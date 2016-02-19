Frontiers of Free Radical Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125665506, 9780323152211

Frontiers of Free Radical Chemistry

1st Edition

Editors: William Pryor
eBook ISBN: 9780323152211
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1980
Page Count: 400
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Frontiers of Free Radical Chemistry covers the proceedings of the 1979 symposium on Frontiers of Free Radical Chemistry, held in Louisiana State University Chemistry Department, supported by the Exxon Education Foundation. The contributors discuss the mechanisms of hydrocarbon cracking; oxidation processes; inhibition; and the theory of organic radical reactions, halogenations, and organic peroxide chemistry. This book is organized into three parts encompassing 15 chapters. Part I deals with the understanding of molecular and free radical mechanisms in predicting thermochemical data for radicals and molecules. This part also describes the relationship between distortions of organic molecules and the reactions of pericyclic, ionic, and radical molecules. Part II presents quantitative evaluations of gas phase reactions or carbynes and hydrocarbon pyrolysis and cracking. Discussions on the reactions of free atoms and radicals in the chemistry of the stratosphere and natural troposphere, with an emphasis on the ozone layer and its potential depletion by artificial pollutants, are included in this part. Part III explores the pertinent free radical reactions related to fuel research. Petroleum chemists, researchers, and engineers will find this book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Introduction

Theory of Radical Reactivity

The Thermochemistry and Kinetics of Gas Phase Reactions

Neutral Thermochemistry from Ionic Reactions

Thermochemistry and Kinetics of Aromatic Radicals

Molecular Distortions and Organic Reactivity: Additions, Cycloadditions, and Free Radical Reactions

Gas Phase Reactions, Pyrolysis, and Cracking

An Exercise in Computer Modeling: The High-Temperature Pyrolysis of Hydrocarbons

Homogeneous Alkane Cracking: The Route to Quantitative Description to Very High Conversion

Hydrogen Transfer Catalysis in Hydrocarbon Pyrolysis

The Gas Phase Chemistry of Carbynes

The Role of Free Radicals in Atmospheric Chemistry

Fuel Chemistry, Oxidation, Peroxides, and Inhibition

Free Radical Reactions Related to Fuel Research

Twenty Years of Peroxide Chemistry

Inhibition of Hydrocarbon Autoxidation by Sulphur Containing Transition Metal Complexes (1)

Organic Processes

Aliphatic and Aromatic Free-Radical Halogenations

Structural and Mechanistic Aspects of Metal Complexes in Free Radical Chemistry

The Role of Polar Effects and Bond Dissociation Energies (BDE) on Radical Reactivities Based on a Study of Iodination of Toluenes

Index




Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323152211

About the Editor

William Pryor

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.