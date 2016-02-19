Frontiers of Free Radical Chemistry
1st Edition
Description
Frontiers of Free Radical Chemistry covers the proceedings of the 1979 symposium on Frontiers of Free Radical Chemistry, held in Louisiana State University Chemistry Department, supported by the Exxon Education Foundation. The contributors discuss the mechanisms of hydrocarbon cracking; oxidation processes; inhibition; and the theory of organic radical reactions, halogenations, and organic peroxide chemistry. This book is organized into three parts encompassing 15 chapters. Part I deals with the understanding of molecular and free radical mechanisms in predicting thermochemical data for radicals and molecules. This part also describes the relationship between distortions of organic molecules and the reactions of pericyclic, ionic, and radical molecules. Part II presents quantitative evaluations of gas phase reactions or carbynes and hydrocarbon pyrolysis and cracking. Discussions on the reactions of free atoms and radicals in the chemistry of the stratosphere and natural troposphere, with an emphasis on the ozone layer and its potential depletion by artificial pollutants, are included in this part. Part III explores the pertinent free radical reactions related to fuel research. Petroleum chemists, researchers, and engineers will find this book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Introduction
Theory of Radical Reactivity
The Thermochemistry and Kinetics of Gas Phase Reactions
Neutral Thermochemistry from Ionic Reactions
Thermochemistry and Kinetics of Aromatic Radicals
Molecular Distortions and Organic Reactivity: Additions, Cycloadditions, and Free Radical Reactions
Gas Phase Reactions, Pyrolysis, and Cracking
An Exercise in Computer Modeling: The High-Temperature Pyrolysis of Hydrocarbons
Homogeneous Alkane Cracking: The Route to Quantitative Description to Very High Conversion
Hydrogen Transfer Catalysis in Hydrocarbon Pyrolysis
The Gas Phase Chemistry of Carbynes
The Role of Free Radicals in Atmospheric Chemistry
Fuel Chemistry, Oxidation, Peroxides, and Inhibition
Free Radical Reactions Related to Fuel Research
Twenty Years of Peroxide Chemistry
Inhibition of Hydrocarbon Autoxidation by Sulphur Containing Transition Metal Complexes (1)
Organic Processes
Aliphatic and Aromatic Free-Radical Halogenations
Structural and Mechanistic Aspects of Metal Complexes in Free Radical Chemistry
The Role of Polar Effects and Bond Dissociation Energies (BDE) on Radical Reactivities Based on a Study of Iodination of Toluenes
Index
Details
- 400
- English
- © Academic Press 1980
- 28th January 1980
- Academic Press
- 9780323152211