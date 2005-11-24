Fuel Cells Compendium
1st Edition
Description
Fuel cells continue to be heralded as the energy source of the future, and every year an immense amount of research time and money is devoted making them more economically and technically viable.
Fuel Cells Compendium brings together an up-to-date review of the literature and commentary surrounding fuel cells research. Covering all relevant disciplines from science to engineering to policy, it is an exceptional resource for anyone with an invested interest in the field.
Key Features
- Provides an comprehensive selection of reviews and other industrially focused material on fuel cells research
- Broadly scoped to encompass many disciplines, from science to engineering, to applications and policy
- In-depth coverage of the two major types of fuel cells: Ceramic (Solid Oxide) and Polymers (Proton Exchange Membranes)
Readership
Researchers, scientists and students interested in fuel cells; particulary anyone looking for an overview of all the most influential research over the past year.
Table of Contents
Contents
Foreword
Contributors
1 US Distributed Generation Fuel Cell Program
2 From Curiosity to “Power to Change The World®”
3 A Review of Catalytic Issues and Process Conditions for Renewable Hydrogen and Alkanes by Aqueous-Phase Reforming of Oxygenated Hydrocarbons Over Supported Metal Catalysts
4 Fuel Processing for Low- and High-Temperature Fuel Cells: Challenges, and Opportunities for Sustainable Development in the 21st Century
5 Review of Fuel Processing Catalysts for Hydrogen Production in PEM Fuel Cell Systems
6 Conversion of Hydrocarbons and Alcohols for Fuel Cells
7 An Assessment of Alkaline Fuel Cell Technology
8 Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells
9 Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells: Fundamentals and Applications
10 International Activities in DMFC R&D: Status of Technologies and Potential Applications
11 Transport Properties of Solid Oxide Electrolyte Ceramics: A Brief Review
12 A Review on the Status of Anode Materials for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells
13 Advances, Aging Mechanisms and Lifetime in Solid-Oxide Fuel Cells
14 Components Manufacturing for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells
15 Engineered Cathodes for High Performance Sofcs
16 Surface Science Studies of Model Fuel Cell Electrocatalysts
17 Proton-Conducting Polymer Electrolyte Membranes Based On Hydrocarbon Polymers
18 Advanced Materials for Improved PEMFC Performance and Life
19 Polymer–Ceramic Composite Protonic Conductors
20 Recent Developments in High-Temperature Proton Conducting Polymer Electrolyte Membranes
21 PEM Fuel Cell Electrodes
22 Review and Analysis of PEM Fuel Cell Design and Manufacturing
23 Aging Mechanisms and Lifetime of PEFC and DMFC
24 Materials for Hydrogen Storage
25 Fuel Economy of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles
26 PEMFC Systems: The Need for High Temperature Polymers As A Consequence of PEMFC Water and Heat Management
27 Portable and Military Fuel Cells
28 Microfabricated Fuel Cells
29 Electro-Catalytic Membrane Reactors and the Development of Bipolar Membrane Technology
30 Compact Mixed-Reactant Fuel Cells
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 632
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2005
- Published:
- 24th November 2005
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080457253
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080446967
About the Editor
Dr. Nigel Brandon
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemical Engineering and Chemical Technology, Imperial College, London, UK
Dr. David Thompsett
Affiliations and Expertise
Johnson Matthey Technology Centre, Reading.