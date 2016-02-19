Frontiers of Materials Research: Electronic and Optical Materials
1st Edition
Proceedings of the symposia N: Frontiers of Materials Research, A: High Tc Superconductors, and D: Optoelectronic Materials and Functional Crystals of the C-MRS International 1990 Conference Beijing, China, 18 – 22 June 1990
Description
Frontiers of Materials Research/Electronic And Optical Materials: Volume I is part of a five-volume compilation of the proceedings of C-MRS International 1990 Conference held in Beijing, China. The said conference discusses the areas of research in materials science. The book is divided into three parts. Part 1 covers topics involved in the development and progress of materials such as the focused beam ion; intermetallic compounds; polymers; and the application of computers in the field. Part 2 includes studies related to high Tc superconductors such as methods related to the field; the effects of oxygen and partial pressure on the properties of superconducting; and the study of superconductivity and crystallography. Part 3 presents papers related optoelectronic materials and functional crystals, which are mostly about the growth, properties, and uses of the different crystals being studied in each paper. The text is recommended for scientists and engineers who would like to know more about the field of materials science, especially those who would like to be involved in materials research.
Table of Contents
Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Committee of C-Mrs International '90 Conference
Part 1: Frontiers of Material Research
A Brief Introduction to the Science Policy of the Chinese Academy of Sciences
Recent Advance of Focused Ion Beam Technology in Japan
New Developments in Intermetallic Compounds in West Germany
Non Stoichiometry in Perovsktte-type Oxides: Influence of the Electronic Configuration on Formation of Extended Defects
Progress in Polymer Processing
Automobile Exhaust Emission Control by Catalysts
Ordered Intermetallic Compounds, 1916-1990
Computer Applications to Materials Science
Tribology of Ceramics-Tribochemistry and Low Friction
Fibre Reinforced Composites - a Solution for Materials Science, Energy Saving and Pollution Decrease in the Environment
Current Research Trends on Structural Ceramics
High Tc Superconductors Research in China
Some Fundamental Problems of Nanocomposite Materials
Oxygen-Related Donor States in Czochralski Silicon
On the Bionic Design of Composite Materials
Hydrothermal Ceramic Very Fine Powders-Overview
Some Advances in X-ray Analysis of Thin Fiuvis
Development of Aluminum-lithium Alloys
Research and Applications of Shape Memory Alloys in China
Materials Aspects, Especially Lattice Defects Aspects of Cold Nuclear Fusion
Resonance Ionization Spectroscopy and its Application in Material Science
Search, Crystal Growth and Application of Acoustooptic Materials
A Discussion of Ideal Glass and Real Glass
Trends in Membrane Separation Materials Research
Microstructure Development of Silicon Nitride Ceramics and the Effect on their Mechanical Properties
Development of Processing Techniques for Flexible Composites
Ferroelectric Materials for Applications in the 1990s (abstract)
Plasma Processing for Advanced thin Film Technology in the 21st Century (abstract)
The Prospects for Molecular Engineering in Inorganic Materials of NLO Crystals (abstract)
Part 2: High Tc Superconductors
A New Method for Quantitative Study of Flux Pinning in Type II Superconductors
Effect of Oxygen Partial Pressure on the Properties of Superconducting Nd1.85 Ce0.15 Cu 0x
Study of Superconductivity and Crystallography in yba2(Cu1-χMχ)3O7-d(M=Ni,Co) WITH d=0 AND d=1
Study of the Growth Process of Large Size BSCCO Crystals
The Influence of Sr/Ca Ratio on the Superconductivity of Bi-Sr-Ca-Cu-O Crystals
Synthesis of Homogeneous High Tc Superconductors by Oxidation of Rapidly Quenched Alloy Precursors
Structural Properties of Bi-based Superconducting Compounds
On the Single Crystal of Pb-Doped Bi2Sr2CuOx: Growth and Effect of Oxygen Vacancies
Elasticity Study on Phaselike Transition in Bi-Sr-Ca-Cu-O Monocrystal and Polycrystal
Study of 130K High Tc-Superconductor of Bi-Pb-Sb-Ca-Cu-O
Preparation of High Tc Pb-Doped Bi-Based Superconductor from Amorphous Solid and Formation of Superconducting Phase
Fabrication and Properties of High Jc Y-Ba-Cu-O Superconductor by (MTG) Process (Invited)
Superconductivity, Structure and Oxygen Deficiency in the Ba2YCu2Woy System
Preparation and Properties of Ag-Sheated Bi(Pb)-Sr-Ca-Cu-O Composite Wire
Microstructure of YBaCuO films Grown on MGO by Magnetron Sputtering
The Percolation Process in High Tc Superconductor
Ultrasonic Investigations on the Lattice Instability of La2-xSrXCuO4-y AND Nd2-χCexCuO4-y
Superconductors
Bi-Based Superconducting Fibers with High Critical Parameters
The Synthetic Process of Bi2Sr2Ca2Cu3Oy Bulk Superconductors
Observation of Peroxide Kind of Oxygen on YBa2Cu3O7-x Superconductor
Microstructural Features, Cu-O Planes Behaviour and Jc in YBa2Cu3O7-x
Superconducting Materials
Internal Friction Peak Due to Moving Flux in BSCCO Bulk Superconductor
Effect of Sb or Cd Addition on the Formation of Superconducting Phases in the Bi-Based System
The Oxide Superconducting Coating Used for Magnetic Shielding
Complex Susceptibility of (Bil-xPbx)2Sr2Ca2Cu3Oy Superconductors with Different Phases
Growth of Superconducting Whiskers
Part 3:Optoelectronic Materials and Functional Crystals
A New Organic Molecular NLO Crystal -- 3-Methoxy-4-Hydroxy- Benzaldehyde(MHBA) (Invited)
Growth and Photorefractive Properties of KNSBN: Co Crystal
Growth and Characteristics of Homogeneous KTN Crystals
Growth, Spectra and Self-frequency-Doubling Properties of Nd: Mg: LiNbO3 Single Crystal
Nonlinear Optical Property of Some Organo-Titanium and -Zirconium Compounds
The Relationship Between the Second-Harmonic Effect and Crystal Structure in n-(2,4-Dinitrophenyl) Aminopropionate Pyridinium Salt
Investigation of Improvement of Laser Quality of Tunable Ti: A12O3 Crystals (Invited)
Mg2SiO4:Cr -- A New Phonon-Terminated Laser Crystal
Research and Morphology of Laser Crystal LMA:Nd3+
Single Crystal Growth of Mercuric Iodide by the Vapor Phase Method
Structural Features Affecting Thermomagnetic Recording Characteristics in Tb-Tm Thin Films (Invited)
Researches of Organic Photoconductive Material TPD to be Used in Laser Printers
Optical and Recording Properties of Magneto-Optical Media for Erasable Optical Disks
Multi-Ion-Beam Reactive Co-Sputtering(mibrecs) Technique and its Applications in Deposition of Multi-Component Ferroelectric (Pb, La) TiO3 Thin Films
Zr-Exafs and MD Studies of Fluorozirconate Glasses (Invited)
Preparation of Fluorozirconate Glass Fiber
Study on ß-BaB2O4 Pyroelectric Glass-Ceramics
Study on Eliminating Impurity Absorption Peak in Chalcogenide Glass Fibers
New Fast Cu+Ion-Conducting Glasses in the Cui-Cu2O-WO3 System-Preparation, Structure and Electrical Properties
Influence of Preparation Conditions on the Properties of a-siC:H Films
Investigation on Properties of Si-Based Amorphous Alloys
Metalorganic Molecular-Beam Epitaxy: Growth Kinetics and Selective Area Epitaxy (Invited)
Optical Properties of Znse-Zns Strained-Layer Superlattices (Invited)
High Quality GaAs-AlgaAs for Heterojunction Bipolar Transistors(HBTs) by MOVCVD
Misfit Dislocations in GaAs Epitaxial Layers on In-Doped GaAs grown by mMOVPE
The Electrical and Optical Properties of LPE GalNasSb With Rare Earth Elements Doping
Laser Characteristics of new Amorphous Laser Medium Lal-xNdxP5O14
The in-Situ Production of H2Se for High Purity Epitaxial ZnSe Grown by MOVPE
Far-Infrared Reflective Spectra of ZnSe-ZnTe Strained-Layer Superlattices
Infrared Study of Phonon and Impurity Absorptions in alSb
Application of GaAs, GaSb and InSb for Pressure Sensor Design
Growth, Performance and AppLIcation of Li2B407 Crystals in Large Diameter
Powder Second Harmonic Generation of 4,4'-Disubstituted Benzylidene-Aniline Derivatives
Development of Organic Nonlinear Optical Crystal 3-Methyl-4- Nitropyidine-I-Oxide
Study of Allylthiourea Complex Type new Nonlinear Optical Materials
Growth of LaA103 Single Crystal by Verneuil Method
Optical Characteristics of Ferroelectric KIO3 Single Crystals
Growth Instabilities of Faceted Crystal from Melt
Preferred Growth Direction of Nd2Fe14B Dendrite During Directional So;Solidification
Preparation and Properties of a new Composite Material — PVDF-TGS Film
Study of Crystallization Kinetics in new Optical Glasses
Irect Electron Microscopic Observation of the Crystallites in a Fluoroaluminate Glass
Laser Induced Photoluminescence Decay Effect of CdS(Se) Micro-Crystallites in Glass
Liquid Phase Epitaxial Growth of InAsPSb for Laser Emission in 2-4 μm Wavelength Region
Embedded Growth and Characterization of GaAs on Si by MBE
Impurities and Defects in As-grown InP Studied by Positron Annihilation and Other Measurements
Subsolidus Phase Equilibria in the System MgO-Nb2O5-Li2O
Growth of Lithium Triborate (LBO) Single Crystal Fibres by the Laser-Heated Pedestal Growth Method
Author and Subject Indices
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 682
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1991
- Published:
- 1st January 1991
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444601179