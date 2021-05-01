COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Functional Foods and Nutraceuticals in Metabolic and Non-communicable Diseases - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128198155

Functional Foods and Nutraceuticals in Metabolic and Non-communicable Diseases

1st Edition

Editor: Ram Singh
Paperback ISBN: 9780128198155
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st May 2021
Page Count: 800
Description

Functional Foods and Nutraceuticals in Metabolic and Non-communicable Diseases presents strategies for the prevention of non-communicable diseases and undernutrition through the use of functional foods and nutraceuticals.

Research has shown that the use of certain functional foods and nutraceuticals, including spices, herbs, and millets, animal foods and plant foods can play a role in the treatment and prevention of various diseases and in health promotion.

Functional Foods and Nutraceuticals in Metabolic and Non-communicable Diseases explores epigenetic modulation as a new method for the development of functional foods and functional farming.

Intended for nutritionists, food scientists, and those working in related health science professions, this book contributes to the discussions focused on nutritional transition, globalization, and how to administer foods in the treatment of metabolic syndrome, hypertension, diabetes, heart attacks, neuropsychiatric disorders, bone and joint diseases and carcinogenesis.

Key Features

  • Places emphasis on food diversity to provide perfect combinations of nutritional ingredients
  • Presents the utility and necessity of functional food production for health promotion
  • Offers suggestions to increase functional food production while simultaneously decreasing production costs

Readership

Nutritionists, dieticians, nutrition researchers, food scientists, and engineers. Those working in related health science professions, including physicians, cardiologists, neurologists, gastroenterologists, as well as students completing studies in related fields

Table of Contents

Section 1: Functional Food and Nutraceutical Availability
1. Western diets and Risk of under and over-nutrition related Diseases
2. Estimates of total foods and Functional Foods and nutraceutical Availability
3. Evolutionary Diets and the Singh’s Concept of Functional Foods and Functional Farming (4F)
4. Economic cost of functional foods Verses Presently available foods in relation to health

Section 2: Evolutionary Diet and NCDS
4. Functional foods and nutraceuticals for prevention of undernutrition
5. Functional Foods for Prevention of Obesity and Metabolic Syndrome
6. Functional Food for Prevention of Diabetes Mellitus
7. Functional Food for Prevention of hypertension
8. Functional Foods for prevention of Atherosclerosis
9. Functional Foods for prevention of cancer with reference to recurrence
10. Low Protein Rice: Medical Rice for Chronic Kidney Disease and the role of soya beans flour and mellets in the prevention of hypoalbuminemia

Section 3: Fatty Acids in the Diet as functional foods
11. Low Omega-6/Omega-3 Fatty Acid Ratio Diets and health promotion?
12. Fatty Acids in Human Diet and Their Impact on Cognitive and Emotional Functioning
13. Fats and Oils for Health Promotion with Emphasis on Bioactive Olive Oil Polyphenols
14. Modern vs wild Eggs, Predispose Risk of Cardiovascular Disease, Diabetes and Cancer?
15. Esteric acid and monounsaturated fatty acids

Details

No. of pages:
800
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st May 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128198155

About the Editor

Ram Singh

Dr. Ram B Singh is president of the Tsim Tsoum Insitutute in Krakow, Poland. He's an honorary fellow of the Halberg Chronobiology Centre, a member of the Russian Academy of Medical Sciences, a fellow of the International Academy of Cardiovascular Sciences, and former president and founder of the Indian Society of Hypertension, International College of Cardiology, and International College of Nutrition. He is the editor of the World Heart Journal and former professor of medicine at Subharti Medical College. He has contributed over 500 research papers to peer reviewed journals and has edited seven books.

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Neuro-cardiologist, Halberg Hospital and Research Institute, Moradabad-10(UP), India

Ratings and Reviews

