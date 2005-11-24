Fuel Cells Compendium - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080446967, 9780080457253

Fuel Cells Compendium

1st Edition

Editors: Dr. Nigel Brandon Dr. David Thompsett
eBook ISBN: 9780080457253
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080446967
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 24th November 2005
Page Count: 632
Description

Fuel cells continue to be heralded as the energy source of the future, and every year an immense amount of research time and money is devoted making them more economically and technically viable.

Fuel Cells Compendium brings together an up-to-date review of the literature and commentary surrounding fuel cells research. Covering all relevant disciplines from science to engineering to policy, it is an exceptional resource for anyone with an invested interest in the field.

Key Features

  • Provides an comprehensive selection of reviews and other industrially focused material on fuel cells research
  • Broadly scoped to encompass many disciplines, from science to engineering, to applications and policy
  • In-depth coverage of the two major types of fuel cells: Ceramic (Solid Oxide) and Polymers (Proton Exchange Membranes)

Readership

Researchers, scientists and students interested in fuel cells; particulary anyone looking for an overview of all the most influential research over the past year.

Table of Contents


Contents

Foreword

Contributors

1 US Distributed Generation Fuel Cell Program

2 From Curiosity to “Power to Change The World®”

3 A Review of Catalytic Issues and Process Conditions for Renewable Hydrogen and Alkanes by Aqueous-Phase Reforming of Oxygenated Hydrocarbons Over Supported Metal Catalysts

4 Fuel Processing for Low- and High-Temperature Fuel Cells: Challenges, and Opportunities for Sustainable Development in the 21st Century

5 Review of Fuel Processing Catalysts for Hydrogen Production in PEM Fuel Cell Systems

6 Conversion of Hydrocarbons and Alcohols for Fuel Cells

7 An Assessment of Alkaline Fuel Cell Technology

8 Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells

9 Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells: Fundamentals and Applications

10 International Activities in DMFC R&D: Status of Technologies and Potential Applications

11 Transport Properties of Solid Oxide Electrolyte Ceramics: A Brief Review

12 A Review on the Status of Anode Materials for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells

13 Advances, Aging Mechanisms and Lifetime in Solid-Oxide Fuel Cells

14 Components Manufacturing for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells

15 Engineered Cathodes for High Performance Sofcs

16 Surface Science Studies of Model Fuel Cell Electrocatalysts

17 Proton-Conducting Polymer Electrolyte Membranes Based On Hydrocarbon Polymers

18 Advanced Materials for Improved PEMFC Performance and Life

19 Polymer–Ceramic Composite Protonic Conductors

20 Recent Developments in High-Temperature Proton Conducting Polymer Electrolyte Membranes

21 PEM Fuel Cell Electrodes

22 Review and Analysis of PEM Fuel Cell Design and Manufacturing

23 Aging Mechanisms and Lifetime of PEFC and DMFC

24 Materials for Hydrogen Storage

25 Fuel Economy of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles

26 PEMFC Systems: The Need for High Temperature Polymers As A Consequence of PEMFC Water and Heat Management

27 Portable and Military Fuel Cells

28 Microfabricated Fuel Cells

29 Electro-Catalytic Membrane Reactors and the Development of Bipolar Membrane Technology

30 Compact Mixed-Reactant Fuel Cells

Subject Index




About the Editor

Dr. Nigel Brandon

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemical Engineering and Chemical Technology, Imperial College, London, UK

Dr. David Thompsett

Affiliations and Expertise

Johnson Matthey Technology Centre, Reading.

