Functional Foods and Nutraceuticals in Metabolic and Non-communicable Diseases presents strategies for the prevention of non-communicable diseases and undernutrition through the use of functional foods and nutraceuticals.

Research has shown that the use of certain functional foods and nutraceuticals, including spices, herbs, and millets, animal foods and plant foods can play a role in the treatment and prevention of various diseases and in health promotion.

Functional Foods and Nutraceuticals in Metabolic and Non-communicable Diseases explores epigenetic modulation as a new method for the development of functional foods and functional farming.

Intended for nutritionists, food scientists, and those working in related health science professions, this book contributes to the discussions focused on nutritional transition, globalization, and how to administer foods in the treatment of metabolic syndrome, hypertension, diabetes, heart attacks, neuropsychiatric disorders, bone and joint diseases and carcinogenesis.