chapters, summarizes the current status of the field, and covers important scientific and technological developments made over past decades.

As such, it is an invaluable reference to those working in the design of novel nanostructured materials.

Key Features

  • Covers emerging applications of nanostructured interfaces, with a focus on sensing, bio-related and environmental applications
  • Provides detailed and up-to-date overviews on the characteristics of nanostructured interfaces and their processing technologies, including materials from multifunctional graphene, to extremophile materials
  • Includes information about versatile technologies, such as colloidal lithography, scanning probe techniques and laser nanostructuring, all of which can all be used to obtain multifunctional 2D and 3D nanotextured interfaces

Readership

Materials Scientists, Biomedical engineers, materials chemists, physicists, and researchers working on nanomaterials, especially those with biomedical and environmental applications

Details

No. of pages:
411
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780128144022
Paperback ISBN:
9780128144015

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Valentina Dinca Editor

Dr Dinca is an expert in Thin film deposition by pulsed laser deposition (PLD) and matrix assisted pulsed laser evaporation (MAPLE), laser based methods for biological compounds, natural and synthethic polymers patterning (LIFT), polymer, hybrid surfaces structuring for cell adhesion studies.

Affiliations and Expertise

National Institute for Lasers, Plasma and Radiation Physics, Magurele, Romania

Mirela Suchea Editor

Dr Suchea has a background in physics and materials technology with particular expertise in photonics and applications of nanostructured materials.

Affiliations and Expertise

National Institute for Research and Development in Microtechnologies (IMT-Bucharest), Bucharest, Romania, and Center of Materials Technology and Photonics, CEMATEP, School of Electrical Engineering, Technological Educational Institute of Crete, Heraklion, Greece

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.