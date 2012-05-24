Functional Nanofibers and their Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780857090690, 9780857095640

Functional Nanofibers and their Applications

1st Edition

Editors: Q Wei
eBook ISBN: 9780857095640
Hardcover ISBN: 9780857090690
Paperback ISBN: 9780081016497
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 24th May 2012
Page Count: 448
Table of Contents

Contributor contact details

Woodhead Publishing Series in Textiles

Part I: Types and processing

Chapter 1: Nanofibers: principles and manufacture

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Principles of electrospinning

1.3 Solution electrospinning

1.4 Melt electrospinning

1.5 Future trends

Chapter 2: Types and processing of structured functional nanofibers: core-shell, aligned, porous and gradient nanofibers

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Core-shell nanofibers

2.3 Aligned nanofibers

2.4 Porous nanofibers

2.5 Gradient nanofibers

2.6 Applications of structured functional nanofibers

2.7 Future trends

Chapter 3: Processing of composite functional nanofibers

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Formation of polymer and polymer composite nanofibers

3.3 Formation of polymer and nanoparticle composite nanofibers

3.4 Formation of polymer and inorganic salt composite nanofibers

3.5 Examples and applications of composite functional nanofibers

3.6 Future trends

3.7 Acknowledgments

Chapter 4: Carbon and polymer nanofiber reinforcements in polymer matrix composites: processing and applications

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Composite formation with nanofibers

4.3 Strengths and weaknesses of nanofibers in composites

4.4 Applications of nanofiber composites

4.5 Future trends

Chapter 5: Inorganic functional nanofibers: processing and applications

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Processing of inorganic nanofibers

5.3 Case study: preparation, structure and properties of TiO2 inorganic nanofibers

5.4 Doping inorganic nanofibers

5.5 Applications of inorganic functional nanofibers

5.6 Future trends

Chapter 6: Surface functionalization of polymer nanofibers

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Surface functionalization using physical technologies

6.3 Surface functionalization using chemical technologies

6.4 Surface functionalization using nanotechnologies

6.5 Surface functionalization using biotechnology

6.6 Future trends

Part II: Applications

Chapter 7: Functional nanofibers for filtration applications

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Key principles of nanofibers for filtration

7.3 Filtration of nanoparticles from gas streams

7.4 Nanofiber catalyst support structures

7.5 Future trends and conclusions

7.6 Acknowledgments

7.8 Appendix: notation

Chapter 8: Functional nanofibers for drug delivery applications

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Drug delivery mechanisms

8.3 Applications of functional nanofibers in drug delivery: a case study

8.4 Future trends

Chapter 9: Functional nanofibers for tissue engineering applications

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Electrospinning of nanofibers

9.3 Applications of nanofibers in tissue engineering

9.4 Conclusions

Chapter 10: Functional nanofibers in lithium-ion batteries

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Components and materials in lithium-ion batteries

10.3 Applications of nanofibers in lithium-ion batteries

10.4 Examples of applications of nanofibers

10.5 Future trends

Chapter 11: Functional nanofibers in sensor applications

Abstract:

11.1 Introduction: modern electrospinning technology

11.2 Formation of nanostructured sensing materials

11.3 Sensing mechanisms

11.4 Future trends and conclusions

11.5 Acknowledgments

Chapter 12: Functional nanofibers in clothing for protection against chemical and biological hazards

Abstract:

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Chemical and biological warfare background

12.3 Electrospun nanofibers

12.4 The advantages of using electrospun nanofibers in protective clothing

12.5 Issues with development of electrospun fibers

12.6 Future trends

Chapter 13: Functional nanofibers in food processing

Abstract:

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Electrospun fibrous mats in food-related separation applications

13.3 Electrospun microfibers and nanofibers for enzyme immobilization

13.4 Electrospun nanofibers in food sensors

13.5 Electrospun micro- and nanofibers used for encapsulation and controlled release of bioactive compounds

13.6 Future trends and conclusions

13.7 Acknowledgments

13.8 Sources of further information

Chapter 14: Functional nanofibers in sound absorption, electromagnetic wave attenuation and bioreactor application

Abstract:

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Applications in sound absorption

14.3 Applications of functional nanofibers as electromagnetic wave attenuating material

14.4 Applications as a bioreactor: filtration membranes

14.5 Applications as a bioreactor: immobilization of enzymes

14.6 Future trends

Chapter 15: Functional nanofibers for water purification

Abstract:

15.1 Introduction

15.2 A new class of thin-film nanofibrous composite (TFNC) membranes

15.3 TFNC membranes for microfiltration

15.4 TFNC membranes for ultrafiltration (UF)

15.5 TFNC membranes for nanofiltration and reverse osmosis

15.6 Conclusions

15.7 Acknowledgment

Chapter 16: Functional nanofibers in microelectronics applications

Abstract:

16.1 Introduction: polymers in electronics

16.2 Electrospinning of nanofibers

16.3 Nanofibers in microelectronics

16.3.1 Nano wires

16.4 Conclusions

16.5 Acknowledgments

Chapter 17: Future trends in the processing of functional nanofibers

Abstract:

Index

Description

Nanofibers are a flexible material with a huge range of potential applications in such areas as technical textiles. Functional nanofibers and their applications summarises key trends in the processing and applications of these exciting materials.

Part one focuses on the types and processing of nanofibers. Beginning with an overview of the principles and techniques involved in their production, it goes on to review core-shell, aligned, porous and gradient nanofibers. The processing and application of composite functional nanofibers, carbon and polymer nanofiber reinforcements in polymer matrix composites, and inorganic functional nanofibers are then explored in detail, before part one concludes with a consideration of surface functionalization.

A wide variety of functional nanofiber applications are then reviewed in part two. Following consideration of their use in filtration, drug delivery and tissue engineering applications, the role of functional nanofibers in lithium-ion batteries, sensor applications, protective clothing, food processing and water purification is explored. Discussion of their use in sound absorption, electromagnetic wave attenuation and biomedical and microelectronic applications follows, before a final discussion of future trends.

With its distinguished editor and international team of expert contributors, Functional nanofibers and applications is a key text for all those working in the fields of technical textiles, as well as areas using nanofibers such as composites, biomaterials and microelectronics.

Key Features

  • Summarises key trends in the processing and applications of functional nanofibres in areas such as technical textiles
  • Provides an overview of the principles and techniques involved in the production of nanofibres and reviews core-shell, aligned, porous and gradient nanofibres
  • Considers the use of nanofibres in filtration, drug delivery and tissue engineering applications and the role of functional nanofibres in lithium-ion batteries, sensor applications, protective clothing, food processing and water purification

Readership

Scientists, engineers, industrial researchers and students and other professionals working in the fields of nanomaterials, nanotechnology and materials science.

Details

No. of pages:
448
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857095640
Hardcover ISBN:
9780857090690
Paperback ISBN:
9780081016497

About the Editors

Q Wei Editor

Qufu Wei is Professor of Textiles, Science and Engineering for the Ministry of Education’s Key Laboratory of Eco-textiles, based at Jiangnan University, China.

Affiliations and Expertise

Jiangnan University, China

