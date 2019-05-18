Functional Nanostructured Interfaces for Environmental and Biomedical Applications
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Multifunctional nanostructured interfaces: Origin and challenges for biomedical and environmental applications
2. Chemical and physical methods for multifunctional nanostructured interface fabrication
3. Surface micro- and nanotexturing techniques for antibacterial fouling applications
4. Surface nanopatterning by colloidal lithography
5. Scanning probe techniques for nanoscale imaging and patterning
6. Laser processing of nanostructures: enhancing functional properties of lead-free perovskite nanostructures through chemical pressure and epitaxial strain
7. Extremophile-assisted nanomaterial production and nanomaterial-based biosensing
8. Biosensor technologies based on nanomaterials
9. Graphene-based materials and their biomedical and environmental applications: Recent advances
10. LDH-interlayered nanostructures for biomedical and environmental applications
11. Nanostructured ZnO-based materials for biomedical and environmental applications
12. Electrospun TiO2-based nanofiber composites and their bio-related and environmental applications
13. TiO2-based nanostructured materials with germicidal properties and other applications in biomedical fields
14. Applications of metallic nanostructures in biomedical field
15. Nanostructured Tungsten Oxide Using Pulsed Laser Deposition for Biosensing and Environmental Sensing Applications
Description
Functional Nanostructured Interfaces for Environmental and Biomedical Applications provides an overview on the characteristics of nanostructured interfaces and their processing technologies for a wide range of applications in the sensing, photocatalytic and bioengineering areas. The book focuses on the fundamentals of multifunctional nanostructured interfaces and their associated technologies, including versatile technologies, such as colloidal lithography, scanning probe techniques and laser nanostructuring, which can be used to obtain multifunctional 2D and 3D nanotextured interfaces. The book provides multidisciplinary chapters, summarizes the current status of the field, and covers important scientific and technological developments made over past decades.
As such, it is an invaluable reference to those working in the design of novel nanostructured materials.
Key Features
- Covers emerging applications of nanostructured interfaces, with a focus on sensing, bio-related and environmental applications
- Provides detailed and up-to-date overviews on the characteristics of nanostructured interfaces and their processing technologies, including materials from multifunctional graphene, to extremophile materials
- Includes information about versatile technologies, such as colloidal lithography, scanning probe techniques and laser nanostructuring, all of which can all be used to obtain multifunctional 2D and 3D nanotextured interfaces
Readership
Materials Scientists, Biomedical engineers, materials chemists, physicists, and researchers working on nanomaterials, especially those with biomedical and environmental applications
Details
- No. of pages:
- 411
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 18th May 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128144022
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128144015
About the Editors
Valentina Dinca Editor
Dr Dinca is an expert in Thin film deposition by pulsed laser deposition (PLD) and matrix assisted pulsed laser evaporation (MAPLE), laser based methods for biological compounds, natural and synthethic polymers patterning (LIFT), polymer, hybrid surfaces structuring for cell adhesion studies.
Affiliations and Expertise
National Institute for Lasers, Plasma and Radiation Physics, Magurele, Romania
Mirela Suchea Editor
Dr Suchea has a background in physics and materials technology with particular expertise in photonics and applications of nanostructured materials.
Affiliations and Expertise
National Institute for Research and Development in Microtechnologies (IMT-Bucharest), Bucharest, Romania, and Center of Materials Technology and Photonics, CEMATEP, School of Electrical Engineering, Technological Educational Institute of Crete, Heraklion, Greece