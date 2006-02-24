Functional Inequalities Markov Semigroups and Spectral Theory
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 0: Preliminaries
Chapter 1 Poincáre Inequality and Spectral Gap
Chapter 2 Diffusion Processes on Manifolds and Applications
Chapter 3 Functional Inequalities and Essential Spectrum
Chapter 4: Weak Poincare Inequalities and Convergence of Semigroups Chapter 5 Log-Sobolev Inequalities and Semigroup Properties
Chapter 6 Interpolations of Poincare and Log-Sobolev Inequalities
Chapter 7 Some Infinite Dimensional Models
Bibliography
Index
Description
In this book, the functional inequalities are introduced to describe: (i) the spectrum of the generator: the essential and discrete spectrums, high order eigenvalues, the principle eigenvalue, and the spectral gap; (ii) the semigroup properties: the uniform intergrability, the compactness, the convergence rate, and the existence of density; (iii) the reference measure and the intrinsic metric: the concentration, the isoperimetic inequality, and the transportation cost inequality.
Readership
mathematicians, libraries, departments of mathematics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 379
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2005
- Published:
- 24th February 2006
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080532073
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080449425
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Fengyu Wang Author
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Mathematical Sciences, Beijing Normal University