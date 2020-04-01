Functional and Preservative Properties of Phytochemicals
1st Edition
Description
Functional and preservative properties of phytochemicals examines the potential of plant-based bioactive compounds as functional foods ingredient and preservative agent against food-spoiling microbes and oxidative deterioration. It provides a unified and systematic account of plant-based bioactive compounds by illustrating the connections among the different disciplines such as food science, nutrition, pharmacology, toxicology, combinatorial chemistry, nanotechnology and biotechnological approaches. Chapters in the present volume explore the varied sources of raw materials, biochemical properties, metabolism, health benefits, preservative efficacy, toxicological aspect, safety and Intellectual Property Right issue of plant-based bioactive compounds. Special emphasis is given to linking the scientific and technological advancement to address the major issue related to plant based bioactive compound for their commercial use.
Written by authorities within the field, the individual chapters of the book are organized according to the following practical and easy to consult format: introduction, chapter topics and text, conclusions (take-home lessons), and references cited for further reading.
Key Features
- Provides collective information on recent advancement that can boost potential use of phytochemicals
- Brings understanding of plant-based dietary bioactive ingredients and their physiological effects on human health at the molecular level
- Thoroughly explores biotechnological and combinatorial chemistry approaches to address the availability and cost of plant-based functional ingredient and preservative
Readership
Food scientist, biochemists, natural product chemists, pharmacologists, nutritionists, ethnobotanists, pharmacists, research investigators in industry, undergraduate and postgraduate students of Universities
Table of Contents
- Antimicrobial and antioxidant properties of phytochemicals: Current status and future perspective
2. Functional food ingredients from old age cereal grains
3. Aquatic plants as the source of antimicrobial and functional ingredients
4. Antimicrobial properties of selected plants used in Chinese traditional medicine
5. Waste plant materials as the source of antimicrobial and functional ingredients
6. Phytochemicals as an inhibitor of the food-borne microbial toxin
7. Recent advances in extraction technologies of phytochemicals
8. Application of nanotechnology to boost the functional and preservative properties of phytochemicals
9. Biotechnology: a tool for synthesis of novel bioactive compounds
10. Application of omics technologies and in silico approaches to deciphered the targeted site of action of preservative and functional ingredients
11. Safety assessment of phytochemicals: Toxicological and regulatory issues
12. Phytochemicals: Intellectual Property Right
13. Innovation and future trends in product development and packaging technologies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st April 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128185933
About the Editor
Bhanu Prakash
Dr. Bhanu Prakash received his Ph.D. degree in Botany from Department of Botany, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, India. After completion his Ph.D. he has joined CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute, Mysore, Karnataka, where he served as a Scientist. Currently, he is an assistant professor in the Department of Botany, Institute of Science, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi India. His research is focused on the elucidation of antimicrobial, antioxidant, and functional properties of traditionally used aromatic plants and their mechanisms of action. He has more than eight years of research experience in the area of plant-based food preservatives and a national Patent based on the bioactive formulation of novel plant essential oils. Dr. Prakash is the author of over 60 publications (including nine book chapters) which have appeared in various well reputed National and International Journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Botany, Institute of Science, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, India