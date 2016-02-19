Fruit and Vegetables - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080119731, 9781483140421

Fruit and Vegetables

1st Edition

Authors: R. B. Duckworth
eBook ISBN: 9781483140421
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 330
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Fruit and Vegetables provides comprehensive information on fruits and vegetables, which are deemed to be an important part of diets in every part of the world. The book is intended to be a primary source of information for advanced food science students and readers interested in the deep appreciation and understanding of food. The text illustrates the wide range of background material on the study of fruits and vegetables. Subjects on the chemical constitution and structure of fruits and vegetables are covered in Part I, Concerning the Nature of Fruit and Vegetables. Part II deals with the utilization, production, processing and trade of fruits and vegetables. Food technologists, food scientists, chefs, nutritionists, students and those in the food industry will find this book a good reference material.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Author's Preface

Introduction

Part I. Concerning the Nature of Fruit and Vegetables

1. Chemical Constitution

2. Structure

3. Physiology

4. Microbiology

Part II. Concerning the Utilization of Fruit and Vegetables

5. Patterns of Production and Trade

6. Contributions to Human Nutrition

7. Problems of Transport, Storage and Marketing

8. Quality

9. Processing 1. Preparatory Operations

10. Processing 2. Methods of Preservation

Appendix A. The Composition of Fruit and Vegetables

Appendix B. Statistics of Production and Trade

Commodity Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
330
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483140421

About the Author

R. B. Duckworth

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.