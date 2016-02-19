Frontiers of Free Radical Chemistry covers the proceedings of the 1979 symposium on Frontiers of Free Radical Chemistry, held in Louisiana State University Chemistry Department, supported by the Exxon Education Foundation. The contributors discuss the mechanisms of hydrocarbon cracking; oxidation processes; inhibition; and the theory of organic radical reactions, halogenations, and organic peroxide chemistry. This book is organized into three parts encompassing 15 chapters. Part I deals with the understanding of molecular and free radical mechanisms in predicting thermochemical data for radicals and molecules. This part also describes the relationship between distortions of organic molecules and the reactions of pericyclic, ionic, and radical molecules. Part II presents quantitative evaluations of gas phase reactions or carbynes and hydrocarbon pyrolysis and cracking. Discussions on the reactions of free atoms and radicals in the chemistry of the stratosphere and natural troposphere, with an emphasis on the ozone layer and its potential depletion by artificial pollutants, are included in this part. Part III explores the pertinent free radical reactions related to fuel research. Petroleum chemists, researchers, and engineers will find this book invaluable.