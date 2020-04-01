Functional and preservative properties of phytochemicals examines the potential of plant-based bioactive compounds as functional foods ingredient and preservative agent against food-spoiling microbes and oxidative deterioration. It provides a unified and systematic account of plant-based bioactive compounds by illustrating the connections among the different disciplines such as food science, nutrition, pharmacology, toxicology, combinatorial chemistry, nanotechnology and biotechnological approaches. Chapters in the present volume explore the varied sources of raw materials, biochemical properties, metabolism, health benefits, preservative efficacy, toxicological aspect, safety and Intellectual Property Right issue of plant-based bioactive compounds. Special emphasis is given to linking the scientific and technological advancement to address the major issue related to plant based bioactive compound for their commercial use.

Written by authorities within the field, the individual chapters of the book are organized according to the following practical and easy to consult format: introduction, chapter topics and text, conclusions (take-home lessons), and references cited for further reading.