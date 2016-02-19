Fruit and Vegetables provides comprehensive information on fruits and vegetables, which are deemed to be an important part of diets in every part of the world. The book is intended to be a primary source of information for advanced food science students and readers interested in the deep appreciation and understanding of food. The text illustrates the wide range of background material on the study of fruits and vegetables. Subjects on the chemical constitution and structure of fruits and vegetables are covered in Part I, Concerning the Nature of Fruit and Vegetables. Part II deals with the utilization, production, processing and trade of fruits and vegetables. Food technologists, food scientists, chefs, nutritionists, students and those in the food industry will find this book a good reference material.