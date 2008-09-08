Frontiers of Molecular Spectroscopy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444531759, 9780080932378

Frontiers of Molecular Spectroscopy

1st Edition

Editors: Jaan Laane
eBook ISBN: 9780080932378
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444531759
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 8th September 2008
Page Count: 740
Description

Much of what we know about atoms, molecules, and the nature of matter has been obtained using spectroscopy over the last one hundred years or so. In this book we have collected together twenty chapters by eminent scientists from around the world to describe their work at the cutting edge of molecular spectroscopy. These chapters describe new methodology and applications, instrumental developments, and theory which is taking spectroscopy into new frontiers. The range of topics is broad. Lasers are utilized in much of the research, but their applications range from sub-femtosecond spectroscopy to the study of viruses and also to the investigation of art and archeological artifacts. Three chapters discuss work on biological systems and three others represent laser physics. The recent advances in cavity ringdown spectroscopy (CRDS), surface enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS), two-dimensional correlation spectroscopy (2D-COS), and microwave techniques are all covered. Chapters on electronic excited states, molecular dynamics, symmetry applications, and neutron scattering are also included and demonstrate the wide utility of spectroscopic techniques.

Key Features

  • provides comprehensive coverage of present spectroscopic investigations
  • features 20 chapters written by leading researchers in the field
  • covers the important role of molecular spectroscopy in research concerned with chemistry, physics, and biology

Readership

This book is suitable for researchers, students and scientists.

Table of Contents

Preface.
1. Old spectroscopists forget a lot but they do remember their lines (H. Kroto).
2. Frontiers of linear and non-linear Raman spectroscopy : From a molecule to a living cell (H-o. Hamaguchi).
3. Structure and dynamics of high Rydberg states studied by high-resolution spectroscopy and multichannel quantum defect theory (M. Schäfer, F. Merkt).
4. Vibrational potential energy surfaces in electronic excited states (J. Laane).
5. Raman spectroscopy in art and archeology: A new light on historical mysteries (H.G.M. Edwards).
6. Real-time vibrational spectroscopy and ultrafast structural relaxation (T. Kobayashi).
7. Using coherent Raman spectroscopy to detect bacterial spores via optimized pulse configuration (D. Pestov, A.V. Sokolov, M.O. Scully).
8. High resolution Terahertz spectroscopy and applications to astrophysics (S. Schlemmer, et al).
9. Selective protein and nuclear acid detection with biofunctionalized SERS labels (S. Schlücker, W. Kiefer).
10. Surface-enhanced Raman scattering spectroscopy – electromagnetic mechanism and biomedical applications (T. Itoh, A. Sujith, Y. Ozaki).
11. Spectroscopy and broken symmetry (P.R. Bunker, P. Jensen).
12. Broadband modulation of light by coherent molecular oscillations (A.M. Burzo, A.V. Sokolov).
13. Generalized two-dimensional correlation spectroscopy (I. Noda).
14. Microwave spectroscopy: Experimental techniques (J-U. Grabow, W. Caminati).
15. Microwave spectroscopy: Molecular systems (W. Caminati and J-U. Grabow).
16. Raman spectroscopy of viruses and viral proteins (D.Nìmeèek, G.J. Thomas, Jr.).
17. Vibrational spectroscopy via inelastic neutron scattering (B.S. Hudson).
18. Optimal signal processing in cavity ring-down spectroscopy (K.Lehmann, H. Huang).
19. Spectroscopy and dynamics of neutrals and ions by high-resolution IR-VUV laser photoionization and photoelectron methods (C-Y. Ng).

About the Editor

Jaan Laane

Jaan Laane

Jaan Laane graduated high school as class valedictorian and then attended the University of Illinois as a Sloan Scholar and James Scholar. He graduated with Highest Distinction in Chemistry in 1964 receiving the Kendall Award as the top chemistry major. He then carried out graduate work at MIT with Richard C. Lord as a National Science Foundation and Woodrow Wilson Fellow, receiving his Ph.D. and the Kodak Award as the top graduate student in 1967.

Following a year at Tufts University, Jaan moved to Texas A&M University where he soon was promoted to Full Professor (1976). His research focused on the determination of vibrational potential energy surfaces in both ground and excited electronic states. He has contributed to the theoretical understanding of molecular vibrations and structures and to the experimental methodology in these areas. He has more than 300 publications and three books. He has been in the forefront of writing computer programs for analyzing potential energy surfaces. These have been widely distributed and utilized. Laane has supervised the research of more than 40 Ph.D. students, 60 undergraduates, and dozens of post-docs and visiting professors. He has received the Humboldt Award, a Texas A&M teaching award and the Lippincott Award among others. He was Chair of the Physical and Nuclear Chemistry Division for many years and Associate Dean of Science and Speaker of the Faculty Senate. Since 1994, Laane has been Editor for the Journal of Molecular Structure.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, Texas A&M University, USA

